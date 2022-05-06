code6d/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction and Background

If you are like me, you are likely excited about the many market moves over the past months. Whereas I have felt like there has been a drought of high-quality companies trading at reasonable valuations for quite some time, now it seems like there are many trading at or below fair values on a more regular basis. Don’t get me wrong, I know this is an indication of uncertainty, risk, and fear in the market, but I believe, through good analysis, and investment in quality companies at fair valuations, I will be successful as an investor over the long term. I rarely get the timing perfect on my investments, but after many years of honing my process, I am happy with the results. By maintaining a list of the highest quality companies and consistently tracking their valuations, I have confidence to invest when the right time arrives regardless of things happening in the market.

One of my favorite exercises when the market is potentially correcting, is to keep an eye on my watchlist of the companies that I consider to be the highest quality for those that are close to 52-week lows. I am not a technical trader by any stretch - I am definitely a long-term, value, dividend-growth investor, however, I feel like considering companies relative to their 52-week range can be an indicator of risk. Those high-quality companies trading closest to the 52-week lows may be good candidates for further investigation.

So, let’s do that. For this exercise, I have filtered my watchlist of about 100 high-quality dividend growth companies to include those that are trading in the bottom 20% of their 52-week range, where 0% would be at a 52-week low, and 100% would represent a 52-week high. All of these companies are consistent dividend growers, with S&P Credit ratings above A- and/or Value Line Financial Strength of A or better.

Using this first pass criteria, we will be further exploring the following list of companies:

Fair Value Estimation

As I’ve described in previous articles, I like to calculate a fair value in two ways, using a Historical fair value estimation, and a future looking fair value estimation. The Historical Fair Value is simply based on historical valuations. I compare 5-year average: dividend yield, P/E ratio, Schiller P/E ratio, EV/EBITDA, and P/FCF to the current values and calculate a composite value based on the historical averages. This gives an estimate of the value assuming the stock continues to perform as it has historically. I also want to understand how the stock is likely to perform in the future so utilize the Finbox fair value calculated from their modeling, a Cap10 valuation model, FCF Payback Time valuation model, and 10-year earnings rate of return valuation model to determine a composite Future Fair Value estimate.

I also gather a composite target price from multiple analysts including Reuters, Morningstar, Value Line, Finbox.com, Morgan Stanley, and Argus. I like to see how the current price compares to analyst estimates as another data point, and as somewhat of a sanity check to my own estimates.

Plotting three variables on one plot is tricky but using a bubble plot allows us to visualize three variables by plotting the Historical fair value versus the Future Fair Value on a standard x-y chart, and then use bubbles to represent the size of discount relative to analyst estimates.

This chart is insightful once you understand how to interpret it. What we are looking for are stocks that are trading at a discount to both the Historical Fair Value and the Future Fair Value. So, those stocks that are farther to the left, and farther to the bottom, are potentially the stocks trading at the largest discount to fair value. This would be the bottom left quadrant of the graph. Additionally, those stocks with the biggest bubbles are the stocks that are trading at the largest discount to analyst estimates, so in theory, stocks in the lower left quadrant that also have large bubbles, should be very decent candidates for investment.

I am really excited when I look at this chart. There are some very good companies trading at, or below, fair value. Looking at the chart, 3M Company (MMM), United Parcel Service (UPS), Lam Research (LRCX) and Blackrock (BLK) all appear to be trading at values below the Historical Fair Value and Future Fair Value. Additionally, Marketaxess (MKTX), Intel (INTC), Nike (NYSE:NKE), and Graco (GGG) are within 10% of their Future Fair Value, and below their Historical Fair Value. The Future Fair Value estimate has a level of uncertainty in it, and as such is a fairly conservative estimate, highly dependent on estimated growth, so I tend to look within a range of Future Fair Values to identify attractive candidates.

I own all of these already except for Graco. Several of these are already full positions, and a few, like Lam Research and Marketaxess are fairly new positions for me.

If I were looking to add to my positions, I would be especially interested in UPS, Blackrock, and Lam Research. 3M is a great quality company that I plan to hold for the long term. I already have a full position; however, I do have concerns with its near-term growth prospects and how it will transition to a post-COVID norm. Additionally, the PFAS and product liability risks are higher than I would like them to be, and difficult for me to estimate. I realize that UPS has benefited from the increase in online business and resulting shipping traffic due to COVID, but at the same time also believe the long-term growth trends are intact. Yes, there is rising competition from the likes of Amazon and other gig business models, but I believe in the macro-trend growth story and that there will be room for all, especially best in class businesses like UPS. I have owned Blackrock since 2014 and been well rewarded. I have added to my holdings multiple times over the years, including recently at $681. Hindsight what it is, I was early on that one, but Blackrock just doesn’t come into fair value range that often. I believe the market is pricing a recession into the stock. There is risk it could go much lower, but if it does, I will celebrate at the opportunity to add more. Lam Research is a relatively recent acquisition for me, and the subject of one of my recent articles, which you can read here. I still believe in the story and the long-term trends. I bought my first round at $576 and then another round at $470. As I mentioned in the article, I felt I went a little early for the first round but was very happy to add to the position at $470. I believe a high-quality company with a deep moat that supplies state of the art equipment to the semiconductor industry is a great long-term investment. Short-term, there will be some supply / demand balancing to work through, but long-term, I believe it will be a great investment.

