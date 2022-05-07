Wedgewood Partners Q1 2022 Focused SMID Cap Client Letter

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

The End of an Error. The Beginning of an Error.

"The Fed won't be removing the punch bowl when the party warms up - to paraphrase former Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin - but will wait for last call." - Barron's November 2, 2020 "It's hard to know how much the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to do to get inflation under control. But one thing is certain: To be effective, it'll have to inflict more losses on stock and bond investors than it has so far." - William Dudley, the former president of the New York Fed. April 2022

Review and Outlook

For the first quarter 2022 our Focused SMID Cap Composite (NET)i declined -13.2%. The Russell 2500 Index declined -5.8%.

On an annualized trailing 1-year, 3-year, and inception (6/30/2018) our Focused SMID Cap returned +1.7%, +19.7%, and +15.5%, (NET) respectively. Over the same time periods, the Russell 2500 Index returned +0.3%, +13.5%, and +10.5%, respectively.

Top performance detractors for the first quarter include Trex (TREX), Saia (SAIA), PVH (PVH), Burlington Stores (BURL), and IAA (IAA). Top first quarter performance contributors include Leidos (LDOS), Texas Pacific Land (TPL), OTC Markets (OTCQX:OTCM), MSC Industrial Direct (MSM), and Cooper Companies (COO).

During the quarter we trimmed Maximus (MMS) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). We added to Leidos and Burlington Stores.

Q1 Top Contributors Avg. Wgt. Contribution to Return Leidos 3.96 0.82 Texas Pacific Land 3.43 0.37 OTC Markets 2.56 0.13 MSC Industrial Direct 4.42 0.09 Cooper Companies 1.67 -0.00

Q1 Bottom Contributors Trex 4.21 -2.99 Saia 5.19 -1.52 PVH 4.42 -1.40 Burlington Stores 2.85 -1.12 IAA 3.79 -1.03

Company Commentaries

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands (AYI) is the largest manufacturer and distributor of lighting solutions in North America. The Company is able to generate superior profitability because of its manufacturing scale and vertical integration. Acuity also focuses on consistent product development and improvement that drives attractive performance-to-cost compared to competitors that compete on little more than price. Further, Acuity stands to benefit from a multiyear rebound in spending on commercial building renovations, along with the rise in

U.S. government spending related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed into law in November 2021. Last, the Company's management has done an excellent job allocating capital since taking the reins in early 2020. We are pleased to have Acuity Brands as one of our Focused SMID Cap portfolio's largest weightings as it exhibits solid competitive positioning, terrific profitability, an attractive multi-year growth trajectory, and it trades at a cheap multiple.

Acuity competes in the $20 billion North American lighting and building technology solutions industry, with a particular focus on nonresidential projects. The Company generated over $3.5 billion in sales across 2.5 million SKUs during 2021. The backbone of those sales are the Company's 19 manufacturing plants that can manufacture the most in- demand products in locations closest to customers - 17 plants located in North America - in order to maintain industry-leading service levels. It might surprise you, but none of Acuity's plants make light bulbs, nor does the Company generate sales from light bulbs. The majority of the Company's sales are from light fixtures that contain LEDs and drivers that control those fixtures. Acuity also develops sensor-based control systems, which, combined with its fixture and drivers' business, makes the Company an important customer to many electronics components suppliers. As the need for electronics components has skyrocketed relative to the supply of those components, Acuity's scale and vertical integration have helped the Company maintain high service levels while expanding gross margins to multiyear highs. Acuity's vertical integration should help maintain current levels of profitability, despite historically high raw-input inflation, and would expect margins to expand once input prices level out.

Vertical integration also enables Acuity to get more productivity from its research and development (R&D) budget. Although the Company has allocated more to R&D over the past few years, the rest of the company's SG&A expenses have stayed flat. Acuity spends about 3% of sales on R&D, bringing new products to market and upgrading form factors and capabilities of legacy products. Acuity sources LED chips from third-party suppliers, but a critical benefit of architecting products around LED technology is that new LEDs continue to get cheaper, smaller, and more efficient over time, thanks to process technology optimizations (not unlike what transistors have been doing with CPUs). As a result, every 18 months or so, Acuity can reengineer fixtures with dramatically smaller form factors (in some cases 80% smaller). More recently, given the emergence of input inflation, a smaller fixture form factor has helped Acuity reduce input costs while also providing a better experience for architects and installers. The Company's manufacturing footprint is tightly integrated with its design teams, so product upgrades are constantly layered in and can be quickly released to market. As a result, the Company brings about 75 new products to market every year. Importantly, the quality of Acuity's fixtures is also of paramount importance, because these fixtures need to last for a decade or more. Acuity issued zero product recalls in 2021 and had no losses related to product safety and spent less than 1% of revenues on product warranty costs. Acuity's manufacturing and design capabilities should continue to serve as key differentiators for the Company.

