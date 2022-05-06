Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images News

Intro & Thesis

Inflation now poses a significant risk to investment portfolios - even hedge funds. Professional participants in the stock market are now struggling to achieve at least a zero real return for their clients.

There are many reasons for inflation: failure of supply chains, shortage of commodities due to underproduction, the war in Ukraine, etc. The global economy has accumulated so many problems and risks that have suddenly materialized that now even BlackRock, the world's largest passive fund, predicts that increased inflation, though not at its current peak, will be with us for a long time - prices will continue to rise several years, and wage growth should theoretically help offset this.

How to solve for the reduced labor supply in the U.S.? Further wage growth could entice the unemployed to fill job openings and entice employees to stay in their current jobs, rather than quit in search of better pay. The labor market dynamics reinforce our belief that we are in a world shaped by supply, not excess demand. We see inflation cooling from 40-year highs as the economy heals. But we're not going back to the "lowflation" years before the pandemic, we believe, amid ongoing supply constraints. Source: BlackRock, Weekly Commentary, May 2, 2022

In the current situation, many are wondering what to do and where to invest excess cash. The same analysts from BlackRock answer this question strategically:

We favor developed market equities over emerging market stocks, with a preference for the U.S. and Japan over Europe.

And I agree with them - the U.S. and Japan are indeed best equipped to weather today's crisis. But which companies should you invest in?

While you may already be aware of numerous articles about U.S. companies that can effectively pass on increased costs to the end consumer, I would like to diversify your watch list with a Japanese company - Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHF). I wrote about this company a few months ago, but a lot has changed since then - now Mitsubishi Corporation has become even more attractive due to some tailwinds and broad diversification of its business structure.

Why Do I Think So?

Mitsubishi Corporation is not just an automobile company, but one of the most diversified conglomerates, with operations consisting of 10 separate business units:

Natural Gas Group - 13 LNG businesses and projects in North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, Russia, and other regions around the globe; Industrial Materials Group - represented by Metal One Corporation, which provides distribution, inventory, and manufacturing services in addition to sales of steel products; Petroleum & Chemicals Solution Group - manufacturing and trading of "a wide variety of materials, such as crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemicals, salt, and methanol." Mineral Resources Group is "engaged in trading, business development, and investment for a variety of mineral resources and metals" (coal, iron ore, copper, aluminum, nickel, ferroalloy, and precious metals); Industrial Infrastructure Group - construction equipment rental business and maintenance of an FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading) system for Petrobras (PBR); Automotive & Mobility Group - "a global value chain spanning the production, sales, distribution, financing, and after-sales services of passenger and commercial vehicles, with a focus on the ASEAN region;" Food Industry Group - 13 projects covering food resources, fresh foods, consumer products, food ingredients, and other products; Consumer Industry Group - 7 businesses in retail, apparel, healthcare, logistics & food distribution, and tire industries; Power Solution Group - 3 divisions and 1 office, "namely the International Power Division, the Energy Service Solution Division, the Utility Retail Division, and the Eneco Office" (in the Netherlands); renewable energy, electric power, and water businesses; Urban Development Group is "engaged in the development of industrial facilities, retail facilities, and residential properties in Japan, North America, and Asia."

From the description of Mitsubishi Corp.'s business structure, one can see how diversified the company's activities are. But the diversification of activities is not the only advantage of the company - even more important is how each segment is affected by events in the world.

The energy crisis, which began immediately after the pandemic and was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, has become one of the reasons for high inflation - the rising cost of energy resources, whose scarcity is increasing, is driving up consumer prices and falling on our shoulders. Companies that have successfully operated projects in the oil and gas sector have been able to grow by dozens of percent since last year, outpacing other sectors of the economy. Since new projects are quite difficult to put into operation - the oil industry is in no hurry to do this, remembering 2016-18 - the oil shortage only continues to increase. Therefore, 2 businesses of Mitsubishi directly benefit from high oil and gas prices - Natural Gas Group and Petroleum & Chemicals Solution Group. The second has a fertilizer business that is getting an additional tailwind thanks to the growing threat of world hunger. Incidentally, this threat serves as a catalyst for the Food Industry Group and Consumer Industry Group, which benefit by meeting the demand for everyday goods that you cannot refuse (food, clothing, water, etc.) but that cost more than they did a year ago.

