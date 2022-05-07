Paranoia Will Destroy Ya: Avoid These 2 REITs At All Costs

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Ever since Amazon (AMZN) debuted Alexa in 2013, people have been paranoid.

I guess that state of mind might have begun with Apple’s (AAPL) Siri. But, if so, I don’t remember that being the case. People were enamored with Siri, asking “her” every question in the book – both to obtain actual knowledge and just to see what “she” would say.

The same thing happened with Alexa too, admittedly, especially among the Android crowd who had never gotten to experience such a thing. But perhaps Amazon wasn’t as good about being a soothing or inspiring presence as Apple. Or maybe there’s just something a bit more insidious about the shape of an Echo than a smartphone?

Regardless, theories began forming fairly quickly about whether Alexa was more of a help or a hindrance.

Many called them conspiracy theories and scoffed at them. And I’m not blaming anyone for doing so. This was fairly uncharted territory, after all.

But it’s been practically a decade since that debut – more than long enough to study what it does and how it does it. One of the latest expressions of such studies, published on arXiv, goes by the title, “Your Echos Are Heard: Tracking, Profiling, and Ad Targeting in the Amazon Smart Speaker Ecosystem.”

Oh my.

Amazon and the Art of Spying

For those of you (understandably) wondering why you should trust some seemingly random site, arXiv hails itself as:

“… a free distribution service and an open-access archive for 2,059,616 scholarly articles in the fields of physics, mathematics, computer science, quantitative biology, quantitative finance, statistics, electrical engineering and systems science, and economics.”

And while it acknowledges that “materials on this site” aren’t “peer-reviewed by arXiv,” it’s hosted by none other than Cornell University. In which case, Cornell University is hosting an article accusing Amazon of spying.

While that hardly implicates Cornell in any resulting disputes, it does at least sound like it gives the study legitimacy. So, here’s the short version of what that research did and what it found, according to its authors:

“Smart speakers collect voice input that can be used to infer sensitive information about users. Given a number of egregious privacy breaches, there is a clear unmet need for greater transparency and control over data collection, sharing, and use by smart speaker platforms as well as third-party skills supported on them. To bridge the gap, we [built] an auditing framework that leverages online advertising to measure data collection, its usage, and its sharing by the smart speaker platforms. We evaluate[d] our framework on the Amazon smart speaker ecosystem. “Our results show that Amazon and third parties (including advertising and tracking services) collect smart speaker interaction data. We find that Amazon processes voice data to infer user interests and uses it to serve targeted ads on-platform (Echo devices) as well as off-platform ((WEB)). Smart speaker interaction leads to as much as 30x higher ad bids from advertisers. Finally, we find that Amazon’s… operational practices are often not clearly disclosed in their privacy policies.”

As already stated, that doesn’t come as any surprise to many.

Listening Between the Lines

For the record, the tech-focused Verge reached out to Amazon about this issue, and Amazon confirmed the study’s findings. Though the tech giant naturally put a much more marketable spin on the whole situation.

Company spokesperson Lauren Raemhild stated:

“Similar to what you’d experience if you made a purchase on Amazon.com or requested a song through Amazon Music, if you ask Alexa to order paper towels or to play a song on Amazon Music, the record of that purchase or song play may inform relevant ads shown on Amazon or other sites where Amazon places ads.”

In other words, it’s for users’ own good. Nothing nefarious about it at all.

Except that, when and where effective, this practice means Amazon gets more (of your) money. And you end up with less.

Nor is Amazon the only entity out there that yields such results. Whether on purpose or not, there are countless other companies that cost you money… with no worthwhile results. Which is becoming more and more harmful to our wellbeing the higher inflation heads.

I unfortunately can’t do much to help you fight these tactics off on the consumer side. It really boils down to self-control and self-awareness about what you actually need and what you actually don’t – which is much easier said than acquired.

But when it comes to shunning investments that can’t or won’t hold your financial water? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Let’s discuss where not to cast your hard-earned money these days.

Avoid Global Net Lease

Many of you know I’m a big fan of net-lease REITs, but not Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL). For starters, it’s externally managed by AR Global, which also has its hands in other pies, such as:

The Necessity Retail REIT ( RTL )

Healthcare Trust

New York City REIT (NYC)

Collectively, AR Global manages 69 million square feet with around $12 billion of assets under management (AUM).

As for GNL, it has a market cap of $1.5 billion. So it would seem as though the company is large enough to manage itself… if it weren’t for this manager-centric long-term contract that doesn't expire until June 2035.