Approximately two-thirds of the global building stock that will exist in 2040 has already been built, so the majority of Acuity Brands' commercial focus is on retrofitting these existing spaces with better technology. An important component of retrofitting demand is the need for businesses to reduce their carbon footprints. According to Architecture 2030, building operations generate 28% of global CO2 emissions every year, and lighting is a significant component of these emissions. According to Acuity's SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) Index disclosure, 85% of the Company's revenues are derived from efficiency-related products. Acuity should be able to outgrow the general construction spending market, as efficiency projects become the focus of many businesses, thanks to the recently enacted IIJA. For example, the IIJA provides the Department of Energy with $500 million in grants to public schools for energy efficiency upgrades. The legislation also provides another $550 million in grants to state and local governments for projects that also focus on reduction of fossil fuel usage and energy efficiency. We would expect demand to remain robust for the foreseeable future and expect the Company to be able to deliver high single-digit revenue growth.

Neil Ashe was appointed CEO of Acuity in February 2020 and has done an excellent job navigating Acuity back to historically strong gross margins, particularly in the face of end- market turmoil driven by COVID and the ensuing raw input inflation surge. Since September 2020, the Company has repurchased 12% of total shares outstanding at a weighted average price of around $118 and an average forward multiple of around 14X. As estimates have moved higher because of solid execution, Acuity currently trades close to 14X forward earnings, so we would expect management will continue to be aggressive with repurchase activity. These repurchases, along with margin expansion from solid competitive positioning and healthy revenue growth, should drive strong double-digit earnings growth at Acuity.

Maximus (MMS)

Maximus currently is our largest holding in the Focused SMID Cap strategy. Maximus operates health and human service programs on behalf of governments, primarily for state governments and the federal government in the U.S., but in select other countries too. Maximus functions as a government contractor, administering complete programs or portions of programs for its government customers.

Examples of this work might include running customer service call centers for Medicare, determining a citizen's eligibility for Medicaid and enrolling that citizen in their state's program, assisting a federal agency in modernizing its IT systems, or operating job-seeking programs for unemployed citizens, among many other things.

We originally held a modest position in the portfolio, because we saw Maximus as a solid company with steady growth prospects. Government customers continued to look for ways to improve their own operations and to reduce costs by outsourcing programs and components of programs to partners such as Maximus. Maximus's primary competitor - and this is the same for any of its peers - is the internal operations of their government customers. The Company's abilities to spread its resources across multiple customers and to share best practices across customers makes it an easy choice for government partners.

Our thinking about Maximus evolved rapidly in the early days of the pandemic, and this eventually led us to make the stock our largest holding. From a shorter-term perspective, the company used its capabilities and its entrenched position with government health service agencies to secure a meaningful amount of COVID-related work during 2020-2021, including things like handling contact tracing or vaccine information hotlines. However, the longer-term implications of COVID for the Company's government customers-and, therefore for Maximus-really caught our attention.

As COVID first hit early in 2020, the healthcare system became overwhelmed, and lockdowns led to economic disruption, business closures, and sudden unemployment. It quickly became apparent to us that a significantly greater level of government support was going to be required, both during and after the initial emergency. As Maximus is primarily focused upon healthcare and human services, all of this was a potential growth opportunity for the Company. Rethinking public healthcare preparedness and crisis response was one obvious component of this, along with the administration of various longer-term stimulus-driven assistance programs.

As the industry had to suddenly evolve, Maximus was able to demonstrate its capabilities during a major crisis, and we believe this allowed it to integrate itself further with existing customers and exposed it to new customers, as well, allowing the Company to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise in the post-COVID world. We see clear evidence of this in the Company's high-teens organic revenue growth guidance for this fiscal year, which is well ahead of the roughly mid-single-digit growth rates we expected from the company in the pre-COVID era. In fact, the Company has since won significant levels of new business from government customers to whom it was first exposed during COVID.

We believe the market is not appreciating the positive longer-term changes to Maximus's business model. That has created significant opportunity in the stock. In addition, we believe there have been a variety of crosswinds that perhaps have further distracted investors. We also believe that a group of investors jumped in at some point, for example, toward the end of 2020, when it became apparent that Maximus was just a short-term beneficiary from COVID-related work. These same investors likely exited the stock as shorter-term work, i.e. the entire reason they had bought the stock, began to wind down a few quarters later.

