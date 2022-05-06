CherriesJD/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When historically high-growth companies take a dip in stock price, it is always leery to look into the situation to see if the market provides a nice margin of safety. This week Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) saw just this situation happen. Chegg has been growing at an incredible clip over the past five years, seemingly on the road to profitability. This year was supposed to mark the company's first profits, but when quarter one results were announced, management revised estimates to equal the previous year's results. The market sent the stock down by 20%, and if the company can regain growth it makes an investment a steal at this price point.

Financial History

Chegg Revenue (SEC.gov) Chegg Revenue By Segment (SEC.gov)

Chegg has been on a strong growth path for the past five years, as can be seen above. Revenue has been growing at 20%+ per year, and the CAGR has been 24.9%. There is an obvious demand for Chegg's services and materials. Looking at each segment shows that the company is making its money from the Service segment. This segment is made up of offerings from subscription study guides to free ad-supported writing aides. The service segment also branches out into language learning assistance and professional skills training services. The Services segment has seen around 30%+ growth per year, in contrast to the variable results of the Require Materials segment.

Chegg Operating & Net Income (SEC.gov) Chegg Margins (SEC.gov)

Moving down the income statement shows that despite this revenue growth, Chegg still isn't profitable. The last five years show the company trying to scale up. And it is working, operating income growing significantly and net income slowing growth along with it. Looking at the margins shows these economies of scale happening. It seems at around a 10% operating margin the company can break even. With continued top-line growth, Chegg may become profitable very soon.

Q1 2022

But this profitability may just not be this year. With the release of the first quarter results this week the company posted revenue of $202 million for a year-to-year growth of 1.9%. While the Service segment revenue grew by 14%, Chegg announced the market was soft due to "issues of enrollment, economy, and inflation". Because of these pressures, the company has revised yearly guidance to revenues of 740M to $770 million. This would represent a decline from 2021 levels. If margins stay consistent, it is very unlikely to see profitability this fiscal year. The company sees this as a temporary headwind, but this will have to be seen to be believed.

Balance Sheet

Looking at Chegg's balance sheet shows high liquidity and low debt business. The company boasts a crazy high current ratio of 14.19x and a low debt-to-equity of 1.64x. Together the company is in great financial shape to withstand more years of low losses.

Valuation

As of writing, Chegg trades around the $20 price level currently and has seen some volatility over the past week due to the first quarter announcements. The stock has reduced in price by about 20% over this week and is down over 75% on the year. So has this price drop made the company a buy? At the current price level, the company trades at 2.55x price to book value and a P/E of 18.69x using the estimated 2022 EPS of $1.07. Now this estimate is likely to not be realized this year, but if you are a long-term investor who believes Chegg can reach this level of profitability in a few years you would currently pay for the company at a very low PEG ratio assuming growth holds.

Conclusion

All factors considered, Chegg is a good investment if you believe the company will regain growth after a period of lull. At the current price level, an investment would be a large discount once growth continues and profitability exists. The company also can keep withstanding small losses with the balance sheet it has. Overall, if the expected lull of 2022 lasts for a while, it could be a detriment to the growth prospects of the business, but if this is a minor bump you can get the company for cheap.