The Bank Of Canada's Hawkish Turn

By Yanbo Li

The central bank accelerated tightening with a large rate hike and quantitative tightening, amid strong growth, elevated inflation and a tight labor market.

At its April meeting, the Bank of Canada accelerated its tightening cycle, building on March’s 25-basis-point rate hike with a larger, 50bp increase to lift the overnight rate to 1%. The 50bp move, the first hike of that magnitude in 22 years, suggests the BoC has lost the patience it demonstrated back in January when it took a pass on raising rates in an environment of strong growth and surging inflation.

The central bank also ushered in the start of quantitative tightening, effective April 25, after last November’s move into the reinvestment phase. Maturing Government of Canada bonds on the Bank’s balance sheet will no longer be replaced and, as a result, the size of the balance sheet will decline over time.

A broad set of indicators suggests the Canadian economy weathered the Omicron wave well and is moving into excess demand. Labor markets are tight, the unemployment rate is at its lowest level since at least the mid-1970s, job vacancies are elevated, and wage growth is back to its pre-pandemic pace and rising. Businesses report widespread capacity and price pressures. Consumers are spending more on services and outlays for goods remains solid. Exports and business investment continue to recover, supported by strong foreign demand and high commodity prices. Housing activity has remained healthy and is expected to moderate, but to still-elevated levels.

The Consumer Price Index in Canada hit a three-decade high of 6.7% in March with broad-based price pressure. We continue to see upside risks to inflation as the Canadian economy has rebounded from the pandemic and the labor market remains tight. In addition, the invasion of Ukraine has driven up energy and other commodities prices, and China’s recent COVID outbreak is further disrupting global supply chains, exacerbating inflation pressure.

With the economy moving into excess demand and inflation persisting well above target, we expect the BoC to move toward a more neutral policy stance in short order. That goalpost shifted slightly, with the bank revising its estimate of the neutral rate higher by 25bps to a 2 – 3% range. Beyond 2%, we expect the BoC to become more data-dependent, with a key focus on how the economy and demand respond to higher rates, and how the outlook for inflation evolves.

