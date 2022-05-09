Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Published on the Value Lab 7/5/22

Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is a company we recently picked up for coverage, a curiosity due to its history with banana republics. It is also a barometer for the situation in food markets, being the largest company for fresh produce in the world. There are many puts and takes right now, reflecting how complex markets currently are. While there are some meaningful offsets to economic woes, things are too uncertain and Dole is too commodified for it to be a good exposure right now. We look elsewhere in markets.

Q4 Key Highlights

Q4 was a very eventful quarter. Let us start with the most idiosyncratic issues. The big one has been plant closures due to a listeria contamination for salad products. This led to substantial closures starting in Q4 of about 33% of capacity for the segment. It decimated profitability in an already volatile segment getting hit by input price inflation.

Veg Woes (Q4 2021 Pres)

The effect from the closures is estimated around $25 million for the full year in 2022. It was only a couple of million in 2021, meaning the declines happened without punctuated prompt due to difficulties in carving out a profit in this market. As a smaller segment, the idiosyncratic issues here are quite a low leverage force, but the company will surely produce even wider losses here in 2022.

The issue is with the rest of the segments, where higher leverage forces connected to Russia could impact sales. Russia are quite important buyers in several categories. While it is creating supply imbalances that might be to the benefit of the company, the lack of certifications to offer optionality to ship bananas from places like Ecuador render the development ultimately unhelpful, and only harmful. They did not want to disclose the exact impact in sales, but it could be 5-10%. Moreover, the commodity situation hurts many of the inputs to the company with inflation. The only offset is that lessened flows in general trade with Russia could reduce logistic costs, but with a decently large fleet of 13 ships, only inland logistic prices might be helped, with shipping costs quite meaningfully vertically integrated.

Overall Q4 saw decline in profit in the most important segments, and these declines are likely to be slow to reverse given issues with Russia as a buyer and the dislocation in commodity and shipping markets, as well as hard impacts from closures in veg that will eat into profits with rather steep losses. A tough industry structure with supermarkets as customers, and a situation where they are in great part a distribution service albeit with a fair amount of hard assets on the task, compounds some of these issues and makes it difficult to render a clear selling point for Dole.

Overall Results Show Issues (Q4 2021 Pres)

Mitigating Factors

Unfortunately, Dole is not so well positioned for the rising input prices that will occur, and with loss of scale from continued closures and cost impacts in 2022 in the vegetables division, this poses an important problem. The US businesses are carrying on costs easily due to indexing in the contracts, but Europe does not benefit from this, and overall 50% of business is being done on the basis of contracts that don't lend themselves to positive pricing power effects. With Q3 having supposed to be a period where more pricing increases could occur, results are still in somewhat of a decline. With more input price inflation in the meantime due to global dislocation of markets in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war, there will be a few more quarters before price increases can stem input price costs. With quite a lot of assets dedicated in the provision of their businesses, including shipping but also essential distribution facilities required in marketing fresh produce, some value add should be maintainable in the longer term. Moreover, ownership of 13 ships with meaningful TEU will be a benefit for insulating the company against shipping volatility and availability, making issues in service and delivering perishable products less likely.

Conclusions

Dole will not guide anymore for EBITDA, so the $400 million figure used in our last spread has become somewhat fallacious. We are making a coarse estimate that fresh fruit will decline another 10% in profits in 2022, and adding on that annualised decline from Q4 across our 2022 forecast to the $25 million in effects from closures gets us to a decline of around $32 million in EBITDA for the company. Adjusting the forward earnings estimates gives us the following multiple.

Multiple (VTS)

The multiple looks low, and Dole is a leading company within its industry, but with a lot of distribution focus, and proven issues in producing profits in several segments, as well as limited optionality in dealing with the Ukraine-Russia conflict, we have our worries, and think the direction remains poor. A 5.6x multiple does not compel us when there are no catalysts, and the business is of a more commodified quality in a tougher industry structure. We pass for now.