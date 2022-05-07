peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

In the past, Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was a good issue for variable income and capital appreciation at the right price. The last time I wrote about the possibilities was when the stock was in the $2 range. Then any possible dividend was likely to be worth it for income holders while the capital appreciation potential was decent for those that wanted to own the stock during the industry recovery. Now things have changed.

Management has purchased a fair amount of production. The debt free balance sheet now has debt. But that debt load appears to be manageable. Yet the market acts as though this is still the same company. So there appears to be yet another opportunity for some capital appreciation along with dividend growth.

Evolution Petroleum Production History And Related Measures (Evolution Petroleum April 2022, Corporate Investor Presentation)

Throughout most of the history, Evolution Petroleum had one main asset that was operated by Denbury (DEN). This was a less than ideal setup because Denbury was far overleveraged for the commodity price environment and finally entered bankruptcy. Now that Denbury has emerged from bankruptcy, the requirements of the partnership can be met by both partners.

The whole time that Denbury was struggling, this company maintained a debt free balance sheet with a lot of cash out of necessity. Financially weak partners can result in a lot of extra expenses. So, it is now an expression of faith in that partnership that this company has gone on an acquisition binge to increase production.

The timing is actually excellent because oil and gas prices have been rallying along with each purchase. But high prices at the beginning of an acquisition often raise the return on investment considerably due to the time value of money.

Management for the first time has also incurred some debt. That is actually the first time I can remember debt on the balance sheet in several years of covering the company. But if there is ever a time that leverage will work, it is usually during a recovery period. Of course, the race to repay that debt is often critical. Here, management appears to have kept the debt ratios rather conservative (at least based upon projections I have seen). Therefore, if some debt remains at the next downturn, then it could be something that is easily handled.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend History (Evolution Petroleum April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Evolution basically functioned as a variable income entity as shown above. The main asset in the partnership with Denbury really did not grow all that much after the initial phase. Therefore, the dividends really fluctuated with oil prices while management kept a watchful eye on the Denbury situation.

Now that cyclical nature clearly remains. But it appears that there will be growth in the future.

Evolution Petroleum Acquisition History (Evolution Petroleum March 2022, Investor Presentation)

The project with Denbury was a secondary recovery project. They often are not as profitable as the usual unconventional business as secondary recovery happens after the usual upstream companies abandon the play. Therefore, low debt has to be a big priority when product costs will be higher than industry averages.

Now there is considerable diversification away from the Denbury project. Any future challenges will not have quite the impact that they had in the past. This company is still sticking with a non-operated model for the most part. So, the company can be thought of as a mutual fund of different production prospects throughout the country.

The secondary recovery project is also now one of several projects. Although most of these projects have established production that now declines slowly. Some of these projects, like the Williston Basin have considerable upside for new wells that really represent a sort of new business line for the company.

Investors need some faith in that management knows what it is doing. Therefore, these acquisitions should prove to be accretive in the long term.

Management has mentioned that they want to keep the debt ratio around one. Anytime a company grows rapidly as is the case here, that rapid growth all by itself can be a risk. However, the president and CEO has founded companies before. Therefore, it is very likely he can handle the growth here. His experience founding other companies makes it far easier to build another one. That also means this company is likely to be sold at some point for the right price.

This is yet another industry insider that I follow that is buying (and not selling). Others I follow doing the same thing include Crescent Energy (CRGY), Earthstone (ESTE), and Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF). So when people ask me about a target price, I do not have a target price until I see those same people selling. It is the wrong time in the cycle to sell.

I often get asked what happens if the price gets wildly out of line in the industry. Well, if that happens, then we will all know to sell and move on. But that is such a seldom event that I honestly do not worry about it.

What usually happens instead is you see a lot of professionals value the stock based upon the downturn and the bottom of the market. Many times, the beginning of the recovery features a lot of "full value" articles because the history is during the last downturn. It is not until prices are a good couple of (sometimes) hundred percent higher, that the buy articles come out. But by then, a good part of the appreciation (and the safest appreciation) is already past.

A good example from the past was my coverage of Chart Industries (GTLS). Both-in 2015 again in 2020, I put it as a buy. Yet I was flooded with all kinds of "full value opinions" all the way up. It really was not until the stock was over $100 that many in the investment industry began to recommend it. But by then the relatively risk-free appreciation was over with. Not everything works as well as that one. But enough do to offset the ones that do not work.

Investors need to realize that cyclical stocks often look fully valued or even expensive during the recovery. They begin to look cheap at market tops and get really cheap on the way down as the market anticipates the coming downturn. Therefore, a lot of the top investors, like John Templeton, often stated that knowing where you are in the business cycle is extremely important. He does not necessarily sell at the top. But he had a strategy to sell after the recovery was well underway and it appeared a top would be forming.

The management of Evolution Petroleum through their actions has an excellent chance to repay a lot of debt before the next downturn is even a thought. Management is telling investors that the time to buy pretty much happened. Many throughout the industry are now holding for appreciation. That definitely appears to be the case here.

For income investors that do not mind variable income, that dividend is likely to be raised in the future once the optimization of all the acquisitions is complete. The stock is also likely to appreciation as there is now far more production than there was in the past. Much will depend upon how well the acquisitions perform. But this stock should easily double once the acquisitions prove to meet managements goals. This is a very different company going into the future that the market has not yet recognized.