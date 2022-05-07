Pain Purifies: Markets At Point Of No Return

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

What Happened?

The three major indices were taken out to the woodshed Thursday.

Friday has been more of the same.

Both stocks and bonds are being sold off indiscriminately. This is a full-fledged liquidation. Only the energy sector has seen some green on Friday.

Pain Purifies

There are times to make money in the markets and times to not lose money. We're now in a time to not lose money. A time to focus on preserving capital and keeping your nest egg from being decimated. The market selloff has been a complete liquidation. Even so, I’m not so sure the pain is over. This has reminded me of a lesson learned from my time during “Winter Warrior” mountain infantry training in Ft. Drum, New York as part of the famed US Army's 10th Mountain Division.

The mantra “pain purifies” was instilled in us during this time. The instructors explained that the extreme conditions and hard training was painful, but would harden us and prepare us for what actual combat may be like. Many soldiers didn’t make it for one reason or another. For some it was a physical issue. For others it was a mental dilemma of just not being able to cope with the bone chilling cold.

This is similar to what happens to market participants during time of severe duress in the market. Some participants have employed leverage and are wiped out in short order by margin calls, having their positions forcibly liquidated, the physical. While others fold under the pressure and sell out at the lows, not being able to take the pain any longer, the mental. It all leads to steep selloffs the likes of the one occurring now. Why is all this happening? I posit the primary reason is the Fed flipping the script. Let me explain.

Don’t Fight The Fed, or Brad Pitt for that matter

If you have been around for the last decade, you’ve obviously heard the phrase “Don’t fight the Fed.” Well, market participants need to realize the mantra “Don’t fight the Fed” works both ways.

When the Fed is supporting markets with a zero-interest rate policy and unending liquidity via quantitative easing, speculative high growth high stocks soar to sky high valuations.

Yet, when the Fed shifts gears and begins raising rates, many seems want to take a stand and fight the Fed. They rationalize that “this time it’s different” and the sky high valuations are justified. Look, when you hear the Fed is going to start raising rates and removing liquidity by employing quantitative tightening effectively reducing the balance sheet, it's time to take action before it starts.

As a seasoned veteran who has invested and successfully preserved my capital through the 2000 and 2008 bubbles and subsequent crashes, I can tell you never fight the Fed no matter what. The Fed telegraphed what it was going to do way before raising interest rates 50-basis points Wednesday.

The bottom line is when you hear the Fed start talking about raising rates and unwinding the balance sheet, it’s time to lighten up on speculative high multiple stocks. Take those proceeds and keep most as dry powder to redeploy once the coast is clear if you are younger and still building up your nest egg. If you're already retired or close to retirement, keep a portion in cash and use some of those funds to increase your positions in income producing securities. That's what I did.

You will hear some say, well you're losing 7% by staying in cash due to inflation. The part they're missing is by staying on the sidelines in cash and redeploying once the selling is over. You will make that up and them some more often than not when stocks bounce back. The seeds of the coming boom are sewn during the current bust. Another issue I feel market participants may continue to sell out is the fact the Fed has lost all credibility.

The Fed has lost all credibility

First, the Fed was telling us inflation was only transitory. Fed Chair Powell was adamant about this fact. Inflation was only going to be temporary due to the economy reopening faster than supply chains could get back up and running. Powell was wrong and now the Fed is way behind the curve in fighting inflation. Furthermore, Powell essentially took a 75-basis point rate hike off the table Wednesday. This was first viewed by market participants as good news causing the market to soar Wednesday. Nonetheless, the euphoria turned to despair as investors became concerned the Fed may not be doing enough to stamp out inflation. This would lead to a hard landing and recession in the coming months. Nevertheless, a lot of damage has been done. Let's now take a look at the current state of affairs and see what positives we can muster.

Current state of affairs

The following are the positives.

Major damage already done

A lot of damage has already been done. We have spent quite a bit of time at the low end of the range.

What’s more, the valuations of the major large cap stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), and Meta (FB) have been taken down substantially. One saying we had in the military was the battle isn’t over until all the generals are shot. Well, it appears most of the stock market generals have already faced the firing squad, so to speak. The next positive is we have had a capitulation day.

Major flush has occurred

Even though we have been steadily spiraling downward as of late we haven’t had a 90% decline versus advance flush until Thursday’s selloff. This is called a “capitulation” day. It’s the day margins are called and weak hands throw in the towel. Moreover, the market is extremely oversold at present, and is definitely due for a bounce. Nonetheless, I would sell the rip if one occurs. I do not feel the selling is done. Let me explain.

Market at point of no return

I feel we're currently at the point of no return for the markets. This is a play on words. I am basically saying I do not expect earnings growth to continue which will cause stock multiples to contract further leading to an environment of little or no chance of positive returns. I feel a recession is in the cards. Here's why.

Hard landing in the cards

The Fed is so offside and behind the curve I see the odds of a soft landing as practically nil. Think of it as a fighter jet attempting to land on an aircraft carrier during inclement weather.

This implies a hard landing which will undoubtedly lead to a recession. Those are my thoughts on the current state of affairs. Now let’s wrap it up.

The Wrap Up

Let me start by saying no one can predict the future. The best we can do is assess the current state of affairs and use our experience and intuition to make the best decision for ourselves. The market is at a point where this could still just be the end of a "run of the mill" 20% correction, or the beginning of a major bear market.

Even so, there's plenty of dry tinder at this point and the market may be in for a bounce next week. The key factor I see determining whether or not we bounce from here is if indicators reflect inflation has peaked. Next week’s CPI number will be crucial. I feel for those fully invested whose portfolios experienced major losses. If you do decide to buy the dip, the following are a few protocols I employ especially in volatile times like these to reduce risk.

Always have an exit strategy in place

Regarding investments in speculative or “non income” stocks such as high growth tech plays, I always set up exit strategies when I initiate a position. I set a trailing stop sell order to execute automatically. Conversely, I set Buy limit orders at lower prices on my income position at points where the new shares will increase my yield by reducing my basis. AT&T (NYSE:T) is my largest holding, and I’ve actually added twice in recent days.

Finally, always layer in to new positions over time to reduce risk. Remember, it took two years for the Nasdaq to fall 90% after the initial 2000 dot com bubble burst. There are two components to bear markets, distance and time. The market may drop 20% in short order, but it may linger or drop further and take years to recover.

