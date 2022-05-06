Kanawa_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

In my April 2 article in which I compared the businesses of Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), I noted that Pepsi's growth was driven by its Frito Lays convenient food business. As a follow-up, I decided to compare Pepsi's Frito Lay food business -- the leading producer of savory snacks -- to Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) -- the leader in sweet snacks.

Powerful global snack brands

PepsiCo convenient foods

PepsiCo's Frito Lays convenient foods owns many of the best-known brands in the savory snack segment (figure 1). Frito Lay's revenues of $43.5 billion accounts for 55% of PepsiCo's total revenues $79 billion, with the balance coming from its namesake Pepsi Cola and other branded beverages. It is the market leader in convenient foods and savory snacks, has an estimated global market share of almost 60% in the US potato chip market -- its largest market -- and competes against Kellogg (owner of Pringles), Campbell Soup (owner of Kettle Chips), and private label manufacturers.

Figure 1: Sample of Frito Lay brands

Funnyjunk.com

Mondelez snacks

With worldwide revenues of $25 billion, Mondelez is also a leading global snack food manufacturer. Its products, including biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, are primarily sweet, and includes many powerful global brands that have become staples in developed markets, including Oreos, Cadbury, Chips Ahoy, Ritz, Toblerone, Lu, Trident, as well as recently acquired Tates Cookies (figure 2).

Mondelez's largest competitors include Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (2020 confectionery sales of $7.6 billion) and privately-held Mars (total 2020 revenues of $40 billion, which includes its pet care, food and life sciences businesses).

Figure 2: Sample of Mondelez brands

Company website

Historical returns

Both companies' return to investors have underperformed the S&P500 over the last 10, 5, and 3 years (figure 3). I am not counting on either company to outperform the high-flying tech stocks or the S&P 500 index. Instead, I see them as diversifiers in a portfolio that should deliver a steady and satisfactory return with relatively less volatility over the long run.

Figure 3: Total stock returns of PEP vs MDLZ

Seeking Alpha charting

Thesis

Like other top global food and beverage companies, snack food companies like PepsiCo's Frito Lay and Mondelez benefit from powerful demographics trends and attractive economic characteristics, including:

a growing global population (+1.1% annually) which expands the market;

rising global affluence, which will drive affordability and per capital consumption;

powerful brands that have strong mindshare, represent quality, and create wide competitive moats;

pricing inelasticity due to affordable price points (for example, each bag of Frito Lay chips in India retails for 20 Rupees, or about 25 cents);

highly efficient production lines, which enables both companies to grow share vs less efficient regional or local brands;

economics of scale, which drive operating leverage and thus profit margins.

The snack food segment has demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 economic downturn. Apart from a slowdown in 2Q 2020 due to the lockdowns (figure 4, Q2 purple line), sales have continued to grow as consumers increase consumption of snack foods and in some instances, eaten snacks in lieu of meals.

Figure 4: PEP and MDLZ revenue comparison by quarter

Created by author using publicly available financials

Consolidated financials

Over the last 5 years, Pepsi's overall per-share revenues (which includes its beverage businesses) have outgrown Mondelez's (figure 5, orange vs blue line). (Note that the significant decline in Mondelez's revenues in 2015 was due to the sale of its coffee business to JDE Peets)

Figure 5: Pepsi vs Mondelez's per-share revenues

Created by author using publicly available financials

While PepsiCo's EBITDA margin has remained stable, Mondelez's EBITDA margin expanded since 2017 largely due to enhanced productivity, overhead reduction, and volume leverage (figure 6). Indeed, Mondelez's EBITDA to gross profit margin expanded by over 1500 bps since 2017 (figure 7).

Figure 6: Pepsi vs Mondelez's EBITDA margins

Created by author using publicly available financials

Figure 7: Mondelez's EBITDA to gross profit margin

Created by author using publicly available financials

As a result of the margin expansion, Mondelez's per-share EBITDA outgrew PepsiCo's over the last 10 years (figure 8).

Figure 8: Pepsi vs Mondelez's per-share EBITDA

Created by author using publicly available financials

Mondelez has been more aggressive in its share buyback program since 2015 (figure 9, blue line for MDLZ vs orange line for PEP), which was partly funded with proceeds of ~$5 billion from the divestiture of its coffee business and related currency hedges as well as cash generated from its operations.

Figure 9: Pepsi vs Mondelez's fully diluted shares outstanding

Created by author using publicly available financials

However, it is unclear whether Mondelez can continue to boost per-share profitability through productivity enhancements or share buybacks at the same pace over the longer term.

