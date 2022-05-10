peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 7/5/22

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is a company we've been following for a while now, and it continues to be attractive, despite the most recent quarter where some headwinds have seemingly materialised from China and from staff shortages in hospitals. The play continues to be DTD, which will surge the current profitable growth to more meaningful levels, with a surprisingly positive performance from cardiopulmonary holding the fort for the time being. LivaNova continues to be a buy on the basis that the DTD market is very large and relevant.

Our View On LivaNova's Q1 2022 Results

The first quarter results have recently come out, and we feel that several pertinent things need to be pointed out. The first is positive, which is the growth in sales and margin in cardiopulmonary. This segment was performing quite weakly last year due simply to low procedure volumes as a consequence of COVID-19 focus by hospitals, and this is turning around. The segment grew by over 12% driven by the RoW segment, despite China being a problem area due to their lockdowns and the loss of the 1% exposure in revenues to Ukraine and Russia.

Cardiopulmonary Sales (Q1 2022 Pres)

The fact that sales grew in this segment is even more impressive considering that the new Essenz product will be launched in Q3-Q4 of this year, and customers are tending towards deferring purchases until that new cardiopulmonary equipment is delivered to the market.

The neuromodulation segment was more disappointing, especially given it's the dynamic area of the business with more than 3x the margins of cardiopulmonary. Epilepsy implants are slowing down a bit compared to last quarter, and current revenues are being driven primarily by implant replacements. The DTD revenue, currently represented by trial-goers in the RECOVER trial which is essential for getting the DTD product fully commercialised and reimbursable, has also fallen signaling issues in recruitment. Moreover, supply chain issues are hampering the margin and making profit growth minimal. At least the essential RECOVER trial is continuing to provide enough results whereby further enrollment is continuing, and the 250th customer has been implanted. This revenue stream is expected to come fully online in 2023, and that will be the blockbuster year that we as investors have been sitting and waiting for. Overall, growth of 8% in neuromodulation is alright, but given the invasive markets and the necessity of great value and proven market appeal, the slowdown in revenues is not that great. DTD is a much bigger market and we hope that will supercharge this highly profitable segment.

The circulatory business has declined more severely by 10% but it is around 5% of revenue and all the declines are related to drops in severe respiratory issues related to the flu and COVID-19, both of which have been stemmed by reduced mobility and other measures taken at targeting COVID-19.

Operating Profits by Segment (Q1 2022 Pres)

Valuation And Conclusions

Let's update our valuation. Now that the operating profitability of the business is more stable, we can value the business based on EBIT multiples. Assuming about 30% discount from EBITDA based on typical D&A costs in the industry, we can scale multiple properly from typical EBITDA multiples based on growth rates to EBIT multiples. For the 10% margin cardio segment growing in the low teens, the 13x multiple makes sense, coming from a baseline 10x multiple on EBITDA for that rate of growth and margin profile. The 21x scales from a 15x multiple for a business that has much better margins, and great economics from recurring factors like implant replacement, and the necessity of the implants to function disease free from serious neurological conditions. Together, these multiples value the business option coming from the RECOVER trial at only $430 million, which is little given the market figures. With an implied LTV of only $4.3k per customer based on ECT procedure prevalence, the most extreme type of DTD therapy, we have a very low implied LTV based on even very conservative assumptions. A $430 million for a business with such a low threshold for value for a debilitating condition like DTD seems shy of reality.

Valuation and Market Size (VTS)

Overall, we don't like that the epilepsy implants are selling less well than before given the importance of neuromodulation in the mix. However, we are waiting out the DTD launch in 2023 which is a bigger market. The risk is that this gets delayed further, and that our IRRs will be hurt. The company is cash flow positive now, so dilution is no longer an issue at least, and we are happy with the cardiopulmonary recovery. Growth outlook isn't great for 2022, but we have high hopes for 2023 and continue to be long.