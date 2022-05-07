Novavax: Don't Catch The Falling Knives
Summary
- Novavax is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings on May 9. Unfortunately, the situation in the COVID-19 vaccines market has changed significantly. Now, we have an oversupply reality.
- Yet, Novavax still does not have its EUA from the US FDA. Also, we think its revenue visibility for FY22-23 is at risk.
- Therefore, we revise our rating on NVAX stock from Buy to Sell. Don't catch the falling knives from here.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is slated to report its Q1 earnings on May 9, ahead of the FDA review of its EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, Novavax investors have been waiting for a considerable amount of time. Unfortunately, much has changed over the last few months since its FQ4 earnings call.
In April, Moderna (MRNA) highlighted that the world now has an oversupply of COVID-19 vaccines. It also added that COVAX declined to take up additional options for more vaccines. In its Q1 earnings call, it also highlighted that its FY22 COVID-19 vaccines guidance could be impacted "if COVAX is unable to confirm demand aligned to their contracted volume in the 2022 calendar year."
Furthermore, Novavax's key manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India, reportedly suspended the production of COVID-19 vaccines back in December 2021. It highlighted that "supply outpaced demand amid global vaccine glut."
As a result, NVAX stock investors should not be surprised that its stock has collapsed 83% from its 2021 highs. We were cautiously optimistic in a previous update, as it had managed to gain several EUAs outside of the US. However, we think the tide has turned significantly for Novavax.
Despite the significant battering in its price, we think the time has come for Novavax investors to use any rally in NVAX stock to cut exposure partially or fully.
As a result, we revise our rating on NVAX stock from Buy to Sell.
NVAX Stock Deserves Its Lower Valuation Multiples
NVAX stock last traded at an NTM revenue multiple of 0.8x. It was well below the valuations of its two leading mRNA counterparts, Moderna and BioNTech (BNTX) stock. We think the bifurcation is justified, given the proven commercial success of its mRNA peers' vaccines. Furthermore, they have several pipelines developed on top of their proven mRNA platforms that should attract more confidence from biotech investors.
While Novavax keeps its investors on tenterhooks, Moderna and BioNTech have capitalized on its tardiness and dominated the COVID-19 vaccines market. So even though we recognized that Novavax's vaccine holds tremendous promise, it's simply too little too late.
Furthermore, the reality in The African Union and COVAX accentuated the waning demand for COVID-19 vaccines as they dealt with several challenges. Bloomberg reported that these "lower-income countries left behind in the global rollout are now grappling with a lack of funds, hesitancy, supply-chain obstacles, and other factors that are hampering distribution." As a result, "the vaccine landscape has changed drastically in recent months."
Notably, Pfizer (PFE) also declined to provide an update on FY23's visibility, despite reiterating its guidance for 2022. Therefore, we believe that the oversupply situation in 2022 would likely drag on further to 2023. As a result, Novavax's estimates for FY22-23 could have significant downside risks.
Novavax's Estimates Revised Downwards
Hence, investors shouldn't be surprised that Novavax's revenue estimates have been revised downwards to reflect these uncertainties. The updated consensus estimates suggest the revenue bar that Novavax needs to clear in Q1 is $845.2M, down from March's estimates of $909.08M. However, the Street remains convinced that Novavax's revenue growth could gain momentum from Q2. Therefore, we believe that it's imperative for Novavax to reiterate or raise its previous FY22 guidance of $4.5B to assuage the market.
Nevertheless, we believe that the market remains uncertain over its guidance from FY23. As a result, we think the lack of visibility from its mRNA counterparts could continue to hamper NVAX stock momentum moving forward. Moreover, we believe it will be a tall order for management to communicate guidance beyond FY22, given the dynamics in the supply situation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines.
Is NVAX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
The bull trap in early 2021 proved prescient for investors who sold into that rally and took profit astutely. NVAX stock bagholders are now left with a mess as it broke below a critical support zone ($76) in April 2022. A recovery above that zone will be critical for NVAX stock to regain its support. Otherwise, it is increasingly likely that the stock is currently in free fall to an undetermined support level.
Therefore, we think the speculative run on NVAX stock has come to an abrupt end. Accordingly, we revise our rating on NVAX stock from Buy to Sell ahead of its Q1 card.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.