Currently, we think suspect the market is fixated on one data point concerning the Company's fiscal year financial guidance, specifically, the resumption of the Company's work in Medicaid redeterminations. Before COVID, Medicaid redeterminations were an annual process in which the company determined whether citizens on state customers' Medicaid rolls were still eligible for the program. When COVID hit, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE). One effect of this was to freeze Medicaid redeterminations while the PHE was in effect. At the same time, disruptions to the economy and other government emergency measures placed even more citizens into Medicaid programs. So now, states sit with much larger enrollment in Medicaid, and they are unable to remove any residents who normally may no longer be eligible for Medicaid, as long as the federal government's PHE remains in effect.

We estimate that Medicaid redeterminations make up a small but not meaningless portion of annual revenues and earnings. We note that the company's guidance fiscal year 2022 guidance (first provided in November 2020) assumed the PHE would be declared over. Medicaid redeterminations would be allowed to resume, around the middle of their fiscal year - or right about now. It has been apparent for a few months now that this is not going to happen. For one thing, the federal government had promised state governors that they would be provided 90 days of notice before the end of the PHE. This didn't happen in time. Also, with an important midterm election cycle approaching, we suspect there will be no political will to remove millions of voters from government health programs before November.

So, we accept this portion of the Company's expected earnings for this fiscal year will be delayed, but we in no way consider this a change to the Company's business model. We believe, once the timing of this piece of their business is resolved, the market will lose its focus with this short-term data point and will start to notice the actual trajectory of the entire business.

On that front, we would point out that the early evidence seems to confirm that the Company has emerged from the 2020-2021 "COVID years" with a significantly enhanced growth rate. As noted above, when the Company provided initial fiscal year 2022 guidance, management estimated the underlying organic revenue growth rate at +18%, which is well above the Company's pre-COVID levels. Once all the dust settles, we expect the rest of the market will notice the Company's enhanced business model. We expect the stock not only to recover its former valuation levels but also to exceed them over time. We believe even a moderate revaluation alone would be worth around +50% in the stock, with additional upside from the Company's greater growth profile over time.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

"The best business is a royalty on the growth of others, requiring little capital itself." Warren Buffett

Texas and Pacific Passenger Station, Fort Worth, Texas

Texas and Pacific office building, Fort Worth, Texas

Texas Pacific Land Trust is the best business most investors have never heard of. The Company has a storied history as a railroad operator, but not so rich a history of railroad profits. Today, the Company is an exceedingly profitable, fast-growing, uniquely diversified royalty operation; in arguably the lowest-cost oil basin (Permian Basin) outside of the Middle East oilfields. We own this stock in both our Large Cap Focused Growth and Focused SMID Cap strategies.

The Texas Pacific Railroad Company was created by federal charter (and Texas state charter) in 1871 to build a railroad from the eastern border of Texas in the town of Marshall (near Shreveport, Louisiana) to San Diego, California. The Company's charters were issued at the tail end of the speculative railroad boom after the Civil War. This boom was largely financed with debt issued to European banks and investors. The failure of Jay Cooke & Co. in September 1873 triggered the (first) Great Depression throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Railroad construction literally came to a grinding halt all over the U.S. By 1876, the Company had only laid 444 miles of track and just 972 miles of track by 1886. Such lack of development triggered losses of chartered land. As if such troubles weren't enough for the Company to deal with, hurricane-induced flooding in 1886 and 1887 and crop failures due to drought at the same time drove the final railroad spike in the Texas and Pacific. By 1888, the Company filed for bankruptcy. The bond holders received the 3.5 million acres of granted land in Texas. Stock certificates of trust were issued to the debtors and would later be traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The mineral estate was bought by Texaco (now Chevron). The Company owns a royalty interest in 500,000 acres of this land as well.

(An aside for railroad buffs: At the same time of the Texas and Pacific charter in 1871, the state of Texas also granted permission for the Company to purchase the Southern Trans- Continental Railroad Company and the Southern Pacific Railroad Company. These two purchases were completed the next year. An act of Congress changed the name of the Company to Texas and Pacific Railway Company. In 1976, the Company merged with the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac; the former Pacific Railroad), which by then included 10 other roads). MoPac would ultimately be acquired by the Union Pacific Corporation in 1997.)

