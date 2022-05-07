A Strategy For Volatile Markets In 2022

May 07, 2022 6:17 AM ETPUTW
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • Investors often look for ways to enhance income, lower a portfolio’s overall expected volatility or even help manage taxable gains.
  • The options sold by the PUT Index use the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) as the underlying asset.
  • Investing in a strategy like PUTW, that harnesses this volatility in its favor, could complement your portfolio.

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

By Alejandro Saltiel, CFA

Investors often look for ways to enhance income, lower a portfolio’s overall expected volatility or even help manage taxable gains.

This post covers all three goals.

Specifically, how a type of option strategy employed in the WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) has the potential to enhance portfolios during volatile markets.

PUTW’s Strategy: CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Index

PUTW seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Index (PUT Index). The PUT Index includes a strategy of writing at-the-money puts on a monthly basis.

You can think of a put option as an insurance contract. The writer plays the part of the insurer, who charges the owner a premium to ensure the price of their underlying asset if it falls below the strike price agreed upon in the contract.

The options sold by the PUT Index use the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) as the underlying asset.

At-the-money means the strike price agreed to on these contracts is equal to the current price of the S&P 500.

For example, on March 18, 2022, the PUT Index strategy wrote a contract with an April 14, 2022, expiration date, and 4,410 strike price. The S&P 500 Index traded around those levels at the time of this transaction.

Options written by the PUT Index settle on the expiration day. There are two potential outcomes, dependent on the price of the S&P 500:

  1. If the price of the S&P 500 at settlement is at or above the strike price, the PUT Index will keep the full premium it initially collected.
  2. If the price of the S&P 500 is below the strike price, the PUT Index is required to pay the difference between the strike price and the current level of the S&P 500. This difference can be more or less than the premium initially collected.

Given this payoff structure, the month-to-month upside of the PUT Index is capped by the percent premium it collects (premium collected/strike price), while the downside depends on the movement of the S&P 500, which can be mitigated by the premium initially collected. The PUT Index has a shock absorber equal to the percent premium it collected.

Going back to the March 18 example, this strategy wrote a put expiring one month later (April 14) with a strike price of 4,140 collecting at a premium of $95 per contract, equivalent to 2.16%. The below payoff diagram shows the potential outcomes at expiration. If the price of the S&P 500 finishes above 4,140, the PUT Index will keep the $95 it collected, realizing a return of 2.16% for the Index.

Payoff Diagram

Payoff Diagram

If the price of the S&P 500 is below 4,140, the PUT Index will need to pay the difference between the strike price and the current price of the underlying asset.

For example, if the S&P 500 were to fall 2.42% to 4,040, the PUT Index would owe $100. It, therefore, would return the $95 it initially collected plus an additional $5, netting a loss of $5 or 0.28% (2.16%–2.42%) on the transaction. The premium collected would absorb the first −2.16% of the adverse market movement for the Index.

The Role of Market Volatility

The premium charged by the PUT Index is determined, among other things, by the probability of the event occurring (the probability of the S&P 500 dipping below the strike price) and the maturity of the contract.

Think of it like a traditional homeowner’s insurance policy. The premium charged to a homeowner living in a coastal region to ensure their home against flood damage would be higher than to one living in the mountains. And the one-time premium charged by the insurance company would be higher if the coverage is for two hurricane seasons compared to only one.

The PUT Index is a rules-based strategy, so most of the variables that determine the price of these put contracts—like time to maturity and strike price (as a % of the underlying asset)—remain constant month to month. The biggest driver in determining the contracts’ premium is the probability that the S&P 500 Index dips below the strike price. This probability is greater as volatility in markets increases. The most used market gauge to measure volatility is the Volatility Index (VIX).

As we see below, the premium collected by the PUT Index (as a percent of the strike price) increases when market volatility increases.

Looking at the past 14-plus years of data, we can approximate the percentage monthly premium collected by the at-the-money put as close to the level of the VIX, divided by 10.

Premium vs. VIX

A put-writing strategy relies on the premium collected, which is typically measured as a percentage of the strike price.

For example, the strategy wrote a put on the S&P 500 with a strike price of 4,460 on February 18, 2022, and collected a $123.50 premium—equivalent to 2.83%—as the VIX increased with recent volatility.

Put writing in periods of volatility

Both the upside capture (which is limited to the premium collected) and downside mitigation (a higher premium gives the writer a larger shock absorber in case the price of the underlying falls below the strike price) of a put-writing strategy depends on the percentage of premium collected when writing the options. The strategy underlying the PUT Index works best in periods of higher market volatility and range-bound markets.

As seen in the chart below, the relative performances of the S&P 500 and PUT Index are driven primarily by the total premium collected in each period, which in turn depends on the average level of the VIX.

Quarterly Returns

S&P 500 Index

For the most recent PUTW performance click here.

For example, during the first quarter of 2022, the strategy behind the PUT Index collected premiums totaling 7.58% as volatility spiked. During this quarter those premiums mitigated market drawdowns and the PUT Index returned 1.72%, while the S&P 500 Index had a return of −4.60%. On the other hand, during the first quarter of 2019, the strategy behind the PUT Index collected premiums totaling 5.27% as markets rallied and volatility subsided. In this period, the PUT Index had a return of 5.48% while the S&P 500 returned 13.65%.

Given the rocky start of the year, and the different drivers behind equity markets, we expect volatility to continue being an important driver in 2022. So far, the PUT Index is outperforming the S&P 500 Index by more than 10% year-to-date.

Investing in a strategy like PUTW, that harnesses this volatility in its favor, could complement your portfolio.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund will invest in derivatives, including S&P 500 Index put options (“SPX Puts”). Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than securities, and more sensitive to the effects of varied economic conditions. The value of the SPX Puts in which the Fund invests is partly based on the volatility used by market participants to price such options (i.e., implied volatility). The options values are partly based on the volatility used by dealers to price such options, so increases in the implied volatility of such options will cause the value of such options to increase, which will result in a corresponding increase in the liabilities of the Fund and a decrease in the Fund’s net asset value (NAV). Options may be subject to volatile swings in price influenced by changes in the value of the underlying instrument. The potential return to the Fund is limited to the amount of option premiums it receives; however, the Fund can potentially lose up to the entire strike price of each option it sells. Due to the investment strategy of the Fund, it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Alejandro

Alejandro Saltiel, CFA, Director, Research

Alejandro Saltiel joined WisdomTree in May 2017 as part of the Quantitative Research team. Alejandro oversees the firm’s passive indexes and is involved in the design and analysis of new and existing strategies. Alejandro leads the quantitative analysis efforts across equities and alternatives and contributes to the firm’s website tools and model portfolio infrastructure. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Alejandro worked at HSBC Asset Management’s Mexico City office as Portfolio Manager for multi-asset mutual funds. Alejandro received his Master’s in Financial Engineering degree from Columbia University in 2017 and a Bachelor’s in Engineering degree from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) in 2010. He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.44K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.