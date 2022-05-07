cweimer4/E+ via Getty Images

Northrim Bancorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) is one of Alaska's three primary local banks. The state as a whole has less than a dozen banks which operate there; a few are from Alaska and the others are national banks with operations up north. Given the distinct lack of banking competition in Alaska as opposed to in the continental 48 states, Alaskan banks have proven to be interesting investments. The same also holds for Hawaii.

I wrote up Northrim Bancorp in May 2020 as a value play that investors were overly worried about at the time. Two of Alaska's primary drivers – oil revenues and tourism arrivals – were looking to be in serious doubt given the economic conditions at the time. Since then, however, oil has rebounded from historical low levels to its highest point in a decade. Meanwhile, while tourism still has some pandemic-related issues, things are starting to normalize on that front as well.

NRIM stock has produced a 102% total return since May 2020, versus 42% for the S&P 500. So far so good. And I expect the outperformance to continue.

All in all, Alaska has bounced back from the pandemic reasonably well. GDP numbers haven't been particularly outstanding as of yet, but things could have gone much worse. And with commodity prices soaring, there should be a lot of new investments in Alaska in coming months and years. In any case, Alaska's banks made through the pandemic quite alright. In fact, Northrim actually posted much better than average earnings results for both 2020 and 2021 and the stock has doubled over the past two years off of the lows.

Data by YCharts

Even after doubling, however, Northrim still looks exceedingly cheap. Shares are trading at just 1.0x book value and 8x earnings, even while the bank earned a mouth-watering 16.3% ROE in 2021. And, in theory, things could go from good to even better as key products of the Alaskan economy such as oil, gold, and copper are absolutely on fire. With commodities roaring and interest rates soaring, Northrim seems like an obvious steal at 8x earnings, right?

Yes and no. I think the stock is a buy here, however, it's not quite as obvious a knockout bargain here as it might seem at first glance.

To be clear, there's absolutely nothing wrong with the long-term story. And, the stock has pulled back from $45 to $40 over the past couple of weeks, so there is a bit of a buy-the-dip opportunity setting up. That said, community and regional banks have been getting shellacked lately, so a 10% decline doesn't set off my bargain hunting alarm just yet.

The key issue here is whether Northrim was overearning in 2021 or not; in other words, are we going to see EPS and the bank's return on equity dip back toward more historic levels?

This comes back to, at its core, the very limited number of banks in Alaska. If you want to get a mortgage or commercial loan in Alaska, you don't have many options. Additionally, given Alaska's geographical isolation, there's more friction in the housing market. When a company needs to hire people, it often has to tap non-Alaskans, forcing people to move in from the lower 48. Combine Alaska's low overall population with a commodity-levered boom/bust economy that can rapidly add or subtract workers at the margin, and you have conditions that support a lot of activity in the housing market.

Put a sizzling economic recovery for Alaska together with a less competitive local banking market and rock bottom interest rates, and it was a great time to be Northrim's mortgage banking business. This will be much less true in 2022, given the historic surge in mortgage rates over the past six months.

Another factor is the PPP loan program. Northrim was exceedingly successful in distributing those loans. After hardly growing its total outstanding loans at all between 2017 and 2019, Northrim grew its loan book nearly 40%, largely thanks to PPP loans. Northrim's overall loan book shrank slightly in 2021 as the rapid decline in PPP balances more than offset the solid growth in the company's other lines of business. The continued run-off of the PPP loans will again hinder Northrim's ability to grow in 2022 even given tailwinds from strong commodity prices for Alaska's economy.

Now, on a positive note, there appears to have been a considerable amount of new business relationships for the bank as a result of the PPP loans. Northrim's loan book appears to be stabilizing at a far higher level than we saw prior to the pandemic. However, the top-line growth we saw over the past two years shouldn't be extrapolated into the future, especially since we're now going to see the mortgage underwriting business face much tougher market conditions as well.

On the positive side of things, Northrim currently has a relatively large cash position (held as interest-bearing deposits at other banks) which gives it flexibility to adjust to rapidly-rising short-term interest rates. This also gives it capacity to lend into Alaska's economy if loan demand takes off in the wake of triple-digit oil prices.

Valuation: Putting It All Together

Northrim has achieved a median 10-year return on equity of precisely 10.0%. As per my rule of thumb that one can pay a bank's ROE divided by ten in book value terms, that would suggest that NRIM stock is worth exactly 1.00x book value. Easy enough. NRIM stock is today trading at – drumroll please – 1.04x book value. So the market has done a just about spot-on job in pricing in all available information, right?

Not so fast. The thing is that Northrim achieved that median ROE of 10% during a decade that was much more bad than good for Alaska's vital energy industry. Northrim's ROE only dropped to 7% even in 2017, and rebounded to 10% before the pandemic when oil was still in the $50s and $60s.

Over the past two years, Northrim's ROE has been 15.3% and 16.3%, respectively. If the bank can produce 2020-21 style returns going forward, it would be worth at least 1.5x book value, which would be almost 50% upside on the stock price from here.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, Northrim has been a strong performer in terms of compounding its book value (see above chart). If the stock is worth 1.5x book value, let's say, then it should be at almost $60 today, and a fair price target would move well into the $70s over the next couple of years just from its usual rate of book value accumulation. That sort of upward trajectory of fair value gets rather interesting when you're buying from a starting point of $40.

The skeptics will say that Northrim won't be able to repeat 2020 and 2021's results. The mortgage business will cool off with far higher interest rates. And maybe oil and other Alaskan commodities will fizzle out once again as well. I'm upbeat long-term on oil, and thus I have a favorable outlook for Alaska and this bank.

NRIM Stock: The Bottom Line

You can make a decent case that a longer-term “reasonable” ROE target for Northrim is closer to 13% rather than the 16% it is generating today. 2021 was a year of unusual profits for the bank, I'd concede, But I wouldn't bet on Northrim's 10% ROE and sluggish EPS from the oil bust years being the new normal either. Somewhere in the middle, like 13%, seems right.

At a 13% ROE, I'm willing to pay 1.3x book value or $50 per share for Northrim today. That seems like a reasonable balance between Northrim's currently amazing profitability metrics and the real risks of regression to the mean over the next year or two. If we knew Northrim would keep spitting out 16% ROEs and 2021 levels of earnings per share, the stock would be a screaming buy here. But some caution is warranted, especially given Northrim's reliance on mortgage underwriting for a substantial portion of earnings.

That being said, the market is currently pricing Northrim as if it's not doing any better than it was in, say, 2018. There's virtually no premium to book value right now, even though this is a bank that deserves at least a modest one. The bank also offers an attractive 4.1% dividend yield – and, I should add – that's a yield that has grown at more than 10%/year compounded for the past five years.

I can easily make a case for buying Northrim today. Like I said, I think realistic fair value is around $50 per share today versus the current $40 quote. And then, from $50, I'd look for Northrim to deliver something along the lines of 11% total returns annually. Those are pretty attractive figures. And, arguably, the tail risk to my estimate is on the right side if inflation/commodities run hot longer than expected and the Alaska economy enjoys a gold rush period.

The stock is undervalued and has strong intermediate-term prospects. On the other hand, earnings are likely to be down in 2022 versus an exceptionally good 2021. Shares are cheap, but I get why they are cheap, and I'm not seeing much that would change the market's mind in 2022. All that to say Northrim looks undervalued but it's not unreasonable to expect it to remain undervalued until mortgage rates stop going up and we get more clarity on what price oil will settle at over the longer term. NRIM stock is attractive at today's prices, however, shares might not take off again until 2023.