Fast forward to today, and the Company's acreage in Texas goes right through the heart of the most lucrative acres within the prolific Permian Basin - particularly the Delaware Trend within the Delaware Basin. With hydraulically fractured horizontal oil and gas well drilling becoming the mainstay within the U.S. by 2011, such technology transformed the economics of the Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Source: Company Reports

Indeed, between 2005 and 2010 earnings per share weren't going anywhere stuck between $0.78 per share and $1.17 per share. That would change in 2011. In 2011 and 2012, the Company was $2.21 and $2.20 per share, respectively.

After 2013, the Company's gushing oil and gas equivalent royalties (paid in barrels) began to gush in size to make Jed Clampett blush. From 2013 to 2019, earnings per share would grow from $3.16 per share to $41.09 per share. The collapse in the price of oil in the pandemic year of 2020 cut earnings per share in half to $22.07. The Company should earn +$36.00 per share in 2021. If oil prices stay between $70 to $80 per barrel, the Company should earn at least $50.00 per share.

Source: Company Reports and Horizon Kinetics

In the years before developing the Company's water business, the oil and gas royalty business generated pure profits. Operating margins were consistently in the high 80s and low 90s. The capital spent on building and maintaining the newer water business is relatively small, but not immaterial. Thus, operating margins are still a robust 75-80%. In fact, the Company's free cash flow margins (+60%) are higher than the most profitable companies within the S&P 500 Index.

Today, if you are an oil or gas exploration and production company and you desire any activity on the Company's 23,700 royalty acres in the rich Permian Basin as well as 880,000 surface acres (think grazing and hunting leases, plus the huge optionality of future solar panels, wind farms, and mineral rights), this is all at zero cost on the Company's books. Furthermore, the Company estimates that just 7-8% of their royalty acres have been drilled, plus it believes that there is 21 years' worth of inventory under $40 per barrel breakeven oil.

The Company's burgeoning water business has become a key source of income in arid West Texas. Started in 2017, from the sale of brackish, non-potable water to the E&P operators, other water-related services continue to emerge and develop, including water disposal, recycling, sourcing, and treatment. The Company's water operations and services have rapidly grown from $31 million in revenue to likely reach a revenue run-rate of $115 by year- end 2021. According to Company reports, just over $100 million has been in the water business and annual maintenance capital looks to be around $10 million. The water-related royalties alone are now generating over $15 million in revenue per quarter. As water becomes more valuable to E&P operators, the Company's water-related operations and services will be an excellent use for continuing capex.

Our Letters over the past 30 years have never been a platform for our company or individual political views. The supply of political opinions and discourse seems to be at all-time highs these days. The demand from our clients for our personal political views remains cheerfully near zero. That said, we will still call the economic realities as we see them in investment matters that might have differing views as to our personal political differences.

Source: Lefert Clement

We would not be surprised should the price of oil and gas remain structurally high (higher) over the years to come. The global oil and gas industry has suffered from underinvestment in exploration and development for years. Today, the worthy societal goals, priorities, and initiatives of Net-Zero 2050 and ESG goals continue to exacerbate the lack of investments in production and exploration of fossil fuels. Nationwide government, public and corporate desires to become carbon neutral as fast as possible continue to collide with the current reality that the world's demand for fossil fuel shows little sign of abating, while shortages worsen - particularly within the all-important OPEC+. More aggressive net-zero policies in Europe have left the continent woefully short of stored heating oil before the winter season, only to see prices skyrocket. Fossil fuel shortages in China have led that country to refire coal plants. From the vantage point of 2022, the necessary bridge of fossil fuels looks to be measured in decades. Over the intervening years, the rich, low-cost Permian Basin will become even more critical to our nation's energy needs.

Texas Pacific Land Trust is a pure play on the compelling economics of the Permian Basin. The Company likes to refer to itself as the "ETF of the Permian," given the diversity of their revenue streams and the diversity of the Company's royalty operators. Royalty companies are few in number, and rarer still are the handful of those that gush cash and grow like Texas Pacific Land Trust. Our oldest clients may remember our successful investment in Franco- Nevada Mining - another "golden" royalty company.

The End of an Error. The Beginning of an Error.