Under the current – and continuing – arrangement, AR Global can milk fees from it for another decade, leaving investors underwhelmed. Seeking Alpha contributor Kevin Egan did a nice job explaining this “put the manager first” model:

“[GNL’s general and administrative] fee load has actually increased to 1.24% in 2021 from 1.08% in 2017, showing that the firm has actually experienced diseconomies of scale.”

He’s 100% correct, and there’s no alignment of interest when you’re a shareholder in GNL. The external fund manager is more focused on what’s in his pocket versus Average Joe or Jane.

But that’s just one reason to avoid it. A big one, admittedly, but there’s more where it came from.

Global Net Lease Continued

More importantly, don’t let the intoxicating 11.4% dividend yield lure into the “buy zone.” This is an old trick amongst the Wall Street crowd: They show off their shiny looking toy as if it’s a must-have… only to dupe any suckers into a big fat dividend cut.

Keep in mind, that’s already occurred with GNL. In fact, it appears to be a chronic case of dividend cuts:

(FAST Graphs)

If that hasn’t scared you off (though it really should), just read more of what Egan had to say. He estimates that adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share:

“… will be diluted by -3.2% from external growth alone. While a dilutive cost of capital typically results in REITs taking their foot off the gas pedal until their cost of capital recovers, GNL has not shown this discipline, as management acquired $492 [million] of real estate in 2021 at an average cap rate of 8.9% despite a depressed share price (GNL's dividend yield averaged 9.2% in 2021).”

With an equity multiple (AFFO yield) of 12.7%. it will be hard for the company to issue equity. To quote Egan again:

“While most management teams are likely to put the brake on acquisitions when their share price is not trading at accretive levels, dilutive capital costs do not seem to be a deterrent for AR Global.”

Call it what you want – a value trap, a sucker yield, or a lemon – but I wouldn’t touch this toxic net-lease REIT for any reason whatsoever. Another dividend cut is likely given the continued dilutive impact (i.e., consistent decline in FFO per share) and reckless management structure.

Avoid Annaly Capital Management

Around two months ago, I wrote an article titled Annaly Capital: an Ugly Duckling to Avoid at All Costs. I hope you read it:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As you can see above, Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NLY) shares are down another 23% since then. And it doesn’t look like it’s gonna get any better anytime soon – not for NLY or the residential mortgage REIT (mREIT) sector it’s part of.

With rising inflation and headwinds to net interest margins, NLY’s dividend is becoming riskier by the day. The quarterly dividend is $0.22 per share, while the company has had a consistent whacking of its dividend.

(FAST Graphs)

Riddle me this: How can a company create shareholder value when it cuts its dividend so frequently?

mREITs are extremely sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. Moreover, they rarely perform well in a rising rate environment. That's because most of the mortgages already on their books are fixed-rate, so they don't benefit from the higher figures.

Plus, they’ll have to pay higher interest rates to borrow money to fund their operations. The result is shrinking profit margins… which in turn will impact the stock price, not to mention the dividend.

To put it bluntly, we simply have no interest in residential mREITs when history has shown that they are not good investments.

And since a picture tells a thousand words:

(Yahoo Finance)

The black line (above) represents the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ). The green line represents VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT).

Moreover, the next 12 months will be extremely volatile for residential mREITs.

As for NLY in particular, based on the current environment, it has many challenges ahead. Investors should be skeptical of this chronic dividend cutter.

Analysts anticipate a slowdown, which is reflected in the average -14% earnings per share (EPS) growth estimate for 2022, as you can see below:

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Perhaps the company can continue with its 13% sucker yield this year. But we believe the bubble could burst in 2023 as NLY is forced to, once again, cut its dividend.

In Conclusion…

Look folks and let me get to the point…

Double-digit dividend yields are just not sustainable. Period.

I like high yields just as much as you do. But there comes a point when you must begin to focus on principal preservation.

I have a birthday coming up next week on May 10 – the same day I could possibly become a grandfather!

In other words, I ain’t getting any younger.

I’ve starred at falling for fool’s gold in my past. I’ve been a high roller. I’ve chased yield…

But here’s what I learned: When the music is over, I don’t want to be the person without a chair.

This article and many others that I write here on Seeking Alpha are intended to be the voice of experience… the voice of reason… and the voice of adhering to the most important lesson of all.

That would be: “Always protect your principal at ALL costs.” End of story.