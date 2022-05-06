STEPN: A Potential Play-To-Earn Winner

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

One of the popular utilities for blockchain technology is gaming. A well known example of blockchain-based gaming would be Axie Infinity (AXS-USD). Axie Infinity is a play-to-earn gaming model that rewards users with tokens for their activity in the game. There are numerous gaming projects that are now doing the same. As speculative vehicles, gaming tokens have been picking up quite a bit of steam in the last year or so and there are now four gaming tokens with top 50 market caps according to CoinMarketCap.com.

Overall Rank Ecosystem Token Market Cap 31 ApeCoin (APE-USD) $3.9B 39 Decentraland (MANA-USD) $2.7B 40 The Sandbox (SAND-USD) $2.4B 49 Axie Infinity AXS $1.8B 54 STEPN (GMT-USD) $1.6B

The next largest play-to-earn gaming ecosystem from a market cap perspective is to token for an app called STEPN (GMT-USD) (GST-USD).

What is STEPN?

STEPN is a play-to-earn lifestyle app that is designed to stimulate exercise. When users download the app, they are able to log their activity to earn token rewards. The company behind the app is FindSatoshi Lab LTD. The co-founders are Jerry Huang and Yawn Rong. According to the app website, Huang has 10 years experience in game development and marketing while Rong is an angel investor with experience bringing startups to nationally recognized brands.

The STEPN app is built on the Solana (SOL-USD) blockchain and utilizes two different tokens. The GST token is the reward token that is paid out to the users. That token can be swapped in the app for USDC (USDC-USD) stablecoin and has an unlimited supply. When the users get to a certain performance level in the app, they can receive GMT token as well.

Tokenomics

The GMT token has a fixed supply and serves as the governance token for the STEPN platform.

Token Total Supply Circulating Supply GMT 6 billion 10%

The token distribution breakout looks like this:

Buy 2030, roughly 95% of the GMT distribution will be in the circulating supply. 30% of the total GMT supply is put aside for in-app rewards, another 30% is set aside for the treasury, and the rest is broken out between advisors, leadership, and the early investors in the protocol.

In-App Experience

There's actually an NFT component to this project as well. In order to earn rewards from running or walking with the app, users need digital sneakers that exist on the blockchain as NFTs. Given the speculative nature of NFTs and the cryptocurrency space in general, the NFT sneakers can cost thousands of dollars depending on their rarity or quality levels. As that is obviously a high barrier to entry, users don't have to actually own the digital sneakers outright, they can rent them from the owners and pay out a portion of the exercise rewards to the sneaker holders.

The sneaker NFTs also carry usage decay. Just like real world sneakers, the more the NFT sneakers are used, the more wear and tear the NFTs will experience. The NFT holders can use the tokens to "repair" the sneakers. When this happens, the tokens are burned. The tokens can also be used to reduce repair costs and boost the efficiency of the sneakers through various in-app bonuses. For this reason, the users will likely need to understand the gamification of the app and the rewards. That might be a deterrent for some. For others though, it can boost motivation to continue running and walking with the app.

I actually tried to use the app myself before writing this analysis of the token and the game but was unable to get an activation code. The company seems to understand its own limitations currently and is slowly increasing the scale of the userbase for the time being with activation codes for app access. The activation codes are difficult to get. I tried to get one for about a half an hour through the STEPN Discord server but was unable to use the codes before others beat me to them.

Demand Is Already There

One of the reasons the activation codes are so difficult to get right now is because they are distributed through the app's Discord server. The amount of users competing for activation codes in that Discord is high with nearly a half a million users in the server.

For context, Axie Infinity's global Discord server has 736k members and that game has been around for 4 years. Decentraland, which is currently the top gaming token by market cap has just 170k Discord members. Discord is a platform that started as a communication service designed for gamers. It's an important measuring stick for a game's popularity.

Price action

STEPN's GMT token was recently added to Coinbase (COIN). It's currently listed on many of the top exchanges including FTX (FTT-USD), Gate.io, KuCoin (KCS-USD), and Binance (BNB-USD). As the majority of the trading volume comes from Binance, it seems the Coinbase listing has been more of a selling event than a buying event.

Though I should caveat that most of the cryptocurrencies and tokens have been sold off lately.

Summary

Overall, I think there is quite a bit to like about this project. As someone who runs 3-5 times per week, I'm really interested in trying out the app for myself whenever I can actually get into it. I think Fitbit (GOOG) has proven there is a market for exercise tracking and fitness gamification. The question will ultimately be does STEPN appeal more to actual consumers or to crypto speculators.

I do wonder if potential weakness in Solana as a network might have an impact on the viability of STEPN in that ecosystem. And I also think buying a token with just 10% of the supply in circulation poses a substantial dilution risk if STEPN can't onboard enough users to grow token demand. I don't personally have exposure to GMT or any of the sneaker NFTs. But the project is definitely on my radar and one that I think long term crypto project investors should put on theirs as well.

