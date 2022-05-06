peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a U.S. based, small-sized, healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). It has a current market capitalization of $863 million. CHCT operates primarily in the field of outpatient healthcare services at non-urban markets. This REIT finances or acquires real estate properties that are leased to healthcare service providers such as doctors, hospitals, care providers, etc.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. As of March 31, 2022, this healthcare REIT has investments in 158 real estate properties located in 34 states, totaling approximately 3.4 million square feet. Properties are 89.9% occupied with lease expirations ranging from 2022 through 2039. At present, the company has 207 tenants, and none of those tenants accounts for more than 9.8% of total annualized rent.

CHCT's portfolio of properties is highly diversified and can be classified into two broad segments - traditional medical facilities and specialty centers. Traditional medical facilities include medical office buildings (MOB), surgical centers and hospitals, and physician clinics. These three segments constitute 46.5 percent of the properties. These traditional medical facilities generally observe higher occupancy and thus are steady sources of revenue.

Specialty centers, on the other hand, include behavioral specialty facilities, urgent care centers, radiation oncology centers, dialysis clinics, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, and long-term acute care hospitals. 53.5 percent of properties are engaged in these specialty centers. Managing these properties require operating efficiency, managerial expertise as well as high liquidity.

"The company derives most of its revenues from its real estate property and mortgage notes portfolio. The company's rental and mortgage interest income is recognized based on contractual arrangements with its tenants and borrowers." 93.5 percent of common equity is held by the institutional investors, with the top three investment management companies (BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group Inc, and State Street Corporation) owning almost 36 percent of this healthcare REIT.

Since its inception in the second half of 2015, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has paid steady quarterly dividends in the range of three to six percent. The average yield over the past four years has been a little over four percent. Incidentally, this stock is currently eligible for a dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend was declared on 28th April, and the record date is 13th May. It is expected that the existing shareholders will hold back their shares, and thus the market price will increase during this period.

However, this has not been the case so far. CHCT's price has ranged between $36.2 and $38.2 since the declaration of the dividend. This suggests that the dividend was in line, and there is no additional incentive for shareholders to hold back their shares. Moreover, CHCT's price performance was extremely poor over the past 12 months. CHCT has recorded a negative price growth of 11.5 percent, 13.8 percent, 22.2 percent, 25.3 percent, and 22.7 percent over the past 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, and 12 months respectively.

The current price multiples of CHCT is little lower or at par with the index. Price to Book of2.01, and Price to Cash Flow of15.33 indicates that investors are skeptical about the future growth prospects of this company. An extensive diversified property portfolio might be a hindrance in gaining operating efficiency for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated.

In my opinion, the price will fall further. There is no reason this stock will go through a bullish run in the short term. The simple moving averages (SMA) clearly depicts the short term scenario. The 200 days SMA (44.99), 100 days SMA (42.82), 50 days SMA (40.73), and 10 days SMA (37.68) is indicative of a bearish run in the coming days.

I don't find any convincing reason to buy this stock. The only positive thing about this stock is its 50 percent price growth over the past five years. However, that growth was mainly due to the poor US equity market scenario five years back. Second half of 2017 and the entire 2018 were hugely impacted by US governments' policies regarding tax cuts, and the economic scenario which was again impacted by unemployment, tariff hikes, etc. If we consider the price growth over the past three years, it comes down to 0.13 percent only.

There are 10 minor healthcare REITs with market capitalization of less than $4 billion. Companies like National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI), Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA), CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), are facing the same problem. Poor price growth in the short and medium term coupled with steady but average dividend yield.

However, these companies suffered due to their focus on skilled nursing facility (SNF) and senior housing operated portfolio (SHOP) segments. The SNF and SHOP portfolio of these REITs suffered due to less occupancy, shorter stays by patients due to cost constraints, lower reimbursements, increased wages, and over supply. "These two segments have been hugely impacted by the pandemic as well as the regulatory issues pertaining to the reimbursement system and service classification codes".

However, the MOB-focused REITs like Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF), Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE), and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) have performed much better. These REITs on average have generated around six percent yield, and an equal or higher percentage of price growth on the longer time horizon.

Among all these minor healthcare REITs, CHCT is an exception in terms of its portfolio of properties. CHCT has a diversified property portfolio like the major healthcare REITs, but has a very low capital base. The larger healthcare REITs like Welltower Inc. (WELL), Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), and Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) have market capitalizations in the range of 15X to 40X of that of CHCT. Going forward, it'll be quite difficult to compete with these larger healthcare REITs over such diversified healthcare property segments.

Poor, and mostly negative price performance over the short and medium run is not good enough to pull a stock that pays a yield of around four percent. Just enjoying the yield in the absence of any positive price growth doesn't make any sense. Moreover, investors don't have any way out to safeguard their investments through hedging, as CHCT does not have any call or put options at present. Thus, I am not willing to include Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated in my portfolio of investments, at least for the time being.