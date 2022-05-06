CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

I believe Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is a strong buy, as it offers a unique blend of relatively low risk with its consistent and stable profitability, whilst ensuring growth potential through cyclical opportunities. The company owes its financial sustainability and strong valuation profile to the smart strategic approach undertaken by its management.

Contextual Overview

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is a global dry cargo vessel operator that the market values at $1.03 billion, as of May 2022. The company began trading publicly in 2010, and like most fuel-sensitive industries, saw a crash during the oil price plunge from 2014 to 2016. During these two years, the business slowdown and broader economic disruptions caused Navios Maritime to take a significant hit, with its stock price falling nearly 94% from $300 to approximately $12. Despite the easing of industrial dynamics with oil price stabilization, the NMM decline continued, with the Covid-19 pandemic bringing the stock to its all-time low of $4.47 in March 2020. In the two years that followed, NMM undertook a remarkable recovery, with the stock ballooning by almost eight times its value, trading close to the $40 mark in March 2022.

Finvz

As of May 2022, Navios Maritime Partners is in ownership of 54 dry bulk vessels, 47 containerships, and 45 vessel tanks. In each of these categories, the company's vessels and ships have an age that is significantly below the industrial average, as is calculated on a dwt basis.

Earnings Presentation FY21

Over the years, NMM has significantly simplified its ownership structure, acting as a group of Navios companies by absorbing all publicly listed Navios corporations. Most recently, in September 2021, the company Navios Maritime Partners acquired its financially distressed sister company, Navios Maritime Holdings.

Overall, its structure makes it advantageous to its unitholders, positioning it in a manner such that it can strategically maximize its free cash flow through its investments, and deliver substantial growth in the process. It also drastically reduces its exposure to volatility by covering its fixed costs through long-term contracts, making the stock relatively safer for investors in comparison to other marine shipping stocks.

Performance and Prospects

The company as a whole was able to achieve remarkable financial performance as was demonstrated in its most recent earnings report for 2021, which sheds light on its future growth trajectory. In 2019 the company had delivered time charter and voyage revenues of $219 million, which grew by a modest 3.6%, despite the industrial disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. The figure for 2021 however, climbed by an impressive 214% to $713 million.

Within a year, Navios was successful in turning around its 2020 net loss of $68.5 million to a net profit in 2021 of an impressive $516 million. In terms of a per unitholder basis, this was a jump from -$6.16 per unit to $22.36 per unit, in a single year.

This impressive growth was primarily fueled by a 6% increase in both world GDP and international trade. These conditions were driven by the post-Covid recovery spending surges recorded against both Europe and the US markets:

Clarkson Research Services, IMF Jan 2022, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank (Fed Res Econ Data)

The correlation between the surge in the company's revenue for 2021, along with the extremely favorable macroeconomic catalysts understandably raises concerns as to whether or not a growth of such a degree is sustainable. I believe that Navios is one of the best-suited maritime stocks to consider in terms of financial sustainability, largely as a result of its core business strategy which ensures stable earnings despite broader macroeconomic volatility. It does this through the contracted revenue mechanism, which is signed at $2.7 billion. Contracted revenue for 2022, of which 53.2% of working days are fixed, stands at $697 million, which is an excess of $49 million above fixed cash expenses for the year.

Earnings Presentation FY21

For 2022, these contracts cover up to 60% of working days, which I believe is highly advantageous for the company, leaving its sufficient operating visibility and stable revenue, whilst also leaving it exposed to cyclical opportunities to be tapped into.

The company is focused on scaling upwards, as is evident from its acquisition of Navios Acquisition and Navios Containers, which gives the company a far more diversified asset base. Overall, I believe these initiatives contribute to a larger earnings capacity for Navios. It does this by the creation of synergies, delivering operational optimizations, and enhancing its overall credit profile to deleverage its financial position. Each of these markers is highly indicative of a company that holds a significantly high growth potential. As a result of these initiatives, the company's balance sheet as of 2021 portrayed a liquid cash holding of $159 million, in comparison to the prior year's $19 million figure.

Valuation

The stock is severely undervalued at about 90% below its sector peers with a forward P/E ratio of 1.74x, and it has an overall A valuation. In addition, NMM is trading at a significant discount, 78% below the sector with an A+ P/B ratio of 0.57x and an excellent P/Cash Flow ratio of 3.63x, nearly 77% below the sector.

Seeking Alpha

According to Zacks Equity Research, Navios Maritime Partners is ranked at #1 which indicates it is a strong buy. Similarly, the stock is given a Value grade of A, due in part to its forward PE ratio of 1.73 against the industrial average of 4.08. The graph below indicates how the NMM forward PE ratio, along with other pricing ratios compares to some of the biggest names in the industry:

Created by Author

It is evident that across each of the main critical metrics, Navios ranks as the most attractive, suggesting a significant degree of undervaluation associated with the stock.

The company also has demonstrated the most significant financial growth over the last 5 years, standing behind only Matson Inc. Five-year horizon averages out the broader macroeconomic disruptions experienced over the years, and hence delivers a fair picture of the forward-looking prospects of the entity.

Created by Author

I believe these metrics bode well for the stock from a valuations perspective and shed light on the growth that is to come with NMM in the coming years, as the market corrects its undervalued price closer to its intrinsic value.

A major reason that gives NMM the advantage over other industrial giants is its efficient capital allocation, which it places a strategic level of emphasis upon. For instance, in 2021 the company had made a $1 billion investment in 18 newbuilding vessels to be delivered in 2024. As a result of the move, the company was able to leverage the strength of the container market and acquire 10 newbuilding containerships. Through these moves, the company has strategically positioned itself to capture cyclical opportunity, which gives it a substantial edge over competing stocks, and hence contributes to its substantial undervaluation, as observed in the figures above.

It is due to this advantageous business strategy and unique contract-based business model that NMM has consistently gained in instances where the wider market had experienced dips. This had been seen in the month of March, as well as multiple times in April of 2022.

I believe that its strategic covering against risk exposure makes it far more valuable to the market, in comparison to other stocks, whilst granting investors the opportunity to gain from exposure to the global trade markets.

Risks

Despite its strategic efforts to minimize risk, Navios continues to be faced with some significant risks that could impact the perspective of a potential investor. For one, by the very nature of the industry, and despite its best efforts, Navios' financial sustainability is very much linked to broader and external conditions such as the growth in demand for dry bulk commodities, containers, petroleum products, or finished items. A global event with shockwaves impacting the demand for any of these products would severely impact profitability and growth for the company. Such an event would both place an adverse impact on spot market sales and cause an abrupt closure to additional contracted revenue streams.

Moreover, a decrease in raw material imports into China or a decrease in crude oil export out of the Arabian gulf would immediately lead to substantial foregone revenue for Navios. With countries pushing towards self-sufficiency in terms of energy, oil imports may potentially see a slowdown in the long-term, which could force the company to shift its capital allocation. This would need to be based on a thorough foresight that anticipates the nature of shipment demands in the coming years amid the dynamic shifts and transformations taking place.

Conclusion

NMM is a remarkable stock, that offers investors the opportunity to capture growth from the global shipments industry and world trade. I believe the stock is a strong buy given its optimized chartering strategy that enhances its consistent earnings capacity. The company captures cyclic opportunity whilst minimizing segment-specific volatility through its fixed contract model, and optimal capital allocation approach, which aims at enhancing profitability. As a result of this phenomenal approach, the stock has delivered substantial gains to its unitholders in the form of net profits and therefore is shown to be significantly undervalued in comparison to its peers.