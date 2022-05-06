prill/iStock via Getty Images

I have recently been buying shares around $7 in Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM). The latest tech wreck for the big names in the semiconductor sector has opened up a great long-term buy opportunity in this small business, sporting a market capitalization of $140 million at current share quotes. I talked about Everspin several times in 2021 as a terrific growth-at-a-reasonable price [GARP] suggestion.

In fact, today's bullish logic may be on even stronger footing. Management has made solid strides increasing profitability over the past four quarters, while the stock quote has retraced most of its rapid gain achieved on better-than-expected earnings in the back half of last year.

Everspin Announces EMxxLX xSPI Family

A few days ago, the company announced a new line of MRAM products, getting lots of positive buzz from OEM users/manufacturers in need of rugged storage. Owning many of the critical patents on magnetoresistive random access memory (which stores/sorts data based on electron spin, instead of traditional electron charge used by most semiconductors today), Everspin's inventions are increasing sold (or licensed) to the world's top OEM electronics manufacturers.

The company has begun customer sampling of its new family of SPI/QSPI/xSPI interface MRAM products. The EMxxLX is the world's highest performance persistent memory with full read and write bandwidth of 400 Megabytes per second through the new JEDEC expanded Serial Peripheral Interface (xSPI) standard interface. With densities ranging from 8Mbit to 64Mbit, this product line is targeted at industrial IoT and embedded systems applications.

According to this week's press release President and CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal commented,

The EMxxLX family provides a breakthrough level of performance along with an ease-of-use approach. This is achieved by conforming to a broad range of SPI/QSPI/xSPI industry standards, and by bringing extremely high bandwidth, low latency, non-volatile writing capability. These features will both enhance and simplify system design for use with practically all microcontroller, microprocessor, and FPGA platforms already in the market.

Everspin Website

An industry blog explained the excitement over the new Everspin MRAM invention. JBLopen - Embedded Software Insight posted its story on May 2nd, written by Edouard Haas. Basically, he explains how Everspin's product family could supplant Flash memory usage in terms of speed and usefulness in numerous applications. Below is a summary of the MRAM advantages taken from the article.

Features and characteristics Densities of 8 Mb, 16 Mb, 32 Mb and 64Mb.

xSPI bus with a maximum throughput of 400 MB/s using the octal DTR configuration.

Unlimited write endurance.

10-year data retention across the temperature range.

NOR flash compatibility mode.

No external ECC required. Impacts and Benefits Up to 64 Mb capacity. We are now entering NOR territory in terms of capacity. From a market standpoint, the result is that MRAM is now clearly intersecting with NOR, which it outperforms on many different levels. This could precipitate the movement towards a wider adoption of the technology in the near future.

We are now entering NOR territory in terms of capacity. From a market standpoint, the result is that MRAM is now clearly intersecting with NOR, which it outperforms on many different levels. This could precipitate the movement towards a wider adoption of the technology in the near future. xSPI bus. A maximum throughput of 400 MB/s can be achieved using 8 data lines and double transfer rate (DTR). Such a high read throughput allows for code to be executed directly from the MRAM with a minimal performance penalty. This is particularly important given that this has long been an exclusive feature (and a key differentiating factor) of NOR flash.

A maximum throughput of 400 MB/s can be achieved using 8 data lines and double transfer rate (DTR). Such a high read throughput allows for code to be executed directly from the MRAM with a minimal performance penalty. This is particularly important given that this has long been an exclusive feature (and a key differentiating factor) of NOR flash. NOR flash compatibility. Everspin provides a NOR compatibility mode which mimics NOR flash page restriction and associated address wrapping behavior. It also provides PROGRAM/ERASE commands with support for subsectors, sector and chip erase. It means that NOR-based applications (and to some extent NOR drivers) can run virtually unaltered on MRAM, with the added benefits of higher write speeds and lower energy consumption.

Everspin provides a NOR compatibility mode which mimics NOR flash page restriction and associated address wrapping behavior. It also provides PROGRAM/ERASE commands with support for subsectors, sector and chip erase. It means that NOR-based applications (and to some extent NOR drivers) can run virtually unaltered on MRAM, with the added benefits of higher write speeds and lower energy consumption. Fast write operation. Unlike flash, MRAM allows for write accesses at bus speed, largely exceeding typical embedded storage requirements and opening up new avenues in terms of design. Low write latency also greatly simplifies bare metal configurations as time is never wasted waiting for a write or erase operation to complete.

