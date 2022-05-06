RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last Friday Eni (NYSE:E) reported its three months results. We confirm our target price of €12.5 per share supported by macro expectations on oil and gas and an attractive dividend yield. Over the medium term, we see positive catalysts such as the Saipem restructuring and the Plenitude IPO. The quarter saw significant strategic developments for Eni. Aside from the IPO, the Italian oil player has seen:

The successfully completed listing of Vår Energi, Eni's Norwegian upstream subsidiary of which they now own 64% The signing of an agreement with Algeria to gradually increase gas exports The beginning of the integration of the respective upstream portfolios in Angola with BP The announcing of the forthcoming establishment of a Sustainable Mobility company that will combine biorefineries and a multi-energy network The successful completion of the initial subscription offer on the London list of NEOA shares, a vehicle that will identify acquisition opportunities in the decarbonisation and energy transition sectors

After the organic CAPEX financing of €1.62 billion, the cash flow during the quarter benefited from the share placement of the subsidiary Vår Energi with approximately €0.4 billion for Eni. This basically offset the capital payment to the Saipem joint venture (€0.46 billion) as part of the financial restructuring.

Q1 Results

Going to the numbers, Eni closed its first quarter accounts with a positive result of €3,270 million compared to €270 million in the previous year's quarter-end. This was achieved with a slight drop in production to 1.6 million barrels (-5% year on year). The reason is explained by the favourable commodity prices environment: a Brent average of $101.4 per barrel, incrementing 67%, and a gas price of over €1,000 per thousand cubic meters (+426%).

Adjusted EBIT stood at €5.2 billion with an increase of €3.9 billion compared to the first quarter of 2021. This is attributed to the robust performance of E&P thanks to the strong price scenario and of the GGP division. Despite the greater need for working capital requirements, cash flow from operations reached €3 billion.

Russia is not directly mentioned in the Q1 presentation, but Eni's response to Italy's future supply is summarised in another light by the CEO:

"we rapidly reacted to the ongoing challenges of the energy market by leveraging our global upstream and partnerships with producing countries to find alternative and additional supply opportunities for Europe. We have signed important agreements in Algeria, Egypt and the Republic of Congo, while another one was reached in Angola, consolidating our joint operations in the countries and promoting increased gas exports to Italy and Europe in the interest of transitioning to a low carbon economy".

Based on the information currently available, we start from the assumption that there are no stops or significant changes in the current flow of gas from Russia, even if there are potential risks and uncertainties associated with the current war in Ukraine.

Conclusion

There is still no definitive estimate of the one off contribution on the so-called extra-profits tax related to the energy sector. This contribution is part of the fiscal measures package adopted by the government to counter the economic and humanitarian effects of the Ukrainian crisis. Eni spoke generically of a few hundred million euros.

Eni reaffirmed the outlook with adjusted operating profit guidance for the gas sector revised upwards, expected to be around €1.2 billion compared to the previous target of €900 million. Our preference in the oil sector is Total.

