I've been saying it over and over this year: while the tech correction that started in November was truly necessary to get bloated valuations down, the reaction to date has taken the correction way too far. Many high-quality software stocks, like Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), are now trading far below their intrinsic worth - creating a buying opportunity for investors willing to stomach near-term volatility and hold with the long term in mind.

Avalara, for investors who are unfamiliar with the name, is a tax compliance automation platform. Management's vision for the company is rather simple: the same way as virtually every company currently automates recurring processes like payroll, all companies will also eventually want to automate tax compliance. Today, tax compliance is a mix of both systematic and manual processes, and is especially challenging for smaller companies without dedicated finance and accounting departments to handle the work.

Avalara started taking off after the Supreme Court ruled against Wayfair in 2019 and forced e-commerce companies to start collecting and reporting sales taxes, at which point Avalara's sales-tax compliance software became an essential for online merchants. Throughout the pandemic, the company's growth rates have remained lofty, though the stock is now down 40% year to date and down 60% from highs notched last fall.

The bullish thesis for Avalara remains attractive, especially with the combination of a recent guidance boost plus cheap valuation

I remain quite bullish on Avalara's prospects, and consider the stock both attractive on a fundamental and value basis. What makes me especially keen to retain Avalara in my wheelhouse of software investments is that for its clients, sales tax automation becomes a very mission-critical process that is very difficult to rip out once implemented. Avalara has done a nice job at proving its value to its base of nearly ~20k customers while also promoting high retention and expansion rates.

For investors who are new to Avalara's story, here are what I believe to be the key reasons to stay long on this name:

Avalara has a very defensible niche. Sales-tax compliance software is a category that isn't well-penetrated in the software space, and the closest direct competitor is something like Intuit's (NASDAQ:INTU) QuickBooks, which is altogether geared for a different purpose. It's truly impractical for smaller companies to hire specialized accountants to deal with sales tax compliance, and much easier to pay a monthly fee to an automator like Avalara to help fill in the gap. Avalara's strong growth, sustained at a mid-30s y/y pace despite its scale, is a testament to how attractive and greenfield its core market is.

Growth at scale. Despite having reached a nearly $1 billion annual revenue run rate, Avalara is still managing to grow revenue in the mid-30s, which is a testament to the size of its market and how greenfield its technology is.

Nearly pure recurring revenue. More than 90% of Avalara's revenue base accrues to subscriptions, making for a very stable revenue base.

Expanding ecosystem. Avalara knows that a good chunk of its value lies in its ability to integrate with other software platforms and allow businesses to simplify and automate their management systems. Avalara just rolled out more than 20 new integrations across ERP and CRM platforms, and a new go-to-market partnership with accounting software Xero (a favorite among startups) should also help to drive traction.

Avalara has profitable bones. Even at a smaller scale, Avalara's combination of mid-70s pro forma gross margins and penchant for positive pro forma operating profits and cash flows is a great foundation for a company that can scale well.

A quick checkup on valuation: at current share prices near $77, Avalara trades at a market cap of $6.73 billion. After we net off the $1.48 billion of cash and $962.1 million of debt on Avalara's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $6.21 billion.

Avalara outlook update (Avalara Q1 earnings release)

For the current fiscal year FY22, note that Avalara has boosted its guidance alongside its most recent Q1 earnings release. The company is now pointing to $867-$871 million in revenue, which represents a growth range of 24-25% y/y growth, versus a prior view of 22-23% y/y growth (considering Avalara notched 33% y/y growth in Q1, even this outlook may prove a little light).

Against the midpoint of this range, Avalara trades at 7.1x EV/FY22 revenue - which, to me, severely undervalues a company that is currently growing >30% y/y and has a high margin, recurring-revenue product to work with.

Stay long here. The post-earnings reaction is hopefully the start of a long recovery rally; take advantage of still-depressed share prices to invest for the long term.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Avalara's latest Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Avalara Q1 results (Avalara Q1 earnings release)

Avalara's revenue in Q1 grew 33% y/y to $204.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $198.1 million (+29% y/y) by a solid four-point margin. Revenue growth also largely kept pace with last quarter's 35% y/y growth rate.

One of the fears that is weighing on Avalara right now is the fear of deceleration in e-commerce. Online shopping activity spiked in 2020 and 2021; but year to date in 2022, tough y/y comps and competition from the reopening of retail has severely damaged e-commerce stocks. Part of Avalara's correction stems from investors' perception that the company is overly exposed to this struggling sector.

Ross Tennenbaum, Avalara's CFO, has a contrary opinion. Clarifying this misconception on the Q1 earnings call, Tennenbaum noted as follows:

I know this question’s on everyone’s mind. So I’d like to address it here up front. I think it’ll make the call go smoother. I’d say don’t over index on the e-commerce growth slowdown and draw conclusions about Avalara. It would be a mistake for investors to assume that we have this outsized exposure because that’s simply not the case. Our customer base is very diverse, including customers of every size from nearly every industry and many geographies. And as a matter of fact, our customer base is more weighted to B2B than B2C. We are also a subscription model business and not tied to GMV. Even our calculation business, which is tied to transaction volumes is now less than 50% of revenue and has shown its resiliency throughout the pandemic due to our wide pricing bands, designed to reduce volatility of customers having to move up and down tiers. And in our compliance business, our customers must file compliance documents where required regardless of how well or poor their businesses performing. The last two years, acceleration of e-commerce indeed benefited us, but it didn’t have anywhere near the financial benefit on our business that it had on e-commerce and GMV related businesses. For example, we grew organic revenue by 29% in each of the last two years, a great result, but hardly an accelerated pull forward in demand."

The company notes that customer churn was also low, and the company's 115% net revenue retention rate also indicated strong upsell activity and held versus prior quarter retention.

Profitability also remained upbeat. The company drove $4.7 million in pro forma operating income in the quarter, representing a 2.2% pro forma operating margin - up 360bps from a -1.4% loss in the year-ago quarter:

Avalara operating income (Avalara Q1 earnings release)

Key takeaways

Avalara continues to perform admirably well, and the stock's ~40% year to date crash is a great opportunity to buy the dip and capture a rebound. Longer term, as long as you're aligned with Avalara's general mantra that back-office processes like tax compliance will continue to see increased automation (especially as skilled labor costs rise), we should be confident in Avalara's long-term future.