PepsiCo convenient foods vs Mondelez snack revenues

In its 10-K filings, PepsiCo provides investors with the breakdown in revenues between its beverage and convenient foods business (Figure 10), which enables us to do an apples-to-apples comparison against Mondelez's growth.

Figure 10: PepsiCo revenue breakdown between beverages and convenient foods

PepsiCo Form 10-K (2021 and earlier)

PepsiCo's convenient foods segment revenues is about 50% higher than Mondelez's total revenues (figure 10), and is growing faster than Mondelez revenues (Figure 11).

Figure 10: PepsiCo's convenient foods vs Mondelez: revenues

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Figure 11: PepsiCo's convenient foods vs Mondelez: revenue growth rate (indexed to 2017)

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Comparison by snack category

PepsiCo's convenient food portfolio consists primarily of savory snacks, whereas Mondelez's is mostly sweet (figure 12).

Figure 12: Mondelez's snack portfolio percentage breakdown by category

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Mondelez's two largest categories--biscuits and chocolate--are growing at a similar rate as PepsiCo's portfolio, but its smaller categories (gum & candy and beverages) have been declining (Figure 14).

Figure 14: Mondelez's snack portfolio growth by category, indexed to 2017

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Savory snacks can be used as meal substitutes, a phenomenon that PepsiCo noted in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak as consumers purchased and consumed more Frito Lay and Quaker Food products during and even after the lockdowns. PepsiCo's snack business continued to grow strongly in 2021 due to strength in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin American markets.

Savory and sweet snacks compete vigorously for market share. There had been past discussion of merging Mondelez with PepsiCo's convenient food business to unlock synergies and create a snack food giant. However, former PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi strongly disagreed. In her autobiography, Ms. Nooyi recounted receiving a call from activist investor Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners--then a large investor who owned $1.5 billion in PepsiCo and $2 billion in Mondelez stock--who broached the idea of a merger with Mondelez. Ms. Nooyi did not see the industrial logic of a business combination, noting that:

"Frito Lay's business grows because it take market share from sweet occasions--all those times when people reach for cookies and chocolate. A company that owned a whole range of both salty and sweet snacks would compete with itself. It would be a zero-sum game."

Interestingly, Mr. Peltz backed down and sold his shares at a profit about a year later.

Comparison of revenues by region

PepsiCo's convenient foods revenues is one and a half times that of Mondelez, and is larger than in all regions other than Europe (Figure 15, blue dashed line for Mondelez, blue solid line for PepsiCo)

Figure 15: Comparison of revenues by region: PepsiCo (solid lines) vs Mondelez (dashed lines)

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Regional breakdown

PepsiCo derives half of its convenient food revenues from North America (Figure 16), with the remainder split between its other three geographical segments. In contrast, Mondelez generates the most revenues in Europe, followed by North America (Figure 17).

Figure 16: PepsiCo convenient food revenues by geography

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Figure 17: Mondelez convenient food revenues by geography

Created by author using publicly available financial data

PepsiCo's convenient foods segment is best known for its Fritos, Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos branded snacks. However, it has captured significant international market share with both its mainstay Lay's potato chips as well as highly localized flavors such as Simba and NikNaks in Africa (Figure 18), Lay's Magic Masala and Kurkure Masala Munch in India, Mani Moto in Latin America, and hot & sour fish and cucumber in China.

Figure 18: An entire shelf in a small South African convenience store dedicated to PepsiCo snacks

Source: Author

Furthermore, Pepsi has made great distribution inroads beyond mainstream big city grocers into the small mom and pop stores in remote regions that cater to consumers in the vicinity, such as the "kirana" stores in India--this one in a roadside stall in a mountain village of Himachal Pradesh in Northern India (Figure 19)

Figure 19: "Kirana" store in Himalayan India proudly displaying its Frito Lay snacks

Source: Author

While Mondelez has achieved deep penetration in the developed markets and big cities around the world, it appears not to have achieved the same level of localization or penetration into remote region as PepsiCo. Anecdotally, in another kirana in a mountain village outside Dharamshala in Northern India, I observed only Oreos snacks from Mondelez, with Mars and Nestle accounting for the lion's share of the sweet snack shelf space with Snickers and Kit Kat (Figure 20).

