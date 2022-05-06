cokada/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) - the Boston-based pharma with an all-conquering cystic fibrosis ("CF") medicine franchise, announced its Q122 revenues on Thursday, 5th May.

Previously for Seeking Alpha I have covered the history of Vertex and how it came to be such a dominant player in CF in a post from May 2021, and more recently, I reviewed Vertex's FY21 results - revenues grew by 22% to reach $7.6bn, and net profit was $2.34bn, with a cash position of $7.5bn - and took a closer look at its pipeline.

Traditionally, Vertex's pipeline has been seen as its Achilles' heel - despite the phenomenal success of its CF franchise led by its latest triplet combo Trikafta, which earned $5.7bn in FY21 on its own, ably supported by older therapies SYMDEKO, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO, analysts felt Vertex would struggle to grow unless it developed or acquired new drugs targeting other diseases.

Despite some setbacks, Vertex's pipeline looks much stronger in 2022, with a near-term approval in Sickle Cell Disease looking likely - a Phase 3 trial is underway - and opportunities in pain therapeutics, kidney disease, and diabetes progressing into the pivotal trial stage.

According to Vertex's CEO Reshma Kewalramani, discussing progress on the Q122 earnings call:

We're making rapid progress with programs in six disease areas in mid- and late-stage development, including five programs that are already in or entering pivotal development, with another wave of programs on track to enter the clinic starting later this year.

Back to the results - in the first quarter, revenues were $2.1bn - up 22% on Q121, and driven mainly by TRIKAFTA, which made sales of $1.76bn - up 48% year-on-year. Net income on a GAAP basis was $762m - up 17% year-on-year - and earnings per share ("EPS") was $2.99, implying a forward price to earnings ("PE") ratio of ~21x.

That's not a bad score - in fact, it's about the same as the sector average for the US big pharma sector, which may imply, as I discussed in my last post on Vertex, that the company's shares do not currently offer a huge amount of upside potential.

With that said, Vertex's cash position now stands at $8.2bn, on a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $3.52, implying a lower forward PE of ~18x, and management expects to submit its Biologics License Application for its Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD") therapy before the end of this year - provided Phase 3 results are positive, which looks likely - adding another potential multi-billion selling asset to its commercialized portfolio.

That helps to explain why Vertex stock actually hit a high of $290 in mid-April - a 14% premium to current price of $254 - but analysts have apparently been slightly disappointed by the overall earnings, as well as surprised by news that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on Vertex's Phase 1/2 trial of its insulin producing cell therapy VX-880, indicated for Type 1 diabetics.

Analysts also may have been slightly disappointed that Vertex reaffirmed its guidance for FY22 of $8.4bn - $8.6bn - implying a forward price to sales (P/S) ratio of ~7.5x at the midpoint, which is a little higher than the big pharma sector average of ~5x - rather than raising it, as many had anticipated.

Given that Vertex is not a dividend payer, at this point it's still tricky to make a strong bull case for Vertex shares, if only because they already reflect the fact that this is a strong company performing exceptionally well, but in this post I will take a deeper look at Q122 results and management's discussion of them, highlighting areas of interest, and I'm also going to argue that buying this small dip could be a wise move for investors.

CF Franchise Has Almost No Credible Challengers

On the Q122 earnings call, CEO Kewalramani discussed the strength of the CF franchise, commenting:

Our real-world experience with TRIKAFTA continues to accumulate. And raises the bar for any regimen in development. That said - if it is possible to outperform TRIKAFTA, we're determined to be the ones who do so

The former comment is instructive, because Vertex has apparently been doing a very good job of growing TRIKAFTA's user base, especially overseas. Chief Operating Officer ("COO") Stuart Arbuckle told analysts that TRIKAFTA revenue in the US was up 9% year-on-year, to $1.4bn, primarily driven by children aged 6-11, after approval for this age group was granted in the middle of 2021.

Overseas, revenue increased by 55% to $729m, thanks to reimbursement wins in a number of new countries, including Australia - the therapy is now reimbursed in 25 countries overall, while recent trial results have also shown that patients using TRIKAFTA do not lose any lung function over a two-year period - usually, CF patients lose ~1-3% lung function each year.

The latter half of CEO Kewalramani's statement also is instructive, because inevitably, given how lucrative the CF field has been for Vertex, other companies are pushing to develop therapies that can challenge the hegemony of TRIKAFTA.

