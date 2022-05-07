U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Bausch + Lomb Deal Headlines A 3 IPO Week

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
6.89K Followers

Summary

  • The IPO market showed signs of life after a fairly quiet April, with three IPOs and two SPACs this past week.
  • While there were only two new IPO filings, a few large deals in the pipeline updated their prospectuses, including Corebridge Financial and Savers Value Village.
  • In the year’s second largest IPO yet, Bausch + Lomb priced well below the range to raise $630 million at $6.5 billion market cap in its return to public markets, finishing up 11%.

IPO (Initial public offering)

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

The IPO market showed signs of life after a fairly quiet April, with three IPOs and two SPACs this past week. While there were only two new IPO filings, a few large deals in the pipeline updated their prospectuses, including Corebridge Financial (CRBG) and Savers Value Village (SVV).

In the year’s second largest IPO yet, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) priced well below the range to raise $630 million at $6.5 billion market cap in its return to public markets, finishing up 11%.

The offering was 100% secondary, and the company dual-listed on the NYSE and the TSX. Highly profitable with strong cash flow, Bausch + Lomb offers a broad portfolio of well-known brands with leading market positions, though margins have declined over the last several years.

Neuromuscular disease biotech PepGen (PEPG) added more shares but priced below the range, raising $108 million at a $277 million market cap. PepGen’s lead candidate is being developed for muscular dystrophy and is currently in a Phase 1 trial, with topline data expected by the end of this year. PepGen finished up 7%.

Canadian gold exploration company Austin Gold (AUST) raised $13 million at a $52 million market cap. The company has interests in four properties, one of which they consider material. While not counted below, agriculture nano-cap Edible Garden (EDBL) raised $15 million, offering units.

Two SPACs came to market: Cartesian Growth II (RENEU), which raised $200 million to target high-growth businesses, and A SPAC II Acquisition (ASCBU), which raised $185 million to target new economy sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

5 IPOs During the Week of May 2nd, 2022

Issuer

Business

Deal

Size

Market

Cap

at IPO

Price vs.

Midpoint

First

Day

Return

Return

at

05/06
Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) $630M $6,533M -20% +11% +11%
Leading supplier of contact lenses and eyecare products.
PepGen (PEPG) $108M $277M -14% +7% +7%
Phase 1 biotech developing oligonucleotide therapies for neuromuscular diseases.
Cartesian Growth II (RENEU) $200M $250M 0% +0% +0%
Second blank check company formed by Cartesian Capital Group targeting high-growth businesses.
A SPAC II Acquisition (ASCBU) $185M $234M 0% +0% +0%
Blank check company targeting new economy sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Austin Gold (AUST) $13M $52M -20% +9% -26%
Canadian gold exploration company with four properties in Nevada.

There were two new IPO filings this past week. Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQB:EVTV), which sells zero-emission EVs for commercial fleets, filed to raise $50 million, and Chinese consultation and support services provider Lichen China (LICN) filed to raise $25 million.

The sole SPAC to file, Latin America-focused Arago Acquisition (ARAGU), filed to raise $75 million.

3 Filings During the Week of May 2nd, 2022

Issuer

Business

Deal

Size

 Sector

Lead

Underwriter
Arago Acquisition (ARAGU) $75M SPAC EF Hutton
Latin America-focused blank check company backed by Arago Gestion and Alta Growth Capital.
Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQB:EVTV) $50M Consumer Discretionary Roth Cap.
Sells zero-emission electric vehicles for commercial fleets.
Lichen China (LICN) $25M Industrials Univest Sec.
Provides financial and tax consultation and education support services in China.

Week Ahead

Three IPOs are slated to raise $405 million in the week ahead, led by fracking services provider ProFrac Holding (PFHC). One direct listing is also expected to come to market.

ProFrac plans to raise $360 million at a $3.2 billion market cap. The company believes it is the largest privately owned provider of hydraulic fracturing services in North America by hydraulic horsepower (HHP).

Serving upstream E&Ps of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, ProFrac had an aggregate installed capacity of over 2.3 million HHP across 45 conventional fleets, 31 of which were active as of 3/23/22.

New York bank Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) plans to raise $30 million at a $158 million market cap. Hanover serves customers through seven branches in the New York metro area and western Long Island, and recently opened a branch in New Jersey. As of 12/31/21, Hanover had total assets of $1.5 billion, total deposits of $1.2 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $129 million.

Holdover Actelis Networks (ASNS), which provides hybrid fiber-copper equipment solutions to telecom and IoT networks, plans to raise $15 million at an $83 million market cap. Early-stage US cannabis producer Bright Green (BGXX) plans to direct list on the Nasdaq, with an estimated market cap at listing of $1.6 billion.

U.S. IPO Calendar

Issuer

Business

Deal Size

Market Cap

Price Range

Shares Filed

Top

Bookrunners

Actelis Networks (ASNS)

Fremont, CA

$15M

$83M

$4-$6

3,000,000

 Boustead
Provides hybrid fiber-copper equipment solutions to telecom and IoT networks.

Bright Green (BGXX)

Fort Lauderdale, FL

$1,582M

$1,584M

$10

158,249,000
Federally-authorized US provider of cannabis products for medicinal research.

Hanover Bancorp (HNVR)

Mineola, NY

$30M

$158M

$21-$23

1,363,636

Stephens

Piper Sandler
Community bank with eight branches in New York and New Jersey.

ProFrac (PFHC)

Willow Park, TX

$360M

$3,155M

$21-$24

16,000,000

JP Morgan

Piper Sandler
Provides hydraulic fracturing and completion services to upstream E&Ps in North America.

Street research is expected for three companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for up to 16 companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/5/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 41.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 12.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD).

The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 31.6% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 12.7%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF).