The Era (Error) of Quantitative Easing (QE) is over. The Era (Error) of Quantitative Tightening (QT) has begun. QE should have ended well over a year ago. That policy error (transitory inflation) will go down in the annals as one of the worst predictions emanating from the hallowed halls of the Eccles Building since the 2007 prediction that the then mortgage-banking crisis would be contained to subprime mortgages. We ended our last Letter with an easy market prediction:

"At Wedgewood we expect a very volatile 2022, particularly on the downside - QT will see to that. QE has been the oxygen for financial markets for so long that we suspect that far too many market participants can't remember a time without such market steroids." "Long term investors should root for such downside. Such times are opportunities to improve portfolios. Our pencils are sharpened for opportunities as Mr. Market serves them up."

Mr. Market didn't disappoint during the first quarter. Stock market volatility has been notably higher well into April, too. The 8-year Russo-Ukrainian War, plus the tens of millions (and growing) in COVID lockdown speak to unspeakable humanitarian disasters. We are already seeing the financial shocks out of Ukraine, the breadbasket of Europe, plus supply chain pileups in the ports in and around Shanghai. Bloomberg reports 477 bulk cargo ships are currently waiting in ports in China to deliver all means of raw materials. As of this writing, it looks like the Port of Guangzhou (larger than all of the combined imported containers to U.S. ports) will be shut down too.

We've already had plenty of swings so far this year with additions to five portfolio positions. We expect to be busy this year as all financial markets come to grips with the Federal Reserve's unprecedented task of reigning in 40-year highs in inflation with two monetary tightening tools - sharply higher levels in the Federal Funds Rate and the blunt too of reducing trillions from the Fed's gorged balance sheet.

How far do we think the Fed will go in their new excellent adventure of QT? We don't know. The Fed's new mission will be to put a top in inflation, not a bottom in asset prices. Another easy forecast based on the Fed's long history, we are sure they will proceed until Powell & Co. breaks something - the bond market, the stock market, or the junk bond market. The bond market has priced in an eventual Fed Funds Rate of 3.00%. After a recent hike of just 25 basis points (1/4 of 1.00%), the Fed Funds Rate is just 0.375%.

As we discussed in our last Letter, the Fed is woefully behind the curve in initiating QT. By some calculations, given the multi-decade spike in inflation, the Fed Funds Rate should be 5.4%.

The Street's new parlor game is trying to decipher the odds of a new recession, given the recent inversion of the yield curve. Such recent predictions are a dime a dozen - and probably worth even less. Yield curve inversions have a rich history. Here's a few graphics to ponder for those interested in the dismal science:

Source: Deutsche Bank

The wildly fluctuating yield curve has no doubt caught the attention of the stock market. Over in the bond market, well, the fixed income folks have suffered a historical shredding - and the Fed's QT reduction of $95 billion per month won't start until May!

The bond market's sharp repricing is reminiscent of the bond bloodbath of 1987. Repricing in the stock market is typically quicker and deeper.

Given that real yields are still the lowest on record, in an uber-inflationary environment, this encourages borrowing and spending - all the while discouraging saving. Why hold cash when inflation on all fronts shreds its purchasing power? In turn, any acceleration in spending will only serve to exacerbate the Fed's dismal monetary science experiment.

We suspect that the stock market may pay more attention to consumer and corporate behavior in this new, evolving That '70's Show. We expect inflation to remain cyclically higher than we've seen in decades. We have two generations of c-suite executives that have never managed in a high inflationary environment. We have two generations of analysts and portfolio managers who have never invested in a high-inflationary environment. Pre-2022: "I can't believe how high stock valuations can get!" Post-2022: "I can't believe how low stock valuations can get!" Consumers are in a state of inflation shock. The graphics below tell the tale of consumer woe:

Consumers are so shocked by the current generational inflation spike that the recent plunge in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is at levels only seen in deep recessions.

Corporate margins are under considerable strain too. Higher input prices (Producer Price Index) take many quarters to pass on to customers (CPI). The recent release of the PPI for March was the highest on record at +11.2%. Recall too corporate margins ended 2021 at record levels.

Powell & Co. surely note that the sharp rise in inflation anywhere and everywhere is the mirror opposite of consumer polls - and yes, political polls as well. The Federal Reserve is a political animal too. It's rare for the Fed's political bosses to be ignored. Powell & Co. face a Hobbesian Choice to break inflation or break the markets. We suspect they might do both.

Our playbook remains the same.

We are buckled up for continued bargain hunting.

April 2022

David A. Rolfe, CFA Michael X. Quigley, CFA Christopher T. Jersan, CFA Chief Investment Officer Senior Portfolio Manager Portfolio Manager

Footnotes

i Returns are presented net of fees and include the reinvestment of all income. "Net (Actual)" returns are calculated using actual management fees and are reduced by all fees and transaction costs incurred.