Another company that I had been watching for many years, which I recently initiated a position in when it came into a fair valuation range is Nike. I paid around $120 for my initial position. Since that time, it has been somewhat volatile, presenting some nice short-term gains, and then giving them up and putting me in the red. Besides the volatility of the normal market, it seems like one of the questions about Nike is whether the growth story is intact. For this article, I’d like to dig deeper to see if I feel like my investment was still a good one, and if I should consider adding more, especially if it declines further.

Nike Preliminary Look

After my preliminary filtering above, I like to go another level deeper. I look at Return on Equity, Return on Invested Capital, and key dividend metrics. I also like to estimate a future potential growth rate, just to have a feeling for how sustainable the business is likely to be.

NKE has excellent historical RoE and RoIC figures. I like to see RoIC above 10% as a minimum and like to see a relatively small difference between RoIC and RoE. NKE has impressive 5-year RoIC of 25% and 5-year RoE of 36%, suggesting it is a strong competitor in its industry. NKE receives a Wide Moat rating from Morningstar. Looking at the dividend, NKE has paid a growing dividend for about 20 years. The yield is not great at only 1.1% but the 5-year growth is good at 11%. Even with the strong growth, the earnings and free-cash-flow-based payout ratios are very healthy at 32% and 37%. My estimated growth rate for NKE of 11% suggests that the dividend growth rate appears sustainable. This is the ideal dividend growth type of company for long-term investment.

Seeking Alpha makes available a summary of ratings, as well as factor grades. These make for another nice, first pass filter for investment timing.

The quant ratings from Seeking Alpha are around average, and SA Authors are reserved with an average rating of Hold. Wall Street is more bullish with a fairly strong Buy rating. Other than valuation, NKE has average to better than average factor grades. The problem with NKE’s valuation is that historically people have been willing to pay up considerably for the quality and growth stories, pushing the historical valuation compared especially to the sector to high levels. NKE still trades at a high valuation compared to the sector, however, compared to its historical valuation, is looking favorable. The real question continues to be, will the growth of the past continue? The average grade for Growth is concerning, however, the underlying metrics still suggest strong growth potential. Based on the Seeking Alpha factors behind the grade, some of the key growth metrics include Forward Revenue Growth of 12%, Forward EPS Growth of 36% and Forward Long Term (3-5yr CAGR) of 16%. This may not be the most impressive growth story out there, but that is a lot of growth to help sustain this quality business.

Nike Background

I doubt I need to provide much of a description for Nike. Anyone that has kids, watches sports, or is athletic at all has probably been exposed to the Nike brand. Nike designs, develops, markets, and sells footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories worldwide through distribution and retail channels. Going back to our question of growth, I had to laugh a little when I pulled up Nike’s investor relations webpage. There smack dab in the middle of the page is the answer to my question (at least from Nike’s perspective):

Nike Investor Home Page

Now, I already hold stock in NKE. I already believe in the company. Having said that, I do think it is important to acknowledge some of the risks. Nike relies heavily on consumer preference, like most fashion brands. Now, you could argue that Nike isn’t really a fashion brand in the way that some brands are, but if consumers decide Nike isn’t cool anymore, that could hurt their market potential which will impact the profitability of the business. Nike has also had some experience with political risk. Many businesses today are struggling with how much of a role to take in political commentary. Obviously, any time you do take a stand as a corporation, you run the risk of alienating your customer base, leading to a worst-case result of a long-term boycott. Extending on the political risk, Nike has also had to find balance recently from a geo-political perspective. With a large portion of its supply base and customer base in China, for instance, taking a political stand on issues such as use of Uyghur forced labor, is tricky. Not saying something brings the wrath of the western governments and markets but saying something results in problems with the country or people that you are targeting. Finally, though not all-inclusively, one that I worry about is with the competition Nike faces, not being able to keep up technologically, missing out on key endorsements, or not being the equipment of choice in highly visible athletics, could also create challenge to the business. Short-term, like most companies, Nike is struggling with supply chain issues, faces uncertainties due to COVID-related shutdowns both on the supply side, and impacting demand, and is dealing with significant inflationary pressures. Nike’s business is very competitive, surprisingly technological, and subject to a lot of whim. Luckily, they have been the benchmark of the industry in many ways, including being a technology leader, for a long-proven period of time. They have built a solid reputation for quality, performance, consistency, innovation, and perhaps, most importantly, enjoy high degrees of customer loyalty.

