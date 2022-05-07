Daisy-Daisy/iStock via Getty Images

Because of the complexity of the automobile, it should come as no surprise that there are many companies, each one dedicated to particular parts that, combined, are responsible for the manufacture of the modern automobile. One of these niche firms is Autoliv (NYSE:ALV). With a significant global reach and billions of dollars in sales, Autoliv is far from being a small player in this space. Though financial performance of the company has been mixed in recent years, the overall picture looks robust from a revenue and cash flow perspective. Ultimately, shares of the business do look fairly priced relative to similar firms. But on an absolute basis, I would argue that shares look a bit cheap. All of this, combined, leads me to rate the enterprise as a ‘buy’ prospect at this time.

A niche automotive play

According to the management team at Autoliv, the company acts as a leading producer and seller of passive safety systems for the automotive space. To be more precise, passive safety systems are meant to improve safety for occupants within a vehicle. Products that fall under this category include modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, battery cutoff switches, and more. Operationally speaking, the company has grown into a global player. At present, it has 62 production facilities spread across 25 different countries. These countries span Europe, the Americas, and select parts of Asia like China and Japan.

All combined, the company has a major market share in many of the product lines that it offers. For instance, in the seat belt space, the company claims to have a market share of around 44%. Meanwhile, it boasts a 43% market share for airbags. For the broader passive safety market, which includes steering wheels, the company has an estimated market share of 36%. It should come as no surprise, then, that the company's largest customers are also the largest automotive manufacturers in the world.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Although Autoliv is a major player in the $18 billion passive safety market, a market that is forecasted to grow to $25 billion in the next few years, its sales have not exactly grown all that much recently. After seeing revenue rise from $8.14 billion in 2017 to $8.68 billion in 2018, it then fell over the ensuing two years to $7.45 billion. The good news for investors is that sales did rebound to some degree in 2021, climbing to $8.23 billion. That rebound is forecasted to continue this year. For the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, sales did disappoint some. Revenue came in at $2.12 billion. That works out to a year-over-year decline of 5.3% compared to the $2.24 billion generated in the first quarter of 2021. Surprisingly, at present, management forecasts that organic revenue should expand by between 12% and 17% during 2022. If we hit the midpoint of expectations there, it would translate to revenue of $9.42 billion for the year.

On the bottom line, things have been similarly volatile. Net income in 2017, for instance, was $427.1 million. This dropped to $190.4 million in 2018 before popping up to $462 million one year later. Then, in 2020, the company generated profits of just $187 million. And once again, profits rose in 2021, coming in at $435 million. Performance on this front could aptly be described as like being on a roller coaster. Of course, there are other, more important, profitability metrics to consider. Operating cash flow is my personal favorite. But it, like net income, has been all over the map in recent years. During this time frame, the metric has ranged from a low of $590.6 million to a high of $935.9 million. In 2021, the metric came in at $754 million. Another profitability metric to look at is EBITDA. This has been a bit more stable, but has also operated within a range. That range has been between $839 million and $1.25 billion. In 2021, it came in at $1.07 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

So far, the company is off to a rough start when it comes to profitability for 2022. During the first quarter, the business generated a net profit of $83 million. That's down from the $157 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow also declined, falling from $186 million to $70 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture is even worse, with cash flow plunging from $275 million to $88 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business also declined, falling from $337 million to $161 million. Clearly, inflation is alive and well for the business.

When it comes to the company's 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management only provided guidance when it came to operating cash flow. The current forecast is for this to be between $750 million and $850 million, which represents a significant departure compared to what the company achieved in the first quarter of this year. If we take the midpoint there and apply it to EBITDA, then we should get a reading of $1.14 billion. We could do the same thing with net income. However, given the significant volatility the company has experienced when it comes to that, I believe that a focus on cash flow as measured by operating cash flow and EBITDA, would be more appropriate.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the company, the process is pretty simple. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the business is trading at a multiple of 8.7. This is using the data from the company's 2021 fiscal year. Using, instead, the 2022 estimates, this metric would drop some to 8.2. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the multiple would be 7.1. This drops to 6.7 if we use the 2022 estimates for the firm. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 2.3 to a high of 19.4. Two of the five companies were cheaper than Autoliv. If, instead, we use the EV to EBITDA approach, the range would be from 3.5 to 15.1. In this scenario, three of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Autoliv 8.7 7.1 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 19.4 15.1 Lear Corporation (LEA) 12.3 9.3 Valeo SE (OTCPK:VLEEY) 2.3 3.5 Tenneco (TEN) 5.8 5.1 Patrick Industries (PATK) 8.8 5.5

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, it does look as though Autoliv is more or less fairly valued compared to similar companies. It's also clear that the business, despite being a market leader, is not fundamentally excellent. Though it certainly isn't bad either. All things considered, it looks to be a mediocre company that is trading at an attractive price. If the business were demonstrating consistent improvements year after year, I would make the case that this is a very attractive play because of how cheap shares look. But because of the absence of growth, I think that the company is just marginally undervalued at this time.