AbbVie is arguably the closest to taking on Vertex in the CF space but its development has been slow and characterized by study failures - the latest being ABBV-119, which did not meet AbbVie’s pre-specified criteria to move the study forward, failing to improve a two-drug regimen.

Apparently, AbbVie will launch a Phase 2 study of a triplet combo of ABBV-3067, ABBV-2222 and ABBV-576 in early 2023, but in the meantime, Vertex is readying its own new CF drug, a triple regimen featuring candidates VX-121/TEZACAFTOR/VX-561, which will enroll 950 patients across two Phase 3 studies and 180 clinical sites, and be fully enrolled by early 2023.

In short, Vertex appears to be way ahead of the competition in all areas of CF - clinically, commercially, and financially - and the gap between the company and its rivals seems to be widening, not narrowing.

According to Vertex, there are 83k patients in the US, Europe, Australia and Canada with CF, and 25k patients remain untreated. That may change as Vertex pursues a triple-pronged plan to increase patient uptake, win new reimbursement deals, and expand its label to younger children, and there are an additional 5k patients the company hope to treat with a new messenger-RNA based therapy being developed in partnership with the MRNA Giant Moderna (MRNA) (my note on Moderna's Q122 results is here).

If some 30k patients out of 83k are not yet using Vertex products, but would benefit from doing so, then that basically equates to a potential revenue upside of 36%, without the company having to develop any other products.

Vertex's Q1 non-GAAP operating margin was 56%, which is outstanding for any sector, and the cash flow the company is generating means it has money to complete share buybacks, although no mention was made of any planned activity on that front during the earnings call.

That makes me think that Vertex is genuinely all-in on expanding its portfolio, and although it may therefore burn a large chunk of its cash, and cash generated, on R&D, the results - and the share price upside - could be spectacular.

Pipeline - A First Gene Therapy, Pain Relief, Kidney Disease - Perhaps Even Diabetes - There Could Be A Giant In The Making

In my note on Moderna published this week I discussed how the company was trying to bridge the gap between a mid-sized pharma, to breaking into what I refer to as the US' "big 8" pharmas - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

I would put Vertex in that category also - in fact, its market cap of $65bn is not far off Gilead's current $75bn valuation - although Gilead's revenue in 2021 was $27.3bn, which is 3x Vertex's, so it's hard to argue that Gilead is not a much more valuable company overall. While Gilead continues to struggle with its pipeline, however, Vertex has some very attractive looking candidates in late stage trials.

Beginning with CTX-001, developed in partnership with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), this could be the first gene therapy ever approved that leverages the Nobel-Prize winning CRISPR/CAS9 gene splicing technology ex-vivo. SCD patients' cells can be extracted, re-engineered using CRISPR/Cas-9, and put back in a patient's body, restoring fetal hemoglobin production, and "functionally curing" SCD, as CRISPR's CEO has put it.

In a Phase 2 trial, 15 patients were "functionally cured," and now Vertex - whose agreement with CRISPR will see it earn 60% of all revenues from CTX-001, if approved - has initiated a Pivotal Phase 3 trial, enrolling 75 patients, which most analysts believe has a high chance of success.

If approved in 2023, as expected, Vertex ought to have another blockbuster (>$1bn per annum of sales) on its hands, even after paying CRISPR its share of profits. Vertex recently paid CRISPR $900m to increase its share from 50% to 60%, which suggests the company values CTX-001 at nearly ~$10bn.

It should be noted that there's plenty of competition in this space - from rival gene therapy developers such as Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), Intellia (NTLA), and Editas (EDIT), but CRISPR and Vertex are winning the race and Vertex has been doing its market research, according to COO Stuart Arbuckle:

Over the past year, we have developed a deep understanding of the sickle cell and TDT markets, including where patients with these diseases are concentrated, the physicians who would refer them for treatment and the key treatment centers that will facilitate the patient journey.

In short, CRISPR Therapeutics is lucky to have a partner like Vertex, with billions of marketing dollars to deploy, and Vertex is lucky to have a partner like CRISPR, whose R&D is changing the healthcare landscape for the better.

