U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Bausch + Lomb Deal Headlines A 3 IPO Week
The IPO market showed signs of life after a fairly quiet April, with three IPOs and two SPACs this past week. While there were only two new IPO filings, a few large deals in the pipeline updated their prospectuses, including Corebridge Financial (CRBG) and Savers Value Village (SVV).
In the year’s second largest IPO yet, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) priced well below the range to raise $630 million at $6.5 billion market cap in its return to public markets, finishing up 11%.
The offering was 100% secondary, and the company dual-listed on the NYSE and the TSX. Highly profitable with strong cash flow, Bausch + Lomb offers a broad portfolio of well-known brands with leading market positions, though margins have declined over the last several years.
Neuromuscular disease biotech PepGen (PEPG) added more shares but priced below the range, raising $108 million at a $277 million market cap. PepGen’s lead candidate is being developed for muscular dystrophy and is currently in a Phase 1 trial, with topline data expected by the end of this year. PepGen finished up 7%.
Canadian gold exploration company Austin Gold (AUST) raised $13 million at a $52 million market cap. The company has interests in four properties, one of which they consider material. While not counted below, agriculture nano-cap Edible Garden (EDBL) raised $15 million, offering units.
Two SPACs came to market: Cartesian Growth II (RENEU), which raised $200 million to target high-growth businesses, and A SPAC II Acquisition (ASCBU), which raised $185 million to target new economy sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.
|5 IPOs During the Week of May 2nd, 2022
|
Issuer
Business
|
Deal
Size
|
Market
Cap
at IPO
|
Price vs.
Midpoint
|
First
Day
Return
|
Return
at
05/06
|Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)
|$630M
|$6,533M
|-20%
|+11%
|+11%
|Leading supplier of contact lenses and eyecare products.
|PepGen (PEPG)
|$108M
|$277M
|-14%
|+7%
|+7%
|Phase 1 biotech developing oligonucleotide therapies for neuromuscular diseases.
|Cartesian Growth II (RENEU)
|$200M
|$250M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Second blank check company formed by Cartesian Capital Group targeting high-growth businesses.
|A SPAC II Acquisition (ASCBU)
|$185M
|$234M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Blank check company targeting new economy sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.
|Austin Gold (AUST)
|$13M
|$52M
|-20%
|+9%
|-26%
|Canadian gold exploration company with four properties in Nevada.
There were two new IPO filings this past week. Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQB:EVTV), which sells zero-emission EVs for commercial fleets, filed to raise $50 million, and Chinese consultation and support services provider Lichen China (LICN) filed to raise $25 million.
The sole SPAC to file, Latin America-focused Arago Acquisition (ARAGU), filed to raise $75 million.
|3 Filings During the Week of May 2nd, 2022
|
Issuer
Business
|
Deal
Size
|Sector
|
Lead
Underwriter
|Arago Acquisition (ARAGU)
|$75M
|SPAC
|EF Hutton
|Latin America-focused blank check company backed by Arago Gestion and Alta Growth Capital.
|Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQB:EVTV)
|$50M
|Consumer Discretionary
|Roth Cap.
|Sells zero-emission electric vehicles for commercial fleets.
|Lichen China (LICN)
|$25M
|Industrials
|Univest Sec.
|Provides financial and tax consultation and education support services in China.
Week Ahead
Three IPOs are slated to raise $405 million in the week ahead, led by fracking services provider ProFrac Holding (PFHC). One direct listing is also expected to come to market.
ProFrac plans to raise $360 million at a $3.2 billion market cap. The company believes it is the largest privately owned provider of hydraulic fracturing services in North America by hydraulic horsepower (HHP).
Serving upstream E&Ps of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, ProFrac had an aggregate installed capacity of over 2.3 million HHP across 45 conventional fleets, 31 of which were active as of 3/23/22.
New York bank Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) plans to raise $30 million at a $158 million market cap. Hanover serves customers through seven branches in the New York metro area and western Long Island, and recently opened a branch in New Jersey. As of 12/31/21, Hanover had total assets of $1.5 billion, total deposits of $1.2 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $129 million.
Holdover Actelis Networks (ASNS), which provides hybrid fiber-copper equipment solutions to telecom and IoT networks, plans to raise $15 million at an $83 million market cap. Early-stage US cannabis producer Bright Green (BGXX) plans to direct list on the Nasdaq, with an estimated market cap at listing of $1.6 billion.
|U.S. IPO Calendar
|
Issuer
Business
|
Deal Size
Market Cap
|
Price Range
Shares Filed
|
Top
Bookrunners
|
Actelis Networks (ASNS)
Fremont, CA
|
$15M
$83M
|
$4-$6
3,000,000
|Boustead
|Provides hybrid fiber-copper equipment solutions to telecom and IoT networks.
|
Bright Green (BGXX)
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
$1,582M
$1,584M
|
$10
158,249,000
|Federally-authorized US provider of cannabis products for medicinal research.
|
Hanover Bancorp (HNVR)
Mineola, NY
|
$30M
$158M
|
$21-$23
1,363,636
|
Stephens
Piper Sandler
|Community bank with eight branches in New York and New Jersey.
|
ProFrac (PFHC)
Willow Park, TX
|
$360M
$3,155M
|
$21-$24
16,000,000
|
JP Morgan
Piper Sandler
|Provides hydraulic fracturing and completion services to upstream E&Ps in North America.
Street research is expected for three companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for up to 16 companies.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/5/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 41.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 12.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD).
The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 31.6% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 12.7%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF).
