retouchman/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I like writing put options on Ball (NYSE:BLL), the company best known for its aluminum can production. Like its competitors in the beverage can business the company should be insulated from specific inflation-related and raw material related price increases. Most, if not all, contracts contain clauses allowing Ball to hike prices when the aluminum prices increase. And according to recent contract updates, Ball will now also be able to hike the prices of its cans based on other inflation-related cost increases. That caused its customers to pull forward deliveries into Q4 2021 before the new agreements would kick in. So while these adjustments will happen in arrears the market is clearly expecting Ball to face continued headwinds.

Data by YCharts

The market reacted disappointed on the Q1 results, but it's not bad at all

In the first quarter, Ball's revenue increased by almost 20% to just over $3.7B. The operating expenses increased by approximately the same percentage: The COGS increased to just over $3B but fortunately the other expenses (SG&A expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses) increased at a lower pace. The EBIT was approximately $610M but this was fueled by a $281M gain on the consolidation of business activities.

Ball Investor Relations

This means the reported EPS of $1.39 is perhaps not very reliable. That being said, on a comparable basis (so excluding the non-recurring elements), Ball's EPS in Q1 was $0.77, which is higher than the $0.72 generated in the first quarter of last year. While that $0.77 EPS was a miss compared to the expectations calling for a normalized EPS of $0.83, I was more disappointed with Ball's cash flow performance.

While the build-up of the working capital is quite normal in the first quarter of the year, especially after Ball mentioned it wanted to build up inventory levels ahead of the summer season. The past two summers there was a shortage of aluminum beverage cans as the market is in a very fragile situation. All large can producers are aggressively adding production capacity to meet the continuously increasing demand so Ball's decision to increase its inventory levels is understandable.

Ball Investor Relations

But even if you'd exclude the working capital elements, the adjusted operating cash flow would still have been just $200M. The total capex was $362M but this included growth capex as well. Unfortunately, Ball didn't elaborate on how much of the total capex bill was sustaining capex but based on its close peers, I'm estimating the sustaining capex for Ball to be approximately $75-80M per quarter. So the underlying free cash flow was just around $125M. And that's not great at all.

There were a few non-recurring items as well

There were some elements that weighed on the Q1 results. First of all, there's the issues in Russia. Ball has been scaling down its Russian plant to 90% of its capacity. For a business benefiting from economies of scale, not running at full capacity is hurting the efficiency. The Russian business also is up for sale and this will weigh on the EBITDA result in the future while it isn't very likely Ball will get a good price for the asset as only Russian buyers will be allowed to buy the plant. I expect the plant to be sold for a mid-single digit EBITDA multiple. While that would release cash to invest in growth projects elsewhere, selling the Russian assets at a low multiple will have an initial negative impact on the cash flow going forward.

Secondly, Ball still had to make a cash payment to cover its pension liabilities. Ball is supposed to pay $127M in calendar year 2022 and elected to make a $104M payment right away, in the first quarter. This means the pension payments will be just a fraction of the Q1 payment in the next few quarters and this should lead to a more robust free cash flow. If we would use a "normalized" pension payment of around $30M per quarter, the sustaining free cash flow would have exceeded C$200M.

Investment thesis

Those two elements are weighing on the reported earnings and cash flows, but as Ball's expansion plans are currently being executed on time, the new production facilities across the world will start to contribute to the revenue and EBITDA soon enough. Unfortunately, this will help to mitigate the impact of the loss of the Russian EBITDA so perhaps we won't immediately see a noticeable bump in the EBITDA results until that has been digested.

I have written a bunch of put options on Ball over the course of the past year and they all expired out of the money. However, seeing how weak the share price currently is, it's starting to look like my P82.5 and P75 with a May expiry date will expire in the money and I will be assigned the shares. Fine with me. I don't mind picking up the world leader in aluminum beverage can production at around $70/share which represents just over 10 times the anticipated 2024 EBITDA when most of the growth investments will be up and running. I currently have no position in Ball but I'm looking forward to becoming a shareholder at the lowest level since June 2020.