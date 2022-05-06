monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The stock prices of most home builders, including Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), have dropped dramatically since the start of 2022. This was primarily due to market expectations around the Fed rate hike. The expectation of multiple rate hikes in the near future caused a ~200 bps increase in 30-year mortgage rates, which, combined with a ~20% increase in home prices YoY, resulted in a considerable decrease in affordability YoY.

Despite decreasing affordability, demand remains strong, and builders are having difficulty meeting demand requirements. The current demand-supply mismatch is due to the underbuilding of homes between 2008 and 2020. As a result of relatively tight supply, I believe we will see a smaller impact on homebuilders this time compared to previous housing slowdowns. MTH is also planning to increase its community count to 300 by the middle of this year. This should partially offset the impact on revenues from any future demand slowdown due to rate hikes.

Currently, MTH's tangible book value per share is ~$83 and consensus EPS estimates for this year and next year are $26.40 and $25.10, respectively. This gives us a tangible book value per share estimate of ~$130 for the FY2023 end. Its current market price is ~$84 per share, which is ~35% lower than the tangible book value per share for the FY2023 end. Hence, I believe MTH is a good bargain at the current price.

Last Quarter Earnings Analysis

Meritage Homes recently reported a record Q1 EPS of $5.69 up ~68% YoY beating the consensus estimate of $4.69. The company reported 15% higher homebuilding revenue YoY which stood at ~$1.25bn. Homebuilding revenue was primarily driven by a ~17% YoY rise in ASP while lower home deliveries put a drag on revenue. Home deliveries reduced slightly by 32 homes YoY to 2,858 as the company navigated supply chain issues and implemented sales restrictions.

Despite sales restrictions, housing demand remains strong with new home orders up 12% YoY to 3874. New order ASP increased by 17% YoY to $456,000. With 268 active communities at the end of Q1, management is on track to reach its target of 300 communities by the middle of this year.

Home closing gross margin improved 560 bps YoY to 30.3% breaching the 30% mark for the first time in its history. The increase in gross margin was largely due to higher ASP more than offsetting the input cost inflation. SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue improved 130bps YoY to 8.5% reflecting higher operating leverage and lower sales incentives as demand remains robust.

Higher than expected demand and increased home pricing led management to increase their 2022 EPS outlook to $26.35-$27.90 from $23.10-$24.60.

Higher Community Count to Offset Demand Slowdown

Meritage's community count decreased during the initial few quarters post-pandemic due to the unexpected increase in housing demand following the pandemic as a result of communities selling out much faster than expected. To keep up with the surge in demand, management accelerated the development of new communities and set a goal to reach a 300 community count by mid-2022. Management is making good progress towards this goal and despite supply chain challenges, MTH has increased its active community count for the fifth quarter in a row in Q1 22. This quarter, the company added 32 new communities, bringing the total number of communities to 268.

Meritage Active Community Count (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

MTH already has a land inventory that stands for 5.9 years of land supply, at the current rate of home deliveries this is more than enough to reach and maintain the 300 community count target.

Meritage Land Inventory (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Any slowdown in housing demand or sales per active community caused by rising interest rates and decreasing affordability should be partially offset by this increase in community count.

Rate Hikes a Worry, But Underbuilding of New Homes Post 2008 Housing Crash Can Help

The US Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates, with inflation at 40-year highs. In anticipation of a rate hike, 30-year mortgage rates jumped from ~3% to ~5% in just five months. The increase in mortgage rates coupled with median home prices increasing by ~20% within the last year have decreased affordability considerably.

Median home price and 30y mortgage rate (FRED economic data)

Despite the fact that housing affordability has decreased, demand has remained strong, with historically low cancellation rates.

In anticipation of a slowdown in demand due to affordability constraints, management expressed their interest in building smaller homes to keep them affordable. Furthermore, to prevent more cancellations from customers in the backlog, management purchased retrospective rate locks for all eligible floating-rate mortgages ahead of time. This should result in lower cancellation rates in the second half of this year as homebuyers will have a locked mortgage rate in a rising rate environment.

Looking forward, I, like everyone else, expect housing demand to decrease as a result of increasing rates. However, I believe many investors are not paying close attention to the supply side dynamics which may act as downside support. The single-family housing starts in the U.S. have averaged at ~1.1 mn annually from 1959 to 2007. However, between 2008 and 2019 the single-family home starts averaged ~656k annually which was ~445k lower than the historical average. This equates to an underbuild of ~5.3mn homes in this 12-year period compared to the historical average. While I understand concerns regarding rising rates, the undersupply of new homes over the past decade is also a major factor that could cushion the impact of rate hikes.

Annual single-family starts (FRED economic data)

Record Backlog

Prior to the pandemic, housing demand was gradually rising, but post-pandemic it surged dramatically due to historically low-interest rates and pent-up demand. Annualized new home starts jumped from 685,000 in April 2020 to 1.31 million in December 2020, nearly doubling in just a few months. As a result, demand for construction materials skyrocketed. Building material suppliers were unable to meet demand due to limited production and the time it takes to ramp up production. Beginning in early 2021, this resulted in a shortage of various building raw materials.

Annualized new single-family home start from 2018 (FRED economic data, GS Analytics Research)

Shortage of raw material resulted in elongation of cycle time and production lagged behind the order booking. As a result, MTH's backlog grew from ~$1bn in Q4 2019 to ~$2.5bn in Q4 2021.

MTH Backlog (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

This record backlog will give some support to the company's sales during the downturn.

Potential Share Repurchases

In addition to record high backlog and tight supply-demand conditions providing a downside cushion to revenues, share repurchases may also limit the downside for the stock price. Management now has enough land inventory to reach and maintain ~300 active community count. So, they might slow down new land purchases and instead use excess cash to buy the stock at the current attractive valuations.

Valuation and Conclusion

MTH is currently trading ~30% below its 52-week highs. The recent decline in stock price can be attributed to the expectations around the Fed Fund rate hike and the recent runup in the 30-Year mortgage rate. While we acknowledge demand slowdown coming from the rate hikes, we also believe that the negative effects of rate hikes are overestimated.

MTH's tangible book value is ~$83 while its CMP is ~$84 this gives us a Price/tangible book value (current) of ~1x. MTH's EPS consensus estimates for the current and next year are $26.40 and $25.10 respectively. This gives us a tangible book value of ~$130 for the next year-end. If we compare next year-end's tangible book value with the current stock price, it appears significantly undervalued at the current levels. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.