Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of April.

Market Action

It was a fairly unusual week for the BDC sector in two ways. First, all BDCs (in our 29 name coverage universe) were down on the week as well as over the month of April.

And second, BDCs underperformed this week - in contrast to their previously consistent outperformance of the broader space.

This unusual weakness may have been due to what was perceived as a bad start to the earnings season with ARCC earnings lagging estimates and the stock cratering the next day (though recovering partly since then). However, as we highlight below, the internals of that report were actually very good.

Year-to-date the picture is much more balanced with a total return of around -1% for the sector. We are pleased that 2 of the top 3 performers and 4 of the top 7 are among the 6 BDC positions that we have held since the start of the year.

The average daily BDC valuation has moved to the bottom part of its range over the past year or so.

The recent rise in Treasury and corporate bond yields along with stability in BDC prices means BDC yields look somewhat rich today. The chart below shows that the pickup in BDC trailing-twelve month yields over their B-rated corporate and Treasury bond counterparts is near the bottom part of its range over the last decade or so.

That said, the recent increases in short-term rates have not yet propagated into higher BDC income levels. They will do this over the next 3-4 months at which point the yield picture should normalize organically in our view without the need for BDC prices to move lower. If prices move lower, however, they would start to look cheap on this basis and will be worth adding, particularly if the broader macro and corporate earnings picture remains healthy.

Market Themes

With each passing day more and more analysts are hiking their estimates. Goldman Sachs, for example, has recently upped their recession odds to 35% over the next 2 years. The recent negative GDP print is also making investors increasingly nervous.

These rising recession estimates are linked to a growing skepticism of the Fed being able to achieve a smooth landing. 11 of 14 tightening cycles in the US post-WW2 were followed by a recession within 2 years (though only 8 of them can be rightly attributed to the Fed).

This week we take a look at three different weak macro periods, two recessions - the GFC and COVID periods as well as the energy crash of 2015 which hammered the energy and natural resource sectors and caused a slowdown in activity but was not technically a recession.

These three periods are shown below in the chart of the High Yield corporate bond credit spreads.

The key question on the mind of many BDC investors is how will the sector fare over the next recession? And while the real answer is unknowable we can get some sense of a possible answer by looking to the past. Specifically, we plot how the individual BDCs performed over the 2015 Energy Crash (x-axis) and the COVID Shock (y-axis) in the chart below. The green square highlights those companies that delivered a 10% Total NAV return (unannualized) over both periods. Keep in mind that not all BDCs were trading publicly in 2015 so this analysis will leave quite a few out.

For completeness here are the numbers for the GFC period as well. Again, unfortunately, either many BDCs were not trading then and/or the data is not readily available.

A few caveats are in order.

First, the next recession may not at all look like the previous recessions. After all, the last three weak macro periods of the GFC, energy crash and COVID crash were very different. The GFC arose because of the housing crash, lax regulatory standards and clever financial engineering that created seemingly safe assets out of residential mortgages as well as weakness in the bank sector due to large holdings of residential MBS assets on the balance sheet combined with an overreliance on short-term repo financing.

The Energy crash was not technically a recession although GDP in 2015 did drop significantly and moved below 2%. This period was characterized by one of the largest drops in the oil price on the back of shale oversupply followed by a sharp deceleration in oil exporting economies. Global energy and natural resource default rate hit more than 20%.

The COVID crash is well familiar to investors. A self-induced slowdown across global economies was matched with a large fiscal stimulus in developed economies. And even though unemployment spiked briefly household incomes held up well and there were relatively few corporate defaults.

The next recession could look very different from these and may impact BDCs more heavily.

Second, as investors are well aware, past performance is not indicative of future results so BDCs that held in well in the past may not do so in the future. That said, BDCs do tend to feature a fairly high serial correlation. In short, strong performers tend to remain strong and weak tend to remain weak. This is not surprising and has to do with the quality of the underwriting, borrower support and workout processes. These characteristics are "sticky" and replicable over time than the typical public market trading "alpha" of a given management house in our view. If this is correct, we would expect BDCs with a stronger through-the-cycle profile will remain more resilient over the next recession as well.

Market Commentary

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) NII of $0.42 missed estimates by $0.05 with the stock closing 9% lower on the day. The miss also pulled the entire sector lower and the broader weakness in the equity market didn’t help things.

The fact that ARCC was trading at its highest quarterly valuation ever of 114% was a bit odd given the obvious income issues for the sector over Q1. These headwinds of lower public market valuations, lower appetite for exit events such as IPOs and M&A and unfavourable prepayment seasonality have all been discussed in multiple weeklies over the last few months.

The Q1 results were actually fine so both the bid up of the company’s stock and the reaction feels like people were expecting the company to somehow hit it out of the park in a challenging environment and that, of course, didn’t happen.

NII of $0.42 was above 5 of the last 7 quarters despite the fee income and lower leverage drags while the NAV rose marginally as well even after a small loss linked to paying off the convertible bond. The company is on the cusp of seeing a pretty sizable bump in NII due to Libor having moved above the floors. That said, not all of the uplift in Libor will make it through since it will be accompanied by spread compression.

Capital Southwest (CSWC) declared a hike in its supplemental dividend of $0.15 from $0.10 (the previous $0.50 supplemental was unusually large and above even the regular dividend). That equates to a distribution coverage of 81% based on its Q4 NII. Historically, the company has overdistributed relative to its net income so this is par for the course.

Mortgage REIT Annaly is selling its middle-market lending portfolio to Ares Capital Management LLC – the advisor to BDC ARCC. ARCC will take down half of the portfolio. Overall, we probably shouldn’t expect a NAV boost for Ares as NLY sold assets above book value. That said, the magic of illiquid assets is that both NLY and Ares can book a profit by shifting assets between themselves.

Investor Toolkit Update

This week we added a pair of charts to our investor BDC Tool which show a given company's valuation (i.e. price / NAV ratio) over the last 7 years. The chart below is for ARCC.

The left-hand chart shows the valuation (in blue) as well as the average and median. The average is often significantly above the median due to a number of high-valuation outliers which pull the average up. The right-hand chart shows the differential between the company's valuation to the average and the median. Something like this can give investors more clarity in timing their entries and exits as well as get a better sense of when a given company's valuation looks more or less attractive.

Some care must be taken with a chart like this because of the fact that while the price moves each day the NAV remains static through the entire quarterly period. Obviously, keeping the NAV flat for the entire period will not give a 100% correct signal, particularly when the change in the NAV is large. Conceptually, it can make sense to interpolate the NAV but that approach too breaks down in a quarter like Q1 of 2020 when the entire drop in NAVs happened in the last month of the quarter.

Stance And Takeaways

April was the worst month for the BDC sector since, amazingly, March of 2020. At the same time there are no obvious fundamental drivers for this performance as the internals of the negative GDP print looked fine as did the first set of Q1 earnings we have seen from the sector.

Valuations are fairly attractive (if not outright cheap) in aggregate and we continue to expect income levels to move higher over the next 3-4 months which are likely to further boost prices.

Our BDC sleeve in the High Income Portfolio is in the green so far this year even if the broader sector is now in the red. It has outperformed the sector by close to 7% year-to-date.

At current valuations we view the Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) at an 11.4% total dividend yield, the BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) at an 8.76% dividend yield and the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) at an 8.94% dividend yield as appealing options in the sector.