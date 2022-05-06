SandRidge Energy: Strong Natural Gas Prices May Get It To $300 Million In Net Cash By End Of 2022
Summary
- Henry Hub strip has reached over $8 for 2H 2022. This may allow SandRidge to realize $7 for its natural gas in that period.
- This is contributing to projections for SandRidge to generate $163 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip.
- SandRidge could thus reach over $300 million in net cash by the end of 2022 and around $420 million in net cash by end of 2023 at current strip.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) may benefit significantly from the sharp rise in natural gas prices. The 2H 2022 strip for Henry Hub natural gas is around $8.30, which means that SandRidge should be able to realize $7+ for its natural gas in the second half of 2022. This would be a very large increase compared to 2020 where it realized under $1 for its natural gas production.
As a result of strong commodity prices, I now estimate that SandRidge could end 2022 with over $300 million in net cash (based on current strip) and could end 2023 with around $420 million in net cash.
Natural Gas Pricing
SandRidge had provided guidance that it expected to realize around 70% of Henry Hub for its natural gas, but it would be more accurate to view it as a relatively fixed differential. In 2019, SandRidge realized around $1.23 less than Henry Hub for its natural gas. In 2020, the differential was negative $1.06 and in 2021, the differential was negative $1.29.
|Per Mcf
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Realized Price
|$1.33
|$0.97
|$2.60
|Henry Hub
|$2.56
|$2.03
|$3.89
|Differential
|-$1.23
|-$1.06
|-$1.29
SandRidge reported a negative $0.83 differential in Q1 2022, but I am being relatively conservative and assuming that it will average negative $1.20 for the full year.
Due to the fixed differential, SandRidge's realized price for its natural gas can increase (percentage wise) significantly more than Henry Hub. The current 2022 strip for Henry Hub natural gas is around 255% higher than 2020. This may lead to SandRidge realizing approximately 520% more for its natural gas in 2022 compared to 2020 though.
2022 Outlook At Strip
The current strip for 2022 has increased to around $102 WTI oil and $7.20 Henry Hub natural gas. This includes $8.30 Henry Hub natural gas in 2H 2022. This puts SandRidge on track to generate $284 million in oil and gas revenue in 2022 based on the midpoint of its production guidance.
SandRidge had some minor hedges in Q1 2022 (paying $1 million to settle those derivatives) and is unhedged going forward.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Unit
|$ Million
|Oil
|1,000,000
|$99.00
|$99
|NGLs
|2,000,000
|
$34.50
|$69
|Natural Gas
|19,250,000
|$6.00
|$116
|Hedge Value
|-$1
|Total Revenue
|$283
SandRidge's guidance called for capital expenditures of $41 million to $50 million and lease operating expenses of $33 million to $41 million. Due to cost inflation, I am assuming that its capex ends up around the upper half of its guidance range.
SandRidge's lease operating expense may end up above its guidance range with Q1 2022 LOE at $10.9 million already. It has been dealing with cost inflation and has also been bringing higher cost wells online with its well reactivation program.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense
|$44
|Production Taxes
|$18
|Cash General & Administrative
|$10
|Capital Expenditures
|$48
|Total
|$120
This leads to a projection that SandRidge will generate $163 million in positive cash flow in 2022 now.
Cash Position And Valuation
SandRidge started 2022 with $139.5 million in net cash, so it could now end up with a bit over $300 million in net cash at the end of 2022 at current strip. Based on 2023 strip prices (roughly $90 WTI oil and $5.60 Henry Hub gas), it may also be able to get to around $420 million in net cash by the end of 2023.
SandRidge's estimated value largely depends on how long the period of elevated oil and gas prices lasts and what oil and gas prices end up settling at in the long-term. For example, in a scenario where oil and gas prices followed current strip for 2022 and 2023 and then ended up at $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas in the longer-term, I'd estimate SandRidge's value at approximately $22 per share. In a scenario where oil and gas prices followed current strip for 2022 and 2023 and then ended up at higher long-term prices of $90 WTI oil and $4.50 NYMEX gas instead, SandRidge's estimated value would be boosted to $30+.
Conclusion
SandRidge is building up its net cash position quite rapidly at current commodity prices. With 2H 2022 Henry Hub strip above $8, SandRidge should be able to realize $7+ for its natural gas, contributing to estimated positive cash flow of $165 million for the full year.
Based on strip prices, SandRidge may be able to get to around $420 million in net cash by the end of 2023. SandRidge's ultimate upside depends on how long high oil and gas prices last though, and what the new normal ends up being.
