Introduction

I give Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) a sell rating. I believe that Alpha stock is currently as high (or nearly as high) as it will ever be, and I believe that holding onto it constitutes an extreme risk - whereas selling it at the top may net high profits.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company that owns and runs twenty coal mines in Virginia and West Virginia. In addition, they own eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. Alpha’s business model is relatively simple: they produce metallurgical coal, process it, and sell it to steel plants worldwide.

Alpha stock has only been available for around a year, but it has sharply risen in price. The stock was worth $13.50 per share on May 6 last year, and it is now trading at a value very similar to its 52-week high. Apart from a few dips (mostly minimal), Alpha stock has consistently risen in price over the past year.

Financials

Based on the company’s last filing with the SEC, Alpha has $159 million in cash on hand with an additional $1.95 billion in other assets. With regards to debt, Alpha has $361 million in current liabilities, with an additional $822 million in other liabilities, bringing them to a total debt of $1.18 billion dollars. Last quarter Alpha had $1.07 billion in revenue/income and $670 million in expenses, giving them a net income of $400 million and a profit margin of 39.72%. Their revenue increased by 178% compared to the Q4 2021 report.

Alpha Earnings

The below image shows Alpha’s earnings over the past year. The second-quarter EPS is set to come out on August 18, 2022, and is estimated to be $17.89.

This chart shows that Alpha’s earnings per share ("EPS") values have consistently increased over the past twelve months. It also shows that they have the capability to beat the earnings prediction.

Alpha Stock Price

Since Alpha came on the market on February 8, 2022, at $13.00 per share, its stock price has increased by over 1300 percent. At the moment, its price ($174.50 per share) is within 1% of Alpha’s 52-week high.

Why the Increase?

Looking at this chart, the obvious question is: Why did Alpha’s stock increase so much? Is it a result of larger factors or is it things that Alpha did well? Have similar companies had similar results?

I believe that Alpha’s meteoric increase in stock price is in large part due to the increasing prices of metallurgical coal, and not indicative of the company in general.

Metallurgical Coal Prices Skyrocketed This Year

Metallurgical coal (also known as met coal) has been a rather volatile substance to invest in, but this year it has gone particularly bonkers. As this chart below shows, met coal has tripled in value between 2020 and 2022. This has obvious ramifications (in the form of high profits) for companies that produce metallurgical coal.

Other Metallurgical Coal Companies Showed Tremendous Increases

Given that 2021 was an excellent year for met coal prices, can the same thing be said about met coal companies? The answer is a resounding “Yes!”, as these stock charts of other met coal companies show (all sourced from Yahoo Finance):

So what do all these charts mean? I can sum it up in a single sentence - high increases in the prices of metallurgical coal have meant high increases in the stocks of metallurgical coal companies. Given that Alpha lost money when metallurgical coal prices were low (they lost $33 million in Q1 of 2021), it seems likely that Alpha’s meteoric rise is more due to external factors than internal factors.

Excellent Q1 Earnings Report Gives Chance To Sell At The Top

On May 5, 2022, Alpha had an excellent Q1 earnings report - they reported a profit margin near 40% and tripled revenue from a year ago. They also announced stock buybacks ($600 million worth) and a dividend, to be paid out on July 1. These measures will all increase Alpha’s stock price without increasing its profitability. I would be skeptical of a company that feels the need to artificially boost its stock price with massive buybacks and dividends - after all, if profits drop, that money will no longer be there, resulting in a more severe drop in stock price.

I believe that Alpha’s 1300% increase in stock price is simply not sustainable, and that their stock could tank dramatically if anything happens to the price of metallurgical coal. I believe that, with prices near a 52-week high, that now is a great time to sell.

Risks

I see three main risks to the stock of Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

The first is with regards to the price of metallurgical coal. The price greatly increased in the past year due to supply and demand issues caused by supply chain disruptions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, as those get resolved, it seems possible that the price of metallurgical coal will drop.

The second is with regards to Alpha specifically. Given that Alpha failed to make a profit when met coal prices were low (and what that did to their stock price), the idea of holding onto this stock as met coal prices drop makes me queasy. It would be highly unfortunate if this stock went back to $13 per share.

The third is new environmental laws and regulations. Benjamin Nelson, a senior credit officer and lead coal analyst at Moody’s, described coal companies as “swimming upstream.” BlackRock (a massive investment firm) has divested itself from thermal coal companies for environmental reasons, and other companies have followed suit. It seems likely, in my opinion, that met coal may be next in line—or at least, cause less investment by large hedge funds, resulting in a decrease in share price. As Tim Buckley, an energy markets expert at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Markets, said about the coal market: “There’s no long-term growth potential at all for the industry. It’s like trying to catch a falling knife.”

Why I Could Be Wrong and Alpha Stock Could Increase

If met coal prices remain high, Alpha stock prices should stay high as well. Given that Alpha has shown a willingness to keep their stock price at high levels via dividends and stock buybacks, and given their extremely high profit margin at the moment, I do believe that Alpha stock could remain at high levels while the price of metallurgical coal remains at high levels. But, once the price of met coal goes down, I have no confidence in Alpha’s ability to turn a profit.

Conclusion

I believe that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will go as the metallurgical coal market goes - if the market is high, they will make huge profits; if the market is low, they will lose money. I believe that this is an excellent time to sell any shares that you may possess in Alpha Metallurgical Resources - now is a chance to sell at the top. AMR’s meteoric rise is not due to the fundamentals of the company, but rather due to the high prices of met coal. Although the AMR stock price will, in my opinion, remain high as long as the prices of met coal remain high, once the prices of met coal go down, AMR stock could lose a huge amount of its value. All in all, I would highly recommend selling any shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources that you own.