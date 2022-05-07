CEF Weekly Review: Revisiting CEF Vs. ETF Performance

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review where we discuss CEF market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the last week of April. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

All CEF sectors registered lower total NAV returns in April with the majority seeing wider discounts as well. In total price terms all sectors were in the red.

April was the worst month for the CEF space since March of 2020.

Now close to 80% of the sectors are down by double-digit amounts.

The CEF index is 8% lower over the past year and about 13% lower year-to-date.

Unlike NAVs, discounts have been relatively stable over the last few weeks with Fixed-Income sectors bouncing around the bottom of their recent range and Equity sectors near the top of their recent range.

Taking a look at sector discount valuations over the last 5 years across the sector's actual discount (y-axis) and discount percentile (x-axis) we see that Loans, Munis and High Yield look attractively valued (green square) while Utilities and others less so. The Taxable Municipal sector remains puzzlingly expensive despite posting the second worst year-to-date sector return.

Market Themes

Through the second half of 2021 we continued to see the usual pitch for CEFs that compares their performance against open-end funds like ETFs or mutual funds. We often see commentators flogging the same chart from BlackRock which is shown below. The chart shows the 10-year performance of various CEF sectors vs. their mutual fund counterparts for the period of 2012 to 2021.

There are a couple of problems with this.

First, it doesn't account for the huge tailwind in lower yields with the yield of the high-yield corporate bond sector falling by a huge 4% from around 8.4% to around 4.5%. Higher-quality fixed-income sectors also received a significant boost as longer-term Treasury yields also fell over this period.

Second, leverage costs over this 10 year period were at rock-bottom levels for about half the time because the Fed kept its policy rate near zero.

Needless to say this was a very unusual market environment so presenting this as something investors should expect going forward is misleading.

Investors who allocated to CEFs wholesale on this basis were probably unpleasantly surprised. This is how the total price returns of the more popular sectors looks like since the start of the year relative to sector benchmark ETFs.

Most CEF sectors saw significant underperformance of their sector ETFs over this period, largely driven by discount widening.

Total NAV CEF returns have held up better and some have even outperformed their ETF counterparts.

To avoid these obvious biases we can compare returns over a more sensible period. A good date is 21-Dec-16 which had high-yield corporate bond yields, risk-free rates and credit spreads at roughly similar levels to today. Leverage costs are also more representative over this period rather than over the last 10 years because short-term rates started to rise in 2016 and capped out in 2019 not far from where they are expected to peak this hiking cycle as well.

This specific date is less relevant for equity sectors included in the chart but it is nonetheless interesting to note that CEFs in those sectors have not outperformed ETFs over this period. Unfortunately, this is a common theme we find across different time periods though you won't hear about it from strong proponents of equity CEFs.

The upshot here is that the annual High-Yield CEF sector outperformance falls from 2.2% per annum to 1.1% per annum, the Loan CEF sector outperformance falls from 2.1% per annum to 1.1% per annum and the Municipal sector outperformance falls from 2.7% per annum to 0.8% per annum.

There are two pieces of good news. First, this more sensible period of analysis shows that credit CEF sectors do appear to outperform their open-end fund counterparts in aggregate. This is not at all surprising given CEFs tend to carry embedded leverage and, hence, give investors exposure to a greater amount of assets per $1 of invested capital.

The second piece of good news is that the current CEF market offers a much more attractive time to invest than most of last year. This situation obviously improves the yields on offer as well as forward returns for investors who have the capital to allocate to the sector now than if they were fully invested last year.

The takeaway here is that investors have to be aware that outperformance requires a decent entry point. This may feel like "trading" or "timing" the market but it's just value-based investing applied to CEFs.

Market Commentary

An interesting aspect of the recent RIV preferred issuance which we described in the Preferred Weekly is it impact on the underlying income profile of RIV itself. The fund has a curiously low level of underlying income – it earns something like 3.2% of yield on its portfolio (before fees and leverage). This low yield appears to be a function of its large SPAC holding (about a third of the fund) as well as a large equity and investment-grade profile (via, in part, a sizable level of tax-exempt funds). Its fees are around 1% on total assets.

The preferred with its 6% coupon will have a cost of around 1.4% on total assets ($85m+ of the 6% preferred into roughly $370m of assets). So after fees and leverage cost, the net portfolio yield comes to less than 1% on total assets which feels pretty low for a CEF. That’s a lot of huffing and puffing for 1%.

The CLO Debt / CLO Equity CEF Eagle Point Income Co (EIC) is trading at around a 4% discount or so (based on March-end NAV). This is fairly attractive for where it has tended to trade and where the broader CLO space tends to trade. It’s a decent pick in the space and more attractive than XFLT in our view – the valuation differential is around 11% (7% premium for XFLT vs 4% discount for EIC). Allocations are a bit different – XFLT is loans + CLO Equity and EIC is CLO Debt + CLO Equity. Both have preferreds as a source of leverage (EIC has a cheaper preferred). Both also have pretty flat total NAV returns year-to-date. There is some risk that EIC will register a lower NAV in April so its valuation might end up closer to a 1-2% discount.

The MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) - a fund that was highlighted a couple of weeks ago – has seen its valuation move from a 5% discount to a small premium which is nice but also a bit annoying as it takes up brain space of what to do with a fund that is now kind of expensive. We switched its "Buy" rating to a "Hold" in the Muni Income Portfolio.

One comment we have seen recently suggests that PIMCO CEF (PTY) remains very attractive because, among other things, of its unusual ability to increase the NAV due to at-the-market share sales (selling shares at a premium to NAV boosts the NAV). At its peak this was able to add around 3% in annualized terms to the fund's NAV.

The first problem with this view is that this number is unlikely to be repeated for the simple reason that the fund's premium is much lower now. For example, this effect added a bit more than 1% annualized for the semi-annual period up to January.

The second problem with this view is that it's kind of the definition of picking up pennies in front of a steamroller. The higher the premium the larger the NAV accretion but also the bigger the fall when the premium collapses. Investors who may have boasted about the 3% annualized NAV accretion when the PTY premium was 50% are also wearing a 35% collapse in the fund's premium which is not going to be made up by additional at-the-market issuance any time soon.

Stance And Takeaways

We continue to see value in a barbelled allocation of longer-duration, higher-quality CEFs such as the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) trading at a 5.3% yield and a 7.9% discount and floating-rate CEFs such as the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) trading at a 7.4% yield and a 12.3% discount.

We have also begun to reverse our previous reallocation away from CEFs given the sharp sell-off in this space, using some of our drier-powder securities that have held in very well year-to-date.