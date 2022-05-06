DIA: The Worst Is Yet To Come For The Dow Jones Industrial ETF
Summary
- The Dow Jones Industrial ETF has already fallen dramatically in 2022.
- It may get much worse as the jobs report showed a potential slowdown in the economy.
- If the economy does slip into recession, earnings estimates will be the final shoe to drop.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The latest jobs data was disastrous, with the household survey confirming investors' fears following the weaker than expected ISM services data from Wednesday. While the non-farm payroll headline numbers came in hotter than expected, the household survey showed jobs were lost in April, resulting in a drop in the labor participation rate. On top of that, wages on a year-over-year basis continue to spiral higher.
Economic Weakness
Wages rose by 5.5% year over year in April, which was in line with estimates. At its current pace, the inflation rate set by the consumer price index continues to run hotter than wage gains. Currently, analysts estimate that the CPI will rise by 8.1% in April, when the data is released on May 11. If CPI does come in at that rate, it will mark the 13th straight month that wage growth trailed CPI.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6% for the second month in a row and may mark the lows for this cycle, based on how the yield curve is suddenly beginning to steepen. The 10-Year minus 2-Yr spread appears to have an incredible ability to predict a rising unemployment rate and, if correct, a recession that may follow very soon.
It could spell particular troubles for the Dow Jones Industrial ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA). So far, earnings estimates for the overall average have held up. However, during times when the economy was about to head into a recession, and the yield curve was steepening, earnings for the Dow plunged. It was especially true heading into the years 2000 and 2008.
Earnings and Multiple Compression
There has been some minor deterioration thus far for 2022 earnings estimates, but currently, they're still higher than when they began the year. But suppose economic growth starts to fall, and companies find it difficult to pass on higher costs to the consumer due to wages not keeping pace with inflation. Then, it may very well lead to margin erosion and lower earnings estimates.
Additionally, because rates are rising, we have witnessed the PE ratio in the Dow falling sharply. If rates continue to increase, the PE ratio may continue to fall. Over the past 20 years, the average PE ratio has been around 16.5, vs. its current 17.3. However, in the past, during market downturns, the PE ratio tends to bottom out around 14. That would imply there is still further downside risk in the DIA. Of course, if earnings estimates begin to roll over, that would lead to a lower PE multiple and lower earnings and, therefore, a double impact on the Dow and the ETF.
For example, if the Dow's EPS estimates fell 10% to $1,712, along with a PE of 14, the Dow would have a value of around 24,000, or nearly 27% lower. If the PE ratio were to stay at 17 and earnings fall, the Dow would fall to approximately 29,100 or 10 to 11% from its current prices. Again, this is just an example of the pain created from multiple compression and a decline in earnings.
Technicals Trends Are Weak
Technically, the ETF does not look strong and is in a pronounced downtrend. The ETF is sitting on a weak layer of support at $326, and if that should break, support appears to be tough to find, with the next significant level around $310. Additionally, there is a giant gap in the chart that dates back to November 2020. That gap seems too big and obvious for the bears not to try and target at some point down the road. Yes, that seems like a long way down, but it is only 12.5% from today's levels.
At this point, multiples are contracting for the broader markets, and the Dow is no exception. The risk in this market is now for the other shoe to drop, which is earnings estimates. They have already started to show signs of weakness, but they are still holding up, just enough. But if the economy is indeed heading for a slow down as the latest jobs data and yield curve may suggest, things could still worsen before they get better.
Join Reading The Markets Risk-Free With A Two-Week Trial!
Investing today is more complex than ever. With stocks rising and falling on very little news while doing the opposite of what seems logical. Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P.
This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.