Awaiting Capitulation In Safety

This article is a follow up to my article of three months ago, Looking For A Soft Landing - It's Not Likely. Here are a few excerpts from that:

"Looking back at 20-plus years of Fed policy, reveals consistent cycles of building and then bursting bubbles - always months behind the curve. This time too." "The Fed's radical COVID response looks much like their policy following the tech bubble and the great financial crisis (GFC"), but more dramatic. Now the bursting cycle begins." The bear market impetus will shift from rate-increase concerns to recession concerns. Interest rates are only one element in the story; the real market responds to both Fed actions and economic realities.

In that article, I also warned against a disproportionate decline in growth stocks:

"An ultimate change from a 1.6% discount rate to 5% would produce a 31% decline for a 3%-growth stock and a 47% decline for a 20%-growth stock."

That's a short backdrop to my purpose today. The current decline in stock prices is months old, but it has just begun; I expect it will stammer toward a far worse climax in coming months. My intent today is to show how to recognize the bottom when it comes, and how to position in the interim.

Before going into detail, I should explain that I don't predict the timing of market events. Fundamentals provide context, but market psychology can diverge from economic realities for months. I use real-time metrics from a quantitative algorithm to identify the emergence of high-risk intervals (sell intervals), and also to identify when risks have subsided (buy intervals).

That algorithm consistently performs within historical bounds, and when using it I'm acutely aware of drawdown exposure, net of mitigation. While the algorithm provides primary decision support, fundamental context drives my level of aggressiveness, particularly in outlier environments. Today, I'm at the bottom of my aggressiveness scale.

That algorithm primarily tracks changes in the VIX futures curve, and the key metric is dubbed the 'SHAPE' metric. When the investment environment is too risky, the shape of the VIX term structure goes 'backwardated' like the red line in the next graphic. That March 16, 2020 term structure was a snapshot in the midst of the COVID market collapse.

Extreme VIX Term Structures

Extreme VIX Term Structures (Fidelity, CBOE, Barchart.com)

Similarly in normal or relatively safe times, the curve takes on a contango shape; the blue line shows that. Thinks of it this way: futures traders expect normalcy in the long term, but they reflect transient risk conditions in near-term bids, so the curve tilts one way or the other.

To put a quantitative view on this, the SHAPE metric simply calculates the average month-to-month discounts or premiums. Discounted early months (contango, a positive SHAPE) imply safety, but premium early months (backwardated, a negative SHAPE ) imply risk. The full algorithm uses this SHAPE metric as well as Slope metrics which measure the rate of change over different look-back periods. They are all critical to the risk assessments; for example, during the 2020 COVID collapse, metrics indicated a buy signal at the end of March before the SHAPE turned contango again.

With that as background, this next graph shows the last 14 years of SHAPE metrics beginning in 2008; remember that red negatives indicate high risk.

Historical SHAPE Metrics (Fidelity, CBOE, Barchart.com)

Notice how deep the SHAPE can go. In 2008 and 2020 it found a bottom below (15%) while recently it's only been low-single-digit negatives. Even in 2011 and 2017 it dropped to near (10%) and worse.

Let's look at more recent SHAPEs to contrast recent times to the 2020 crash with greater granularity.

Recent SHAPE Metrics (Fidelity, CBOE, Barchart.com)

You can see that 2022 metrics are modest compared to those in 2020. My own view is that market psychology always reflects a blend of prior momentum and emerging realities. The big gains of the last two years are hard to give up on, but realities will ultimately dominate.

Let's look at price patterns. This graph shows about 15 recent years because I want to contrast the emergence of the 2008 price collapse to that of today. Don't be fooled by the graphic. The 2008 trough looks modest because the level of prices was low compared to the right side, but it represented a 50%-plus drawdown.

14-Year S&P (Fidelity)

In trying to put 2008 on a comparable scale with 2022, I found the similarities interesting. This chart reflects indexed quotes for SPY beginning with a 100 index value for both May 2008 and January 2022. Then I extended the 2008 plot through the S&P bottom of March 9, 2009.

Early 2022 v. 2008 S&P Comparison (Yahoo Finance)

I'm not so naïve as to believe history will repeat, but it often rhymes. I'm not in the prediction business either, but I am in the risk business. When I consider the approximate $20 trillion combined monetary and fiscal stimulus of recent years, now being ended (finally), and the inability of the Fed to ever accomplish a soft landing from this level of inflation, I believe risk is potentially worse than any recent experience.

How To Identify The Bottom

Looking at the current 4-month price decline, it looks like the beginnings of one of the most serious downturns in 14 years, but only the beginning. Obviously my premise is that the level and duration of excesses created by the Fed and fiscal policy is unprecedented, and any bubble created by tens of trillions of dollars of excess does not bust gently.

You will hear the word "capitulation" bandied about. The trouble is that 1,000 point drops (or jumps) in the DOW are more commonplace in today's volatile bubble world, so a simple price collapse is not particularly telling.

How will we know the bottom? This is the capitulation I'm looking for. I'd expect much lower SHAPEs followed by a sharp bounce in Slope metrics; recall the Slopes are measures of the rate of change in SHAPE over multiple recent horizons. I expect my algorithm's metrics will look much like 2008 and 2020, or perhaps more like 2011 or 2017. The pattern is evident historically, but not yet in 2022.

How To Position For The Emerging Storm

Follow your own risk appetite, but this is what I've done. Months ago I divested of most yield holdings, keeping small preferred stock positions and small holdings of hedged and floating-rate yield ETFs. But I have been holding about 55% cash.

I've also made a 10% commitment to an option-protected SPXL position, and now having sold other equities, I'm at about three-quarters cash.

The combination of the SPXL underlying with fully matched short calls and partial out-of-the-money puts performs well with the algorithm. Monte Carlo simulations project about 40% returns with about 17% drawdown exposure from transient peak values, but only 6% transient drawdowns from the starting investment. Those risk projections are at 2-sigma estimates, representing about 1-in-40 outcomes.

Detailed Monte Carlo results are shown here with my own choice of structure labeled as such, in the third column from the left:

Monte Carlo Results Of Structured Investments

Monte Carlo Results (Fidelity, CBOE, Barchart.com)

To be clear, since the Monte Carlo analysis draws from the last 14-year history, I don't expect 40% returns in the near term; the near-term environment will not be typical. But the risk estimates consider both 2008 and 2020 drawdown performance as mitigated by the algorithm, so they should be representative.

My hope is that we will see a capitulation in coming months, after which prices will rebound sharply. In 2020, having sidestepped most of the COVID problem, returns were 46% using the algorithm with SPY versus 16% for a buy-and-hold strategy with SPY. In more normal times, the Monte Carlo assessments can be tailored to identify structures with much higher compound annual growth rates and modest risk.

Closing

You might have the correct impression that I see tough times ahead, but I'm no perma-bear. My outlook is usually upbeat; being invested over time with a proper structure and strong risk-assessment metrics typically produces very large returns.

Some might ask if I don't trust my own risk algorithm. The wholehearted answer is that I do. I fully trust it to perform as it always has. No matter how bizarre markets have behaved, and we do live in a bizarre world these days, the algorithm has continued to perform within historical norms. Compared to conventional strategies, those norms provide very large returns and very small annual losses, but transient drawdowns can be a bit more than 20% using SPY without option overlays. The option-enhanced Monte Carlo strategies, when structured conservatively, see transient drawdowns running only about 17% with SPXL. At a 10% commitment level, I can live with that while I await capitulation in safety.

Thanks for reading. -- Mike Gettings