This article explores why Micron (NASDAQ:MU) offers an outstanding opportunity today. The proposition rests on four main pillars:

Pricing of digital memory will exhibit an upward trajectory, a stark contrast to the cyclical past. Digital memory has become the backbone of our data-centric lives - whether it's our 5G cell phones or AI employed in the cloud, all that extra data needs to be stored (NAND or non-volatile flash memory), then processed (DRAM or dynamic random-access memory) on digital memory. In simple terms, digital memory is taking a progressively larger role in the life of both, the consumer and the enterprise. Supply of digital memory has consolidated from a myriad of players fighting to keep up with a rapidly changing technology landscape to an oligopoly of disciplined suppliers keen to earn a decent return on the enormous capital outlay required to make DRAM/NAND today. The cost structure of DRAM/NAND is far more dependent on manufacturing efficiency than input costs. Micron has more control over its cost base than say, a consumer-goods company that faces a myriad of raw material inputs. This results in far less operational risk for Micron to sustain/improve margins than say, a Kraft Heinz (KHC) or a McDonald's (MCD) that may face margin compression from price-hikes in a variety of raw material inputs. Micron's rating (EV/EBITDA ratio) is abnormally low, especially in regard to its future earnings profile. This results in an outstanding risk-reward proposition for the Micron investor, both in absolute terms and in relative terms, in the event the market rating adjusts downwards.

The Data-Centric Revolution Is Here

When the oil conglomerate Shell (SHEL) stated that 'Data is the new Oil', one should take note.

Data-centric computing is an emerging concept that has relevance in information architecture and data center design. It describes an information system where data is stored independently of the applications. This is a radical shift in information systems that will be needed to address organizational needs for storing, retrieving, moving and processing exponentially growing data sets.

Consumer Applications

4G TO 5G (Mobile Business Unit Update: Winning in the 5G Era)

CEO Mehrotra summarised the overall demand picture thus at a Technology Conference in December '21:

In mobile 5G, the trend's from 500 million units this year going to 700 million-plus in calendar year 2022. The secular trends for memory and storage across the data center to the smartphones continue to be one of increasing content and strong demand drivers. On the automotive side, we have talked in the past that supply chain has been hand-to-mouth. And so overall, the supply chain shortages are improving, leading to improvements in the industry, but these will continue to gradually improve throughout calendar year 2022.

Mehrotra's tone appeared cautious regarding automotive demand (probably due to well-publicised shortages in microchips then), but it's likely to develop into Micron's largest growth vector.

Given Above, Why Hasn't Pricing Of Digital Memory Improved?

The obvious negation of the rosy outlook depicted above is that ASPs (Average Selling Prices) of both DRAM and NAND have been weak since March '21. Why should these secular tailwinds take effect in the future, if they didn't impact the recent past?

The answer to that very valid question is a long convoluted one, but can summarised thus:

COVID-19 spikes in China and the draconian lockdowns, in addition to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine created (and continues to create) enough economic uncertainty to taint global demand. As a case in point, worldwide smartphone shipments fell 11% YOY for the first quarter of 2022.

COVID-19 imposed lockdowns created shortages for a myriad of sub-components essential for a range of consumer products. It was a chronic microcontroller shortage that induced both General Motors and Ford to suspend entire assembly lines due to the absence of a few chips.

Note the shortages of older node microchips are still very much with us. It was only last Friday the NXP Semiconductor's CEO (NXPI) said that his company can sell every microcontroller to the automotive industry it can make; output will be constrained by supplier inputs (in this case substrates from Shanghai) until 2024 at least.

Yet, it's precisely this coiled spring of demand that will be released once the spate of lockdowns in China and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine subside.

The Emergence Of An Oligopoly

Two decades (1997-2017) depict an industry rife with innovation and a vicious struggle for survival by numerous suppliers, each vying to secure a place in the future.

Quantum leaps in all aspects of memory design and manufacturing permitted massive cost improvements every year…the rate of technological progress was so rapid that if a supplier couldn't get its inventory out the door in a given quarter, it was virtually worthless in the next, because some other supplier that had kept pace with the digital beat offered a superior product at a lower price.

Natural selection was vicious, few survived. The consolidation in DRAM has been extreme, where three players have emerged to supply 97% of the global DRAM ($60bn pa), displacing a motley crew who represented about 25% of the market in 2008.

