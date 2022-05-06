Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has given the bulls a rough time. Everyone "knew" this was a recovery play but nobody who went long bothered to check anything beyond that. It was as if being a successful investor required the knowledge of a sound bite. They missed the relentless dilution, the large debt and deferred capex. The results speak volumes.

While we were fortunate to be on the right side of this train wreck we did give bulls a way to play this the last time we covered it. Mind you, we were not remotely interested in this from the long side, we were just giving readers a less dangerous way to play this, if they were bullish.

If you buy into that 50% upside, a direct long would still not be the best bet. The best bet would be to sell the $10 Cash Secured Put or CSP for January 2023.

Those puts were trading at $3.70 at the time and offered a scintillating 53% return for a flattish price. Let's look at whether the trade provided any relief to the struggling bulls.

Current Pricing

AHT definitely did not respond well to the credit market stress and dropped 30% from the date of our article. Fascinatingly, the option outperformed our wildest expectations and is down only 5%. So it worked to modulate the risk-reward rather well. Let's look at the recently reported results and see if we can glean where the company is headed.

Q1-2022

AHT reported Q1-2022 and the adjusted EBITDA of $40.2 million showed a bit of promise. Management added the performance improved with every single month in the quarter and certainly sounded optimistic about AHT's prospects. From a valuation point of view, they added that the stock is not even close to the working capital.

Second, our liquidity and cash position continue to be strong. We ended the quarter with approximately $609 million of net working capital, which equates to approximately $17 per diluted share. With yesterday's closing stock price of $7.32, we believe we are trading at a meaningful discount to both our net asset value per share and our net working capital per share.

Source: AHT Q1-2022 Transcript-Seeking Alpha

What We Think

There are three things investors should be aware of if they decide to dive into this stock. The first is that the working capital argument above is quite weak. It ignores the preferred shares of about $150 million standing in front of the common equity. It also ignores the rapid cash drain that is currently underway. A rough way to gauge that is to start with the net income number disclosed in the quarterly statements. To that add back the depreciation and subtract out capital expenditures. This is still a bleed of about $25 million just in the last quarter. We still think the capital expenditures are running at half the rate they actually need to. Despite that, the cash drain is quite strong.

The second aspect here is that 90% of the hotels remain "cash traps". Increases in EBITDA just go to service the debt and won't help AHT at the corporate level. This is an improvement from the 93% seen in the previous quarter, but nonetheless, the bulk of the hotels remain designed just to service the debt.

The final aspect in putting a valuation here is to be cognizant of just how leveraged AHT is. We have covered the $4.0 billion debt and liabilities that remains outstanding here. Yes, the vast majority is secured against AHT's hotel assets. But that is hardly problem-free. AHT has gone levered to the extreme on a debt to EBITDA level as well as in terms of the interest rate risk they are taking.

At the end of the first quarter, we had $3.9 billion of loans with a blended average interest rate of 4.4%. Our loans were approximately 8% fixed rate and 92% floating rate. We utilize floating rate debt as we believe it is a better hedge of our operating cash flows, however, we do utilize caps on those floating rate loans to protect the company against significant interest rate increases.

Source: AHT Q1-2022 Transcript-Seeking Alpha

These are all LIBOR-based loans and AHT is about to get some fire lit under its interest expenses in the next six months. A 1% move in interest rates adds about $30-$35 million in annual interest expenses. There is a small derivative asset on the balance sheet which is a tiny hedge we believe. But the bulk of the interest rate exposure remains and if we get 2%-3% net interest rate hikes by year end, expect cash flow to take a serious hit.

Verdict

AHT's leverage remains extreme, even as hotel traffic improves. The next few quarters will be challenging as AHT deals with high labor costs and possibly some demand stall from high gas prices. The interest rate hit will start to really bite in Q3-2022 and we don't expect AHT to generate free cash flow this year. We remain neutral here and suggest investors focus on the underlying poor value per share rather than how far the stock has fallen since the pandemic.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.