Figure 20: Shelf of a kirana store near Dharashalam in Northern India

Source: Author

Regional growth

Over the last five years, both companies have grown at similar rates in North America and Europe (figures 20 and 21)

Figure 21: PepsiCo convenient foods vs Mondelez growth in North America

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Figure 22: PepsiCo convenient foods vs Mondelez growth in Europe

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Note: PepsiCo Europe segment included Sub-Saharan Africa prior to 2020

However, PepsiCo convenient foods has outgrown Mondelez in Latin America and almost doubled in Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) (Figure 23 and 23), which drove its stronger overall growth.

Figure 23: PepsiCo convenient foods vs Mondelez growth in Latin America

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Figure 24: PepsiCo convenient foods vs Mondelez growth in Asia, Middle East and Africa

Created by author using publicly available financial data

Note: Pepsi separated its AMENA segment into APAC and AMESA in 2020. I re-combined APAC and AMESA for comparability.

PepsiCo has provided some convenience stores with standalone racks (similar to Coca-Cola providing refrigerated displays), which ensures its snack products are prominently displayed to would-be customers (Figure 25).

Figure 25: PepsiCo's snack food rack in India prominently displayed

Source: Author

In a February 2022 presentation (slide 10) to the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY), Mondelez provided data from EuroMonitor that showed is the clear leader, gaining share, and out-growing PepsiCo in AMEA (figure 25). On the surface, this data does not agree with the numbers in figures 14 and 23 above). However, my conjecture--purely a conjecture based incomplete evidence and guesswork--is that Mondelez's snacks have higher retail price points compared to PepsiCo snack products, which might possibly explain its higher retail sales value compared to Pepsi's.

Figure 25: Mondelez's AMEA market position according to Euromonitor

Source: MDLZ investor presentation

Emerging market growth strategy

PepsiCo's convenient foods have made good progress gaining share and building distribution for its global brands such as Lay's salted chips and Doritos nachos. It has also built up a portfolio of highly localized flavors such as Simba and NikNaks in Africa, Lay's Magic Masala and Kurkure Masala Munch in India, Mani Moto in Latin America, and hot & sour fish and cucumber in China. As a result, it has made significant headway beyond big cities into fairly remote regions in emerging markets.

Mondelez has highly successful power brands such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Ritz, and Cadbury Chocolate. While it has captured the #1 share for biscuits in smaller markets such as Malaysia (through its Jacobs, Tiger, and Twisties brands) and Vietnam (through its Kinh Do brand), I believe it is behind PepsiCo in building a portfolio adapted for local tastes. In its February 20201 introduction presentation for investors (Figure 26), it articulated a shift in portfolio focus from its previous emphasis on "power brands" to global brands and local jewels. However, it will take time for Mondelez management to execute on this strategy.

Figure 26: Mondelez's shift in portfolio strategy

MDLZ investor presentation

Valuation

Mondelez current trades at a free cash flow yield of around 4%, compared to PepsiCo's 3% (Figure 28). Given PepsiCo's higher growth, deeper penetration into local markets around the world, and broader diversification, I believe its valuation premium is justified.

Figure 27: Free cash flow yield for PepsiCo and Mondelez

Created by author using publicly available financial data and stock prices

Additional considerations

Trian Fund Management, the large activist hedge fund, has been a large holder of Mondelez stock since 2013. Trian partner Nelson Peltz previously served on the company's board, a role which Trian partner Peter May took over in 2018 and continues to serve. Trian slashed its holdings in the fourth quarter of 2022 down to about 450 thousand shares (Figure 29), though Peter May still remains on the board at this time. Trian's shares are valued at less than $30 million at today's value and represent less than 1% of its portfolio, which suggests that Trian partners see limited upside for the foreseeable future.

Figure 29: Trian Fund Management Mondelez shares held vs share price

Created by author from Trian SEC 13F filings and publicly available stock prices

In summary

PepsiCo's Frito Lay division and Mondelez are two great and leading snack food companies which serve the savory and sweet segments respectively. Both benefit from powerful demographic trends and attractive economic characteristics.

Over the last five years, Frito Lay's revenues have out-grown Mondelez's due to the strength of its global brands, portfolio of local brands, and deeper penetration in the emerging markets of Latin America and AMENA. Mondelez's per-share EBITDA has expanded faster, but it is unclear whether the company can continue to grow its margins or buy back shares at the same pace over the longer term.

Mondelez trades at a lower valuation compared to PepsiCo, but until Mondelez executes on its "Global Brands & Local Jewels" strategy and deepens its distribution in emerging economics, I believe PepsiCo's premium is justified.

Trian Partners, a long time Mondelez investor with a board seat, recently cut back its position sharply.

As an investor with a long horizon, I would favor PepsiCo over Mondelez at this time.