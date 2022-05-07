VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has gained a reputation for consistent financial performance (the company has compounded EPS at a 14.8% rate since 2006) and this past quarter was no different. While the company’s EPS was down year because of reserve releases in the prior year, DFS still managed to beat street estimates by 16.4%. This beat was largely driven by solid loan growth, higher net interest margin (NIM) and great expense controls. In a challenging labor and cost market, the company actually improved their operating efficiency while many peers have seen their efficiency ratios rise. (Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / total revenue so a higher ratio is bad).

Given that DFS is a consumer-focused finance company, it is perhaps a member of the “more hated” sectors in the market today (apart from travel). Earnings are correlated to employment and inflation levels and in it seems that people are economy (and thus employment) to soft or decline in 4Q 2022 or 1Q 2023. In short, while we do see the economy softening, we still see a strong labor market and continue high levels of nominal consumer spending. This bodes well for DFS’s loan growth and earnings going forward and we believe at current levels the shares are just too cheap to ignore.

We are buyers of the stock in the $105 to $110 range and believe that below $100 the stock is a “pound the table” buy.

Earnings

Discover’s first quarter earnings would point to anything but a weakening economy. Total loans grew 8.3% year over year, while NIM expanded driving year-over-year (“y/y”) revenue growth (adjusted for mark-to-market losses on equity investments) of 10.6%. Management almost impressively kept costs well in check as non-interest expenses were up just 4.5%. This translated to y/y adjusted pre-tax pre-provision profit growth of 14%.

Management also raised their dividend 20% to $0.60 per share and the board approved a $4.2B buyback which on current prices is equivalent to 13% of the company's market cap.

Credit Performance trends remain strong with net charge-off (NCO) rates across the portfolio well below their long-term averages.

Discover Financial Services Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

Credit Performance & Balance Sheet

American Express (AXP) gets a halo multiple because it in general the company attracts higher income more resilient consumers (people who tend to not lose their jobs in a recession) leading to better credit performance. However, we would point out that DFS since 2006 has had NCO rates that are just 70bps higher on average than DFS.

Author's Graph, Data obtained from company financial statements

Discover also appears to run their business more conservatively with loan loss reserves to non-performing assets 5.7x higher on average since 2008 and significantly higher in recent years.

Author's Graph, Data obtained from company financial statements

Discover’s management team set out a few years ago to really drive down the company’s cost of funding via building an online banking business that could attract customer deposits. Interest rates on checking and savings accounts tend to increase more slowing that loan rates, resulting in a larger benefit to earnings which interest rates rise. In the below chart you will see that when the fed began raising rates, fed funds peaked at 2.5% up 200bps in 24 months. At the same done, the cost of DFS’s deposits peaked at 2.35% which was up only 100 basis points over the same time period.

Author's Graph, Data obtained from company financial statements

You can see how growing the company’s consumer banking business has led to improving NIMs over time. In their most recent quarter NIM was up 64bps y/y and 4bps q/q. Management expects for NIM to expand another 10 to 15bps this year as the fed continues to raise rates to fight inflation.

Author's Graph, Data obtained from company financial statements

Discover also has a fortress balance sheet, carrying $16.6B of cash, plus revolver capacity of $39.6B. That is total liquidity of $56.2B. You can sleep well at night then even during an economic downturn like the one we experienced in 2020, there are no funding issues to worry about. DFS is also investment grade rated with a BBB- rating from S&P.

Discover Financial Services Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

Discover is looking more and more like a bank every day and the brand is strong. Customer accounts have been consistently growing in the high single digits to low double digits (up 11% last quarter).

Comps

There are really only 3 other publicly traded consumer credit card companies; American Express, Synchrony Financial (SYF), and Capital One (COF). We think there’s a strong argument that DFS belongs in the same tier in terms of valuation as AXP given that DFS’s ROEs, CET1 ratio are on par with the company and DFS’s historical EPS growth track record is almost double that of AXP’s. We’d also point to management’s strong ability to control credit when it is prudent to do so which has led to sold portfolio credit performance as we discussed above.

The one setback we can point out with DFS is that their loans-to-deposit ratio is significantly higher than peers which means the company’s is required to fund themselves with corporate borrowings which are more expensive.

Forecast

We think loan growth can conservatively grow 4% to 4.5% for the next couple of years and that provisions as a % of total loans will normalize over time to historical levels over the next few years. The provisions lead to reduced earnings after significant reserve releases but overall still really strong EPS growth considering. Using our 2024 EPS estimate the 5-year CAGR of EPS is 10.2% well above the S&P 500’s long term average of 7% to 8%.

Valuation

While we’d reiterate again that we think DFS deserves a multiple that is closer to that of AXP’s rather than a 55% discount. The long-term average is a 34% discount which would equate to a 10.7x multiple. For conservative we are applying the 10-year average P/E multiple of 10x and 2.5x for P/B ratio for valuation purposes.

We believe downside on the stock is limited to $100 or about 10% from recent prices and see potential for upside of 40 to 50% over the next couple of years.

Conclusion

We believe Discover Financial Services is significantly undervalued given the quality of the business and the natural inflation hedge that is built into their operations. Management has created significant value for shareholders over a long-time horizon and we believe they will continue to be prudent with investor’s capital and continue to look for ways to generate more value for shareholders.

We believe the stock’s relative outperformance speaks to the strength of the company’s balance sheet and the quality of the business. However, will still are somewhat perplexed at the low multiple that the stock gets given the solid track record of financial performance, particularly coming out of the pandemic.

We believe this stock is a great core long-term holding for any portfolio. The growing dividend and over 2% dividend yield provides some current cash income that many are desperate for today. We also believe the massive buyback program puts a nice support on the shares from significant declines in volatile markets.