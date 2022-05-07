Jorg Greuel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published on April 21st, 2022.

To average down, I recently added to my DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) position. The share price has been falling much faster than the actual NAV per share. That has created a situation where the fund's discount has widened out even further from the previous update at the end of 2021. At that time, I believed it was a good deal. Now, it would appear to have become an even better deal.

The fund should remain under pressure as long as interest rates remain a key focus. Below we can see how the total return on the share price and NAV has performed over the last year.

Data by YCharts

In all, the NAV hasn't declined too far, relatively speaking, considering the rather low duration of the portfolio. For a comparison, iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF's (LQD) performance over the last year is below.

Data by YCharts

Although, another risk to this fund could be if the economy slows down due to the Fed raising interest rates. The majority of the portfolio is invested in "junk" rated holdings. The companies that issue these will be more sensitive to economic conditions overall.

All that being said, the discount was tempting here, and I view DLY as a fairly attractive multi-sector bond fund. They are invested fairly diversely amongst non-agency CMBS, high yield, emerging markets, non-agency RMBS and collateralized loan obligations. This gives a bit of exposure to a wide basket of credit investments in one investment.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -2.34

Discount: 10.87%

Distribution Yield: 8.89%

Expense Ratio: 2.22% (including interest expense)

Leverage: 24.69%

Managed Assets: $1.187 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date February 25th, 2032)

DLY's investment objective is quite simple: "seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income." To achieve this, the fund will "invest in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The Fund may invest in debt securities or other income-producing investments of issuers anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets, and may invest in investments of any credit quality."

This just translates into the fund being able to freely invest in just about anything it wants to in the credit space. That also includes anywhere around the globe. That's important to note because they have some of their portfolios in emerging markets.

The fund is a fair size, with over a billion being managed, including a moderate amount of leverage. I would say moderate, as it isn't uncommon to see fixed-income funds closer to 30%+ in leverage. DLY borrows through a credit facility. This is another area in which higher interest rates can impact the fund. Their borrowings are based on one-month LIBOR plus 1.10%. The 1.10% is on the higher end of what we've seen from what other CEFs pay. Regardless, that means as rates increase, the borrowing costs will also increase.

The fund is a term structure that adds a bit of potential alpha until the fund's liquidation. As we near the termination date, the discount on the fund should naturally shrink. Since we still have nearly ten years, it isn't the top-selling point of the fund but is something to consider as the years go on.

Performance - Attractively Priced

As we saw above, the fund hasn't exactly been something to brag about over the last year. Although, quite a few investments have this same trajectory of an arc. As we entered into the later innings of 2021, stocks and bonds both began to start sliding downward.

The fund launched in early 2020 and was able to participate in the massive rebound that was experienced. On a total NAV return basis, we are still holding onto some small gains due to the distributions since the launch. Despite the NAV per share being lower now than it had been when it launched at $20.

Data by YCharts

Since the fund's share price launched at parity with the NAV and we now see a discount open up, it makes sense that the price return has been weaker. In this case, investors who bought in at IPO are sitting underwater after all this time.

Taking a look at the fund's discount, it is right near the widest discount this fund has ever experienced. That was touched in late 2020 when it went down to a discount of 11.66%.

Data by YCharts

While I'm unsure when the bottom will be in for DLY, I view this as an attractive entry point to average down based on the valuation. On the other hand, the fund hasn't been around all that long to better understand how it could perform during more uncertain times.

Distribution - Compelling 8.89% Distribution Yield

Another factor that makes an investment a bit more attractive when it is declining is that the yield goes higher. In this case, we are up to an 8.64% distribution yield. For CEFs, it can be yet another benefit of a fund's discount. As a shareholder, we can collect more than the fund actually has to earn. The NAV yield for this fund comes to 7.93%.

DLY Distribution History (CEFConnect)

At this time, DLY has paid the same $0.1167 per month since it initiated its distribution.

They haven't released a new report yet, so the coverage is still similar to our previous update. Net investment income coverage comes to 90.74%. This is short, and ideally, we would want to see this increase. That might not be easy to achieve if their underlying borrowing expenses rise. If we see a decline in coverage with the next update, I wouldn't be too surprised. However, higher rates also mean higher yields too. In the medium to longer term, if rates stay elevated, it could mean more income generation in the future.

DLY Annual Report (DoubleLine)

In this case, it would be great if they provided a monthly update similar to PIMCO's reports. For now, we can only speculate on what coverage could be. Based on the declining NAV, it would indicate that it isn't being covered, but all bond prices have been declining. So it doesn't give us a representation of what they might be overdistributing compared to what is just the underlying portfolio declining.

DLY's Portfolio

We don't see too many changes when looking at the fund's portfolio. One of the more important metrics remains duration, especially during a rising rate environment. For DLY, that comes in at 2.19 years. This was a small increase from the 1.91 years they had reported previously. This lines up with the average life also increasing from 5.99 years to 6.15 years.

DLY Portfolio Stats (DoubleLine)

Additionally, the average market price of the underlying portfolio comes to $96.70. That means, on average, the holdings in the fund are now below their face value.

If we go back to our previous update that was posted in the middle of 2021, we can see that the average market price of the holdings came to $104.20. At that point, I didn't initiate my starter position yet, but it was shortly after.

That means at this point, not only is DLY trading at a discount, but the underlying holdings are now trading at a discount as well. It highlights another reason why I bought another batch of shares.

DLY Sector Breakdown (DoubleLine)

When looking at the sector breakdown, they have further broken up the categories. Previously, they had broken out only MBS and commercial MBS. These comprised 39.84% of the portfolio at that time. We now see that agency commercial MBS, non-agency commercial MBS, non-agency RMBS and agency RMBS are all in their own categories. This can be more helpful for investors in case they see a weighting to a particular area that they might not want to be invested in. That being said, these new categories added up to account for a similar weighting of 39.69% with this update, which is as of March 31st, 2022.

So overall, it doesn't appear to be any sort of major change over the last five months. That's similar to what we are seeing with the credit quality breakdown as well, not meaningful changes that have altered the fund. However, what we do see is how they are now reporting it.

DLY Credit Quality (DoubleLine)

They have only provided the main categories of the breakdown but now the actual breakdown per tier. They had previously been reporting each separately, but it still came in at a similar level as we see above. 66.37% was allocated to below-investment-grade holdings. Unlike the above, I believe that lumping these into the classifications in this way isn't helpful. Some investors want to see how much weighting they might have in C or CC, the truly high-risk debt holdings.

From the latest quarterly update, we can see the top ten holdings.

DLY Top Ten (DoubleLine)

The STACR position remains in the top holding. However, its allocation has come down from 2.46% where it had been previously. Interestingly, almost all of their positions now account for less than 1% of the assets. In the previous update, every top ten positions was over a 1% allocation. This has brought the weighting of the top ten down to the 9.82% we see above from the 12.26% allocation.

In the grand scheme of things, not a meaningful impact considering that the portfolio holds hundreds of positions. According to CEFConnect, there are 473 positions. A decline of the 484 it had previously stated. Despite the lower weightings that the top ten now represent, there are slightly fewer holdings.

Conclusion

DLY has been under pressure along with the rest of the fixed income space. Below is the YTD performance on a total share price and NAV basis.

Ycharts

I'm not sure exactly when the bottom will be in. However, I do know that the discount is quite attractive. That is on top of the discount the underlying holdings are representing at this time too. I took this opportunity to average down my position in DLY.