Nike Strategy

There really isn’t a lot to understand about Nike’s strategy. They design, develop, market, and sell footwear, apparel, sports equipment, and accessories. They focus on consistent quality, advanced technology, and the highest levels of performance for the target market.

As an investor, 3 things stand out to me from a strategy perspective: first, technological innovation, second, direct to retail, and finally the Metaverse.

Nike has a history of technical innovation. Phil Knight’s passion to create a competitive advantage through technology applied to the running shoe is the foundation of the company. That innovation continues today with recent examples including athletes discretely wearing the new Vaporfly shoes even when sponsored by competing companies and the use of 4-D mapping technology in sport apparel to provide a better dynamic, in addition to static fit. The new ISPA Link technology is really interesting, not only from a sustainability perspective with the elimination of adhesives, but for the potential cost savings coupled with manufacturing benefits. The shoes can be manufactured in 8 minutes, compared to much longer times for other shoes. These are just a few examples, but it appears to me that innovation, as a cornerstone of Nike success, is still alive and well. Nike continues to file and receive close to 2000 patents per year.

From a direct to retail perspective, Nike has made no secret of its strategy to capture more of the market directly without utilizing distributors or wholesalers. In the most recent quarter, what Nike refers to as its digital revenue was up 22%, with a 50% increase in app usage, leading to the app overtaking the traditional website for the highest share of digital demand. However, I’m also excited to see that Nike isn’t completely ignoring their wholesale and retail partners. Allowing these partners throughout the world to participate in the benefits of the Nike membership, and providing them with exclusive offers, products, and experiences, should help to keep this important sales channel engaged, while also ensuring Nike products reach the broadest potential market.

Finally, one that is intriguing, but I still have a hard time wrapping my mind around, is the focus on the Metaverse. Nike has a large store on Roblox that has had over 7 million visits. People are buying virtual products to have in their virtual worlds. Nike also uses virtual products as rewards in games like Madden for real-world purchases, and through their acquisition of RTFKT, is selling block-chain traceable NFTs for their official virtual sneakers. I don’t have any idea if the Metaverse will be as big as many companies believe that it could be. I for one, can’t see myself buying something virtual to wear in my virtual world (or even having a virtual world for that matter), but I know people do spend a lot of time and money on virtual endeavors, so I am glad to see Nike is being progressive in embracing this potential new market, as well as being defensive in protecting their brand IP in this domain.

So, my summary of Nike’s strategy is that it is pretty simple, and pretty solid. I like the focus on product differentiation, not just through marketing and branding, but through real technology and quality. I also like the focus on expanding distribution and sales channels, while maximizing potential profit, and encouraging loyalty regardless of the channel. I may not understand the opportunity of the virtual strategy, but Nike seems to be doing what makes a lot of sense – my best summary is that the investment in the Metaverse and risk are relatively small compared to the potential reward.

Nike Historical Analysis

Though we’ve all heard that past performance is no guarantee of future results, I think we also all realize that past performance can be somewhat indicative of the quality of the company. Obviously, it’s important to understand the key drivers for that past performance, to see if you believe anything has changed that could impact that. So, let’s start with how NKE has performed for shareholders in the past:

Seeking Alpha

NKE has significantly outperformed two of its key competitors, as well as the S&P 500 over the past 5 years. The chart also shows that the current down-turn is likely industry wide and not limited to NKE.

Historical metrics don’t tell the full story, but they give an indication of valuation. Two of my favorites are P/E and yield.

NKE's P/E ratio has been had some wide swings over the past 5 years. Compared to its 5-year average P/E ratio of 45.9, it is currently trading at a decent discount, though 29.3 would probably not be considered value territory for most investments. The dividend yield is about at the 5-year average of 1. Over the past 5 years the peak yield has been around 1.5 but in more recent years has traded at a yield well below 1. These two valuations suggest that NKE is likely around fair value.

A key part of the Total Shareholder Return includes stock buybacks, which are also important to dividend growth sustainability. NKE has reduced the outstanding share count over the 5-year period, but not by a large amount. Their buybacks at least ensure that shareholders aren’t diluted with equity compensation. Though share buy backs don’t add incremental growth to the company, they do provide for growing earnings for shareholders, since earnings are divided up over a smaller number of shares. Obviously, it would be nice to see the company have enough growth ideas to reinvest internally, but this is a solid, tax-efficient way to return earnings to shareholders, while also increasing the sustainability of the dividend as the number of shares that require a dividend payout decrease. Plus, if earnings or cash ever do become tight, this is an easy knob to turn before having to think about a dividend cut.