Alongside CTX-001, the 2 most promising pipeline assets are VX-147, targeting APOL-1 Mediated Kidney Disease, and VX-548, indicated for pain relief. Vertex management announced plans for a Phase 2/3 trial of VX-147 in March, with interim analysis at 48 weeks that could be sufficient for a marketing application, if positive.

The patient population in play is 100k - ~25% larger than CF - and the genetic kidney disease, and Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), which VX-147 will also most likely treat, are very underserved markets. Success with VX-147 could, theoretically at least, double Vertex's addressable market, which is a tantalizing prospect for investors.

Pain is another giant market and it's currently dominated by opioid-based treatments, which as most people, leaves patients vulnerable to abuse. According to CEO Arbuckle:

The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics for the latest 12-month period ending April 2021, recently estimated that there were more than 75,000 overdose deaths from opioids in the U.S., an increase of 35% compared to the prior 12-month period.

VX-548 has significantly out-performed a standard of care opioid in a Phase 2 study, and if it repeats the trick in a pivotal trial, as a safer alternative to widely discredited opioid, this can be another multi-billion selling asset potentially. "Pivotal development" of VX-158 is expected in the second half of this year, and once again, Vertex management has selected a therapeutic field which is underserved, and in which there are few major challengers.

Finally, let's deal with the disappointment of the clinical hold placed on VX-880 in its Type 1 diabetes trial. While it's certainly a setback, we do not yet know why the FDA made the decision - the agency has 30 days to provide more detail.

Because gene therapies can have potentially devastating side effects, and some therapies are getting closer to full commercialisation, the FDA is more cautious than ever when evaluating the safety of trials.

VX-880 has in fact returned some impressive results - three patients have received half doses, one of whom became insulin independent at day 270, another saw improvements in insulin production and glycemic control, and has shown some "encouraging" early signs of efficacy at day 29 - according to the Q122 earnings presentation.

There have not been any adverse safety issues reported to date, and Vertex is still free to continue trialing the drug in Europe, for example, where there is no clinical hold.

Diabetes could be Vertex's largest target market - another area of significant unmet need - and although it's early days and there are clearly some teething problems, again, VX-880 speaks to management's determination not to rest on its laurels, and to take on tough healthcare challenges.

Conclusion - Current Revenue Generation Doesn't Support Share Price Upside - But Several New Blockbuster Assets Do - Which Makes Vertex A Decent Buy Opportunity

There's a lot to unpack in relation to Vertex - its total domination of the CF markets, the ~35% of the CF market that remains untapped, the opportunities in SCD primarily, but also in kidney disease and pain management - all areas of high unmet need - the high profit margins and $8bn cash position. These are all major positives.

On the negative side, Vertex does not pay a dividend despite having every opportunity to do so, its currently commercialized assets do have a revenue ceiling, preventing the company from growing revenues much beyond the $10bn mark, there's a good degree of risk to the pipeline assets it is developing - gene editing is a new frontier and no CRISPR/Cas9 has ever been approved, for example - the cash position, despite its obvious advantages, does hint that management does not know how best to deploy it, and there is no dividend.

For a company with a $65bn market cap, Vertex's P/S ratio is high, especially in comparison with the big pharma concerns it hopes to challenge, and it doesn't have experience in any markets other than CF. Its partners, meanwhile, may be hungry for success, but have little marketing experience to bring to the table.

If Vertex were to keep growing at 20% per annum for another 4-5 years, it would get close to $20bn of revenues by 2026, and its free cash flow may be in the region of $6bn - $7bn, but much of this is arguably already baked into the share price, and these are exceptionally tough targets to hit.

In that respect, it is hard to make the bull case for Vertex, although in this scenario, my price target for the company, based on DCF analysis would be >$300, implying a 15-20% upside opportunity.

But ironically, markets generally abandon the "bird in the hand is worth two in a bush" thesis when looking at pharma company pipelines, so I would expect the hype around a first CRISPR gene therapy approval, an opioid alternative, a diabetes breakthrough, etc. to drive the share price a little higher than that across the next 12-24 months, perhaps even towards $350 - markets work in mysterious ways!

Vertex - once accused of not being bold enough in its pipeline choices - is now looked upon as something of a pioneer, and I think that strategy will ultimately pay off for the company. On a more pragmatic note, with $8bn cash in the bank, you would expect that the company must find more ways to reward its shareholders, meaning more share buybacks may be in the offing, and perhaps even a dividend.