Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is one of our strongest picks for the next 2 to 3 years. The current stock price suggests a 6.5%/6.8% yield over the proposed and confirmed business plan until 2024; as a memo the dividend yield is one of the highest in the sector. Starting from yesterday's Q1 results, our internal team believes that the LatAm disposal and the strong results will provide investors with revived confidence and this might represent a positive catalyst going forward for the company.

Q1 Results

Looking at the company's results, we should note that the double-digit increase in revenues remains an isolated one-off due to the important energy price increases after the Russian invasion. The change is attributed to all business sectors, due to the greater quantities of electricity produced and sold at increasing average prices. Other financial indicators have grown but in a more contained manner and in line with Wall Street analyst expectations. EBITDA rose by 6.8% to €4.486 billion mainly due both to the higher quantities produced from conventional sources and to the positive effects of the new renewable installed capacity (700 new megawatts of installed capacity in the first three months). The positive effect was also due to the results of commodity price risk management, which more than offset the negative effects of sourcing hydroelectric energy and higher procurement costs on end markets.

Group net income stood at €1.443 billion with a 18.9% increase. This gain is attributable to the positive trend in operations, which includes Ufinet's partial sale, lower incidence of minority interests, and better net financial management.

Enel net income

Mare Evidence Lab view

Net financial debt also increased, exceeding €59 billion from approximately €52 billion at the end of 2021 with a 13.8% increase. In addition to the new investments in the period (€2.5 billion, + 24.5%), debt increased also thanks to the acquisition of Erg Hydro (now called Enel Hydro Appennino Centrale), the negative trend of their operating cash flows, and the exchange rate effect. In our previous publication, we were already forecasting debt evolution. We were saying: "Regarding net debt/EBITDA implication, we see no further risk. The Company is investing heavily in new CAPEX. Total investments were at €13 billion (+27.5%) compared to 2020, mainly concentrated in Infrastructure and Networks & Enel Green Power. The new renewable capacity built-in 2021 exceeds the 5.1 Gw, including 220 Mw of batteries. EBITDA stood at almost 20bn and 3x net debt/EBITDA, we don't feel that we are in an emergency situation here". Despite the inflationary context, we should note that cost of debt is going down, favoured by green bond initiatives and EU legislation."

Enel net debt evolution

The other negative implication was the Italian extra profits tax on energy, something that was seen as a pending headache, and will impact the group by €100 million. The CFO reiterated the fact that the energy contracts are on an annual and multi-year basis and Enel has seen a "reasonable" adjustment in its prices; therefore the company has not benefited from excessive income during the period.

Conclusion

Enel's foresee an ordinary EBITDA of the group expected to increase by 5-6% in terms of annual compound growth rate between 2020 and 2030, and an expected increase in ordinary net income by 6-7%. Enel's stock price discount is totally unjustified. With a tasty dividend payment, we continue to confirm our buy rating at €8.5 per share.