To even be considered in this article, we know that NKE has solid financials. Revenue has increased nicely over the past several years. At the same time net debt is very low. NKE looks like it has the ability to sustain revenue growth and is doing so without resorting on excess leverage.

NKE has been paying a growing dividend for around 20 years. More remarkably, the dividend growth rate has been consistently in the double digits for many years. Looking at the way that the dividend ratchets up reliably on a double-digit basis over time is a true thing of beauty to the dividend growth investor. If this growth is sustainable, the low yield will be more than over-come long term through the power of compound growth.

Obviously, high growth is great, but we also care about sustainability, especially if we’re going to buy a low yielding stock under the expectation that the compounding due to high growth will compensate over time. Two ratios I like to look at are the earnings and free-cash-flow-based payout ratios. With some companies, you tend to see these payout ratios creep up over time until dividend growth becomes stifled due to the lack of available earnings and cash flow. NKE shows some evidence of cyclicality, perhaps more than I would like to see for a low yielder, however, the current ratios are very healthy, and assuming the growth in the business continues, should be sustainable.

Nike Future Analysis

Because we want our dividends to grow in the future, not just the past, we need confidence that the results the company has already achieved will likely continue. Because of this, it is important to look at future projections for growth, which can give an indicator as to the longer-term sustainability of the dividend.

The first thing we see as we look to future earnings forecasts is that there is some cyclicality expected. Nike is part of the consumer discretionary sector, implying that people may cut back on new shoes or clothes if things get tight. As such, it isn’t a surprise to see earnings projections following economic projections. What is good to see is that consistent growth is projected.

Growth stocks, especially growth stocks that appear to be on sale, are often priced according to growth expectations. It is probably fair to say that the market does not expect NKE to continue to grow in the way that it has historically. One of the things I like to look at is prior growth projections, compared to the future. Historically, NKE’s growth has been expected to be in the greater than 10% range, and it has generally delivered. A key question for us to consider is how likely it is to continue. My own long-term average growth expectation for NKE is around 11%. That aligns well with where it has been historically, as well as what the average is projected to be for the next few years. However, in the next few years there could be some years of lower growth, which will likely result in potential lower valuations. Long-term I believe the growth story is solid, shorter term, there could be some turbulence.

As we think about growth in terms of dividend sustainability, I am comfortable with what I see. With past dividend growth rates consistently in the low double-digits and expected growth rates at similar levels, I feel like the solid dividend growth is safe into the future. I expect that dividend growth well above the rates of inflation, even with inflation running higher currently, are sustainable.

Looking at projected payout ratios adds another confirmation to this conclusion. The payout ratios, even with the projected dividend growth, stay at very sustainable levels. This supports the projection that NKE growth will align well with future dividend growth, leading to long-term sustainable increasing income.

The reason that the payout ratios can stay at low levels is obviously due to the increasing earnings per share that we examined previously, supported by projected increases in revenue. This future growth appears very promising for dividend growth security into the future.

Based on past and future growth forecasts, NKE appears to be able to continue re-investing in the business, while also continuing to reward shareholders. Additionally, it does not look like excess debt will be required for this. For the long-term dividend growth investor, this is the type of company we want to see.

Nike Short Interest and Risk

One final thing I like to check before pursuing an investment in a stock is the level of short interest. NKE has a low level of short interest. Personally, I like to see these levels well under 5% and with NKE sitting at around 2%, which is low compared to historical levels, it does not seem like the majority of investors believe that NKE is at risk of significant decline. Additionally, from a financial risk perspective, an Altman Z Score of 8.57 demonstrates the solid financial foundations that justify the AA- S&P and A1 Moody’s credit ratings.

Summary

As I stated at the beginning, I already hold NKE stock. I initiated a position recently after watching for many years for it to approach what I consider to be fairly valued. It is one of those stocks that just never seems to come into fair value, but just keeps going up. This deeper dive has only confirmed for me that I am comfortable with this investment and want to add more. I believe this is a very well-run company, in an attractive market, with excellent long term growth prospects. I believe the current price is attractive for long-term investment. Though it is likely it could go lower from here (almost guaranteed based on my normal experience), I believe it will move higher longer term. Meanwhile, the growing dividend will keep me smiling on the way to retirement.

This analysis has also highlighted that 3M Company, United Parcel Service, Lam Research and Blackrock may also be worth further investigation, as their Future and Historical Fair values, as well as analyst estimates, suggest they may be under fair value.