Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) is a high-growth telecom equipment manufacturing company with future revenue growth driven by its gigabit speed bandwidth generating products. In the last five years the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 20.61%, and I believe revenue will continue to grow at such rate in the next five years as well. The company has strong growth drivers in place in the form of technologically advanced telecom equipment, which will help the company grab market share from competitors. Long-term investors are advised to buy the company’s shares gradually during pullbacks and hold them for three to five years for making significant gain.

Clearfield provides fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions to its customers, who are mainly broadband service providers. The company enables its customers to deploy fibers in a rapid and cost-effective manner. The company’s customers include local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), wireless operators, Multiple Systems Operators and Cable TV companies (“MSOs”), and competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers). The company also offers its broadband solutions to utility/municipality, enterprise, and datacenter markets.

Growth Drivers

FieldSmart and WaveSmart Product Lines

Clearfield’s FieldSmart and WaveSmart product lines are the company’s major growth drivers. FieldSmart offers telecom companies and cable television providers a series of cabinets, panels, wall boxes and other enclosures that house Clearview components. The product provides a consistent design to customers from the inside plant of a telecom company’s “central office” or cable television’s “head-end,” to the outside plant of the access network. FieldSmart is capable of connecting twice as many homes in their Fiber to the Home (“FTTH”) builds compared to competitor products by using fewer resources in less time. This is why FieldSmart enjoys strong demand in the marketplace.

WaveSmart offers telecom companies and cable television providers optical components that are integrated for technical operations for a seamless integration within Clearfield’s fiber management platform. WaveSmart can be deployed in harsh environments to meet the strictest industry standards. This ensures customers get trouble-free performance in extreme conditions outside the plant. As a result, the product performs well in competitive environment. FieldSmart and WaveSmart are capable of driving Clearfield’s revenue growth to significant levels, for which the products are considered as the company’s key growth drivers.

Active Cabinets, Fiber Active Cabinet, and FiberFlex Product Lines

Clearfield’s Active Cabinets, Fiber Active Cabinet, and FiberFlex product lines are also its growth drivers. The product lines offer customers Clearfield’s fiber management solutions. The products are fully integrated, and fully engineered cabinets for mounting other electronic equipment. The products help businesses become more profitable through quicker services turn-up, and easier reconfiguration. As a result, they enjoy strong demand in the marketplace. I expect the products will boost the company’s revenue growth to a significant extent in the long term.

Competition

Clearfield operates in a highly competitive market. Its competitors include Corning Cabling Systems, Furukawa Electric (OTCPK:FUWAF), Fujikura Ltd., Nokia (NOK), CommScope (COMM), Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), PPC Broadband, and Amphenol (APH). Clearfield competes with these companies on the basis of quality of products, breadth of products offered, and price.

Clearfield’s primary competitive advantage is that it is strongly focused on developing fiber management, fiber protection, and fiber delivery products for its customers. The products are capable of accelerating the turn-up of gigabit speed bandwidth to residential homes, businesses, and network infrastructure. The products allow service providers to build fiber networks faster, and meet service delivery demands in a cost-effective manner. As a result, the company’s revenue continues to grow at a meaningful rate. The company’s another competitive advantage is that it develops products which reflect the fact that the communication industry environment is constantly evolving. The company develops products by analyzing the environment. As a result, the products enjoy strong demand in the marketplace and boost the company’s revenue growth.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

Clearfield’s fiscal second quarter 2022 revenue grew 80% year-over-year to $53.5 million. The company’s fiscal second quarter 2022 net income came in at $9.2 million, an increase of 154% year-over-year, which resulted in an EPS of $0.66, compared to an EPS of $0.27 in the year-ago period. The company increased fiscal 2022 revenue guidance in the $204 million - $218 million range, which represents year-over-year growth of 45% to 55%.

The company delivered excellent financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022. The company’s top-line expanded significantly driven by 94% growth in community broadband revenue, and bottom-line expanded also driven by continued execution on operational effectiveness initiatives and favorable product mix. The company’s responsiveness enabled it to pick up incremental market share from new and existing customers, which resulted in significant revenue growth. In order to shorten lead-times and deliver order at promised dates the company is working with its customers. This will help the company continue to pick up market share from competitors through new and existing customers.

During the fiscal second quarter of 2022, Clearfield opened its new distribution center in Minnesota and new manufacturing center in Mexico. In addition, the company added 200 people to its manufacturing centers, and aims to add more people going forward. The company is investing in products, manufacturing, and supply chain to increase competitiveness and reduce costs. The company is bringing fiber management expertise to 5G, NG-PON, and edge computing. In this way the company is ensuring that its future revenue and profitability grows in a sustainable manner.

Valuation

Clearfield’s peer group companies include Nokia, CommScope, Vertiv Holdings, Amphenol, and ADTRAN (ADTN).

CLFD NOK COMM VRT APH ADTN Non-GAAP (FY1) P/E 21.02x 11.53x 3.84x 17.89x 25.38x 34.50x TTM Price to Sales 4.24x 1.16x 0.14x 0.90x 3.73x 1.50x TTM EV to Sales 4.24x 1.01x 1.36x 1.46x 4.05x 1.41x

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Clearfield is expensively valued compared to its peer group companies. It has a healthy balance sheet consisting of $43 million of cash and investments and zero debt. In the last five years, the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 20.61%, driven by its fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery products. Revenue is expected to grow around the same rate in the next five years, which is the reason the company’s valuation is rich compared to its peer group companies.

According to the company, more new fiber is expected in the next five-year period compared to all years to date. This is the reason Clearfield’s revenue will grow at a strong CAGR in the next five years. Demand for new fiber is expected due to three reasons, which are (1) consumer demand for bandwidth, (2) competition among operators, and (3) continuous technology advancements. Strong CAGR revenue growth will drive the company’s share price significantly higher in the next five years. I am bullish on the company in the long term.

Assuming that Clearfield’s revenue will grow at a CAGR of 20% in the next five years, I will find out the company’s long-term (next five years) share price. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is $188.60 million, and at a CAGR of 20% the company’s mid-2027 revenue will be $469.30 million, or $34.11 per share. In the last five years, the company’s shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 2x and 8x. I expect, in the next five years, the company’s price to sales multiple will settle at near 5x, since I believe the company’s growth rate will gradually taper off beyond the next five-year period. Applying a price to sales multiple of 5x on Clearfield’s mid-2027 revenue per share, I get $170.55 as the company’s mid-2027 share price.

Risks

Clearfield depends for its success on a small number of key customers. The company’s customer-base includes direct customers, OEMs and distributors, and for fiscal years 2021 and 2020, the company had two customers, who were distributors, that accounted for 28% and 30% of its net sales respectively. If the company loses any of its key customers, its revenue growth and profitability could be negatively impacted.

The telecommunications equipment industry is undergoing through rapid technological changes, and evolving industry standards. The introduction of products using new technologies in the industry, or adoption of new industry standards can render Clearfield’s new and existing products obsolete. If this happens, the company’s revenue growth and results of operations could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Clearfield is currently operating in an environment where demand for its products is accelerating. The company produces high quality and technologically advanced products, which results in significant revenue growth for the company driven by strong demand for its products. The company is investing significant resources for future growth, which will drive its long-term share price higher. Long-term investors can buy the company’s shares utilizing pullbacks for maximizing profit.