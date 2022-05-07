The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is a place to have fun, just look at the ticker symbol of the name. The company offers eating, drinking, playing and watching all under a roof providing an all-in entertainment experience. The company is quite a nice and established franchise, but of course was impacted in a huge way by the pandemic, and with the recovery now in full swing, the company is quite active on the M&A front, perhaps a bit too aggressive here.

The Business

Dave & Buster's operates 139 stores (by the end of 2020) across 40 states which does not look like a great number, but these are large outlets with on average stores covering some 40,000 square feet. With sales volumes on average coming in at over $10 million, the company generated $1.3 billion in sales ahead of the pandemic, of which nearly 60% generated from amusement, and the remainder from food & beverage.

The line-up of all these activities, including own-games, results in the company attracting a very diverse group of audience which mostly comprises adults, but families as well, with the visit numbers between males and females quite equal.

The greater focus on games makes it hard to compare the company. The average store/restaurant is much larger than an average restaurant operator, while margins are quite a bit higher as well, all while the capital expenditures are much more modest versus theme park players. While the positioning looks interesting, as the company was experimenting with smaller and medium-sized store outlets, it is that it posted negative store sales growth rates ahead of the pandemic. This resulted in the shares peaking at $70 in 2017, but they fell to the $40 mark ahead of the pandemic already.

Pandemic - Ouch

The year 2020 was tough for obvious reasons as the company was hit hard with the business models being hit by closures and limited abilities to drive online sales. Full year sales were down 68% to $436 million as the company actually grew the store base to 140. The company saw a $280 million EBITDA number turn into a loss of $114 million, as you cannot save costs against a 70% revenue decline. That only tells part of the story as a $148 million operating profit turned into a $252 million operating loss, ahead of pretty sizeable interest expenses.

With the market recognizing the severity of the situation, shares initially plunged to $10 per share, rallied to the $30 mark by the end of the year, traded in a $30-$50 range during 2021 and early 2022, and now settling at $45 per share. This is pretty much the same level at which they traded ahead of the pandemic.

2021 has been a solid year as full year sales of $1.3 billion improved spectacularly compared to 2020, down just 3% from 2019. Gaming and amusement revenues rose sharply as the shares of these activities in relation to total revenues rose sharply to two thirds of sales.

The company has seen very strong leverage on the improvement in sales as operating profits of $187 million translated into 14.4% of sales, up 350 basis points from 2019 despite the fact that sales were actually down a bit. Of course, the company has been incurring real dilution during the pandemic as the share count rose from 34 million shares in 2019 to 49 million here, resulting in a small decline in earnings per share.

The 49 million shares now trade at $44 per share, working down to a $2.15 billion equity valuation, and this includes a $405 million net debt load for a near $2.6 billion enterprise valuation. This works down to 2 times sales, 7.4 times EBITDA multiple; net income of $108 million works down to a 20 times earnings multiple, with earnings held back a bit by higher interest rates.

Looking Ahead

Despite the pain incurred during the pandemic, which manifests itself in nearly 50% dilution since the start of the pandemic, the company has been active in dealmaking again. Early in April, Dave & Buster's has reached a deal to acquire Main Event, as the company will appoint its CEO Chris Morris to become CEO of the entire company.

The deal comes at a $835 million enterprise evaluation, which is equal to about a third of the enterprise value of the company itself at $44 per share and the deal will add 50 locations throughout the country. Few financial details are shared other than a 9 times EBITDA multiple has been paid, implying a $92 million EBITDA contribution, and no revenue contribution details have been shared. The company furthermore sees $20 million in synergies, which once realised reduce the valuation multiple to 7.4 times EBITDA, in line with its own valuation here.

Note that the smaller premium paid for the business does not rhyme well with investors who have recently seen the pain of dilution. Shares of Dave & Buster's fell from $46 to $42 upon the announcement of the deal, shedding nearly $200 million in value. Based on the higher valuation paid, it is the pain of recent dilution, net debt increase to $1.24 billion here, all being causes for concern. While leverage looks manageable with pro forma EBITDA trending at nearly half a billion, resulting in 2.5-3.0 times leverage ratios, this all changes if the pandemic might come back again after the summer period; of course, something to be mindful of.

This is exactly the reason why I am leaning a bit cautious here. The strong current performance is interesting, but a potential revival of the pandemic creates asymmetric risks for now, certainly after the increase in leverage, resulting in me not joining this game and playing elsewhere.