Given the risks of a continuation of the energy crisis, most countries in the world are ready to increase government spending on green energy and the transition to renewable energy. Such a transition requires the use of a large amount of base and rare metals, the shortage of which is no less noticeable than in the energy market. This will benefit 4 other business units of the company - Mineral Resources Group, Industrial Materials Group, Power Solution Group, and Urban Development Group.

After a rather difficult period in 2020-21 (pandemic and its aftermath), Mitsubishi's Automotive & Mobility segment, as well as other Japanese and U.S. competing manufacturers, will see recovery growth shortly, as demand for vehicles remains high (the dynamics of used car prices confirms this), and the recovery of production against the backdrop of a low base will allow them to record multiple increases in sales figures, as the increased prices will most likely not fall as quickly as they have been rising all along.

From this, I conclude that the trend of net income growth reported by the company (Q3 FY2022) in almost every one of its businesses is just the beginning of a large-scale multi-year cycle:

Mitsubishi's IR Presentation, Q3 FY2022

However, investing in Mitsubishi now is not only strategically but also tactically tempting (buy and hold until the end of 2022).

As far as tactical investment attractiveness is concerned, several factors speak in favor of this. First, the company is set to report on May 10 with a consensus forecast for EPS of 154.55 yen and sales of 2.8 trillion yen. By themselves, these numbers do not mean anything, but if we compare them with the last quarter - 3Q 2022 - they are expected to be lower by 19.72% and 39.7%, respectively. Of course, seasonality plays a role, but some other macroeconomic factors (oil, gas, and copper prices, the exchange rate of the yen, etc.) also affect net income - we are lucky that management discloses these factors in detail in the IR materials:

Mitsubishi's IR Presentation, Q3 FY2022, author's notes

Absolutely all of the above factors played into the hands of Mitsubishi in the fourth quarter:

YCharts, author's notes

Even the copper price, which has fallen only 3% since the last reporting date, was above management's price target (> 9502) for most of the quarter (the red box in the chart above).

The depreciation of the yen has a greater impact on net profit - this is a classic example of how an exporter benefits from the depreciation of the local currency. The company's net profit only benefits, and when investors look at Mitsubishi's yen-denominated financials, they feel that their expectations are exceeded.

The second factor is a fairly strong dollar, which has technically approached its local peak and appears too overheated:

Investing.com, Author's Notes

Therefore, when/if DXY starts to bounce back, stocks that trade on OTC in America will feel an additional tailwind, because in yen terms they managed to grow almost 2 times higher:

TradingView, Author's Notes

Therefore, by buying Mitsubishi stock OTC, an investor is indirectly betting on the weakening of the DXY without taking too much risk, as if he/she were shorting currency pairs. At the same time, even if this scenario does not materialize, the weak yen will continue to have a positive impact on the company's net income, pushing the share price higher. In my opinion, we have an asymmetric ratio of risk/reward here.

As for the valuation of the company, I think it is valued quite conservatively, like any other Japanese company. There is no rating score for MSBHF on Seeking Alpha, but if there were, it would probably be between "B+" and "A+":

Seeking Alpha, MSBHF

With a TTM price-to-book ratio of less than 1x and a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.37x, I believe MSBHF is still interesting enough for a medium- to long-term investment given the catalysts for future net income growth. In any case, in my opinion, this is one of the best companies that can save investors' portfolios from the persistent inflation in the world.

Risks & Bottom Line

Like any investment idea, this one is not without risk.

First, I am puzzled by the company's presence in Russia and how an exit from that market might affect its future profitability. And the matter concerns not only the automotive industry but also the joint Sakhalin 2 oil project, which could bring huge profits in future periods. However, Mitsubishi is not the only company gradually withdrawing from the Russian market - this is a general problem for all developed markets, which must be treated with understanding.

The second risk to watch out for is supply chain issues. This is also a general problem, but despite its generality, this risk cannot be excluded from the analysis of the possible consequences of investing in individual companies Like this one.

The third risk I see is the rapid continuation of the dollar's appreciation against other currencies. A weak yen would be good for the company's profit in yen, but not for OTC-traded depositary receipts. It may therefore be better to buy Mitsubishi shares directly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, if possible.

Despite all these risks, I consider Mitsubishi to be one of the strongest and best inflation-adjusted companies - any structural issues that impact general price increases in the world are a tailwind for the entire conglomerate. Rising operating costs are easily passed on to end consumers, so net income continues to grow. I recommend buying MSBHF over-the-counter in the U.S. at this difficult time.

Happy investing and stay healthy!