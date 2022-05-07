The View From Shanghai

zhujia1011/iStock via Getty Images

By Ning Meng

Reflections on the lockdowns and prospects for the A-shares market.

It has been a month since Shanghai entered into lockdowns due to the Omicron outbreak. Like many city residents, I'm currently confined in my home and unable to go out. The confinement has also provided an opportunity to share my views on the Chinese economy and A-shares market:

We are already seeing the impact of lockdowns on China GDP, which according to estimates may have been reduced by about 100 basis points-lowering 2022 consensus from 5.5% to 4.5%. Adding to the uncertainty is the trajectory of the pandemic: In Shanghai, we are not seeing a rapid decline in cases yet. Nearby cities have seen outbreaks and started lockdowns. This battle could be longer than expected, with further impact on growth potential.

Looking at the A-shares market, this is earnings season, and we continue to track the performance of key listed companies and engage with them, despite the lockdowns. Even with generally fair annual/first quarter performance, many have described emerging impacts on raw materials supplies, transportation and production. In our view, the issue is bigger than just market volatility: Many investors' key concern is now China's long-term competitiveness in the global supply chain.

Although the government seems disposed to support the economy, recent stimulus has been limited. Additional liquidity may not help growth much, given the lack of demand associated with lockdowns, and could also further depreciate the RMB and add to capital outflows. Fiscal measures around infrastructure and tax cuts have helped maintain employment, but haven't done much to stimulate growth. Despite policy efforts in the property sector, sentiment there remains negative with a sharp drop in sales for March. One bright spot is the seeming pause in governmental messaging on curbs to the internet and other sectors. Unfortunately, with lockdowns in place, it may be difficult for most stimulus programs to be carried out effectively.

It took a quarter or two in 2008 and 2018 crises for stimulus to work. However, the current situation is unprecedented, thus potentially requiring more time for policy to work. That said, there are reasons for optimism. Post-correction, many quality stocks are now trading at attractive valuations relative to fundamentals. Moreover, it is likely the pandemic will eventually be behind us: With high vaccination rates and greater medical resources, hopefully China can gradually resume normality. Once that happens, we could see a strong recovery in the economy and an environment that supports the markets and helps quality companies to thrive.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.