But another law began to emerge in the digital jungle: the law of diminishing productivity. In the early stages of a product lifecycle, the cost improvements were massive, but later, constraints in manufacturing, design and even the natural laws of material physics led to smaller and less frequent improvements.

The three global DRAM suppliers estimate the current rate of improvement in cost/gigabyte is 5% pa, whereas 40% quantum leaps (both in cost and storage density) were the norm a decade ago. Furthermore, the capital investment necessary for that marginal improvement has soared, as the complexity of squeezing yet another kilobyte of data into a nano-metre of wafer that's already three-stories high has deepened.

Well, that tale brings us to today, arguably the Golden of Memory, where a handful of players in both DRAM and NAND are finally in a position to capitalise on the enormous legacy investment.

A critical issue is the longer life of inventory as we enter the age of slower rate of marginal improvement. An important issue, still unacknowledged by investors, is that the corollary of a slower rate of cost improvements is a longer inventory shelf-life.

Note that anytime inventory exceeded 80 days (2001, 2007, 2012), Micron would incur a dramatic fall in operating margins, as it dumped the obsolete inventory.

This has changed dramatically in the last five years; the graph shows inventory days rose as high as 130-145 days in 2019/20, and yet Micron remained profitable.

The above graph offers vital support to my thesis: the lower pace of technology improvements will enable suppliers to be far more rational in pricing - there is no longer a need to slash prices of DRAM/NAND, for that inventory has a longer and more predictable shelf life. In addition, the remaining suppliers, now a mere handful, can plan expansions in supply to match demand, not to exceed it.

Inflation's Impact On Micron - Selling Price And Input Costs

Micron is far less dependent on rising input costs than most companies, thereby reducing operational risks beyond their control; this should not be underestimated by the investor, given the geopolitical uncertainties that run rampant today. Gross margins are much more a function of operational yield in a capital-intensive manufacturing process, as stated in the 2021 Annual Report. (page 23)

Our gross margins are dependent, in part, upon continuing decreases in per gigabit manufacturing costs achieved through improvements in our manufacturing processes.

Valuation

This year has been an unusually hazardous environment for investors, having to deal with company earnings hampered by supply chain disruptions as well as a stock market coming to grips with higher rates. Through the treacherous landscape, Micron posted a pedigree quarter in its February '22 results, demonstrating its resilience despite supply chain challenges emanating from COVID-19 lockdowns and shortages of noble gases (essential for lithographic etching in semiconductor manufacturing) sourced from Ukraine. Yet the share price was marked down severely, sliding 25% this year versus a market decline of 13%.

SA Quant Rating System gives Micron the highest recommendation (since 1 April '22) based on a comprehensive range of metrics.

Price Target

Outlined below is a comparison of Micron with two semiconductor manufacturers, Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). They face similar operating characteristics: being capital-intensive manufacturers striving for better yield; a significant R&D budget to remain technologically relevant; a need to grow revenue by innovation.

Micron is currently trading on an EV/EBITDA (TTM) ratio of 4.49X. Bewilderingly, this is even lower than Intel (INTC), whereas Micron boasts a far better record on margins and revenue growth over the last decade, as below.

Micron's track record bears more resemblance to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Granted, TSM has demonstrated an unmatched operational excellence. The graph below shows investors have marked the Taiwanese company down this year, to reflect escalating tensions between China and Taiwan.

As seen above, Micron's valuation (EV/EBITDA) stands at less than half that of TSM, while the Taiwanese company faces material political risk that Micron doesn't share.

Once investors begin to digest Micron's transformation, the valuation rating is bound to rise. A primary target EV/EBITDA would be 10. I expect the ratio of Micron to rise further in due course to about 15. But this will need to be verified; it will unfold in due course via a sustained rising trajectory in earnings.

Using consensus earnings of $12.73 (Aug 2023) as a proxy for EBITDA, this delivers a current price target $127.

Over the course of time, say the next 3 years, the market will begin to acknowledge Micron's pedigree, evidenced by a steady ascent in revenue, sustained margins and an upward trajectory in earnings. In light of this scenario, I expect to hold Micron as a core holding in my portfolio. The share price will likely rise in tandem with earnings.

In these uncertain inflation-prone times, Micron provides excellent upside potential with minimal risks due to a highly depressed valuation.

It's critical to repeat Micron retains a rare privilege: the opportunity of pricing power. Supply/demand dynamics have tilted in favour of the supplier; Micron has far more control over its cost structure than a typical company. This provides the investor a tangible measure of safety in a turbulent inflationary world.