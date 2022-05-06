onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, natural gas-focused midstream giant ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced its first quarter 2022 earnings results. These results were actually quite impressive, particularly the sharp year-over-year volume increases. As I have pointed out in previous articles, many American upstream producers have been cautious about increasing their output, although some of them have due to the impact of today's high energy prices.

This is perhaps more true in the case of natural gas, where Bakken operators have been trying very hard to reduce flaring activity. As the Bakken shale is one of ONEOK's core operating areas, it only makes sense that ONEOK would benefit. ONEOK's growth potential certainly shows through here but the company's growth is likely to continue over the next several quarters. There is a great deal to like here that may certainly endear the company to investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from ONEOK's first-quarter 2022 earnings results:

ONEOK brought in total revenues of $5.444609 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 70.43% increase over the $3.194679 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $662.456 million during the reporting period. This represents a very slight decline over the $664.721 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

ONEOK gathered an average of 2.736 billion BTU of natural gas per day in the most recent quarter. This represents a substantial 5.68% increase over the 2.589 billion BTU of natural gas per day that the company averaged during the same period last year.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $863.9 million in the current quarter. This represents a slight decline over the $866.4 million that the company posted during the equivalent quarter of last year.

ONEOK reported a net income of $391.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a slight improvement over the $386.2 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2021.

One of the remarkable things here is that the company's volumes increased significantly compared to the prior-year quarter. This is particularly true because upstream producers are generally exhibiting caution about increasing their volumes, which I discussed in a prior article. However, the high gas prices and improvement in efficiency have led some producers in the Bakken shale to grow their output, albeit much slower than might have been done prior to the pandemic. As we can see here, the production of natural gas in the Williston Basin has been increasing since 2021, although there was a steep decline in the first two months of the year:

ONEOK

As the chart above shows, there is always a production decline in the first few months of the year so this recent drop is nothing to be worried about. The current gas production level in the region is still higher than the seasonal low in 2021 so based on history we should expect it to recover relatively quickly. Indeed, ONEOK has guided for higher volumes in the Williston Basin (Rocky Mountain region) than it saw in 2021:

ONEOK

We do unfortunately see that the company's operations in other parts of the nation will likely remain in the same range as we saw in 2021. This is a sign of producers' caution, as alluded to earlier. However, ONEOK's primary operations are in the Williston Basin, which are substantially larger than its other operations so overall the company should still see growth this year. It is also nice to see that the volumes that the company saw in April were in-line with what it has guided to, so there is reason to be optimistic about this thesis.

ONEOK is working on a few projects that are intended to increase the amount of natural gas that the company's infrastructure can handle. This is not especially surprising considering that any infrastructure can only handle a finite quantity of resources. Interestingly though, the projects that the company mentioned in the earnings report are located in Texas and Oklahoma instead of the Williston Basin.

However, these projects are simply expansions to the company's storage facilities so this location makes sense. The larger of the two is the addition of four billion cubic feet of storage to its facilities in Oklahoma, which will be completed during the second quarter of 2023. The smaller of the two expansions is 1.1 billion cubic feet in Texas, which was completed in April 2022. Naturally, we can expect these facilities to be accretive to ONEOK's financial performance once they are complete so the second will actually provide a small boost to the second quarter of 2022's revenues and cash flows.

One of the reasons why it is not surprising to see the company expanding its storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma and many of the current and planned natural gas liquefaction plants are along the Gulf Coast. This second point may be something that is very important to ONEOK's future. As I discussed in a previous article, the demand for liquefied natural gas is growing quite precipitously as both Asia and Europe are looking to increase their imports of the substance. In fact, Asia is seeking to increase its imports by 40% by the end of the decade in an effort to reduce the continent's smog problems:

GLNG Investor Presentation

The reason why this will likely benefit ONEOK is that many of the facilities to produce the substance are in the United States along the Gulf Coast. ONEOK may be constructing its storage facilities to directly support this emerging segment of the industry. The company could also profit by carrying the natural gas to these plants, especially considering that the liquefaction plants will add incremental demand for natural gas.

One of the very nice things about ONEOK is that the company boasts a fairly low debt load. We can see this by looking at the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which is also known as the leverage ratio. This ratio is frequently used by lenders as a way to judge a company's creditworthiness because it tells them how well a company can carry its debt with its pre-tax cash flow. The ratio also theoretically tells us how long it would take the firm (in years) to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all its pre-tax cash flow to that task. A low debt load should generally be more appealing to investors than a high one because it reduces the company's risk.

After all, if a company's cash flow goes down then its ability to carry its debt will weaken and this could push it into insolvency if its debt is too high. Based on ONEOK's annualized first-quarter 2022 EBITDA, the company has a leverage ratio of 3.97x. This is a reasonable ratio that is quite a bit lower than peers such as Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enbridge (ENB). It is also much better than the 5.0x that analysts generally consider to be reasonable. Thus, this is yet another thing that investors should be smiling about.

The primary reason why many investors purchase shares of ONEOK is because of the exceptionally high yield that it boasts. Admittedly, the company's current 5.84% yield is not as high as some other midstream firms boast, but it is still quite a bit higher than the market as a whole. As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the firm can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. One way that we can do this is by looking at its free cash flow, which is the money generated by the company's ordinary operations that is left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures.

This is therefore the money that ONEOK can use for things like repaying debt, buying back stock, or paying the dividend. In the first quarter of 2022, ONEOK had a levered free cash of $173.0 million, which was unfortunately not enough to cover the $417.4 million that it paid out in dividends. The trailing twelve-month period looks a little better as ONEOK's levered free cash flow of $1.0243 billion was insufficient to cover the $1.6686 billion that it paid out in dividends.

With that said though, ONEOK can be thought of in some ways as a utility. As we saw in the highlights, the company's EBITDA and profits are remarkably stable. This is caused by the fact that more than 90% of ONEOK's income comes from fixed-fee contracts. One thing that utilities frequently do is finance their dividends out of operating cash flow and cover capital expenditures with debt. In the trailing twelve-month period, ONEOK had an operating cash flow of $2.4752 billion, which is easily enough to cover the $1.6686 billion dividend with money left over. Overall, everything does seem okay here, although some people may be worried that the free cash flow is not enough on its own.

In conclusion, there was a reasonable amount to like in these results. Overall, the company showed the stability that we have come to expect from it along with exhibiting some growth potential. The fact that producers in its primary area have begun to display some production growth is the big thing here as it has created some opportunities for ONEOK. The company's attractive dividend and strong balance sheet are icing on the cake.