Unlike flash, MRAM allows for write accesses at bus speed, largely exceeding typical embedded storage requirements and opening up new avenues in terms of design. Low write latency also greatly simplifies bare metal configurations as time is never wasted waiting for a write or erase operation to complete. Low write energy. From the EM064LX datasheet, the active write current is 150 mA in a DTR octal configuration and a clock speed of 200 MHz. A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation yields a write energy of 0.15A x 1.8V / 400 MB/s = 0.7nJ per byte. This is roughly 10 times less than NAND and 200 times less than NOR. JBLopen Blog

Strong Technical Performance

Shares of Everspin are up roughly +50% since my first article in February 2021, which is a leading semiconductor gain. Below is a 1-year graph of total returns outlined by MRAM vs. several peers and competitors. This list includes the other important non-volatile semiconductor patent holder which I own NVE Corp. (NVEC), Pixelworks (PXLW), Rambus (RMBS), Micron (MU), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Broadcom (AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Microchip Tech (MCHP). Believe it not, MRAM has bested them all for investor gains.

Despite the recent sell-off under its 200-day moving average, I remain confident the company is headed for even stronger gains in the years to come. MRAM has outperformed the S&P 500 by +43% over the last 52-weeks of trading. Some momentum indicators I like to follow are also zigzagging in the bullish direction. The Negative Volume Index, one of my favorite calculations, has actually turned sharply higher since early April, which may be leading price into June. To me, movements in the NVI suggest a lack of serious overhead supply in MRAM, as buyers outnumber sellers on low volume days. On Balance Volume has also been quite strong measured from the September price peak, which posted a higher quote than today.

Low Growth-Valuation After Tech Collapse

Another reason I liked Everspin in early 2021 was its low price to sales ratio, which was a clear undervaluation idea in the first half of the year, compared to semiconductor peer readings in the stratosphere.

Today, total enterprise value of $124 million ($140 million equity capitalization minus $21 million in cash held at the end of December, plus $5 million in total debt) to trailing annual revenue of $55 million remains super cheap at 2.4x. Really, measured against the peer group, only the Pixelworks business setup has a slightly lower sales valuation (operating at a loss for income generation).

So, if sales take off later in the year with the introduction of a new family of products, where do earnings stand? This is the most exciting part of the investment equation for me. Everspin just turned profitable last year, meaning greater sales on already rapidly improving gross margins should morph into well-above average income growth in the coming years.

One reason income margins on sales have been growing quickly is management has been drilling down on costs, paying off debt and collecting a large cash stash on the balance sheet. Below is a ratio graph of total liabilities to assets, which has come down dramatically since 2019.

Enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is also getting less expensive by the day. EV to trailing EBITDA has been cut from over 50x to 21x the last six months from better business results and a falling equity price.

Before the new family product line impacts results, the forward 1-year analyst projected P/E ratio has declined from over 40x in December to 20x now. At this point in time, Wall Street is pricing Everspin like NVIDIA or AMD, despite the fact earnings growth rates could be extraordinary the next 3-5 years from an incredibly low base in 2021.

Final Thoughts

I am not a tech expert, but Everspin's new storage family, including proprietary designs with patented non-volatile memory may be something of a breakthrough, with tens of millions (if not hundreds) in added dollar revenue coming in the door by 2023-24 vs. what Wall Street was expecting a week ago.

An investment in MRAM today seems to be an educated bet on the new product line's success. If few customers order in large quantities, the stock price could stay around $7 to $10 the rest of 2022. If demand is quite impressive by the end of the year, a $15 to $20 quote may prove on the low side for Everspin.

What could go wrong? I worry about the semiconductor supply chain, as outsourced production is done by Global Foundries and Freescale, among other subcontractors. Asian parts and production for the whole industry during the COVID-19 pandemic have been subject to short-term stoppages and shipping problems.

Everspin Website - About Page

Another risk is a global recession is at hand from spiraling inflation and interest rates in early 2022. A weaker stock market and a decline in orders for existing Everspin product from OEMs would likely keep MRAM's price in the $5 to $8 range over the next six months.

Without doubt, Everspin is now a takeover target from a major semiconductor concern. If sales and income begin to grow even faster than 2021, its small size and important patented products could be worth multiples of today's $7 share quote.

I have increased my Everspin holdings this week to one of the top tech positions on the long side in portfolio construction. High growth does not appear to be priced into the shares around $7. A conservative and liquid balance sheet, expanding gross margins, and a bargain valuation on sales mean MRAM should witness another stellar year for investor returns in 2022.

