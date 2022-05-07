Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 8

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 5/19 5/31 0.37 0.38 2.70% 8.76% 11 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 6/2 7/1 0.28 0.29 3.57% 1.59% 6 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 6/9 6/24 0.13 0.14 7.69% 2.63% 11 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 5/13 5/27 0.86 0.905 5.23% 4.68% 8 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 5/31 6/15 0.58 0.67 15.52% 1.24% 28 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 5/11 5/23 0.6 0.7 16.67% 1.96% 5 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 5/16 5/27 0.54 0.6 11.11% 1.28% 13 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 5/16 5/26 0.59 0.63 6.78% 1.25% 9 ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) 5/31 6/15 1.26 1.36 7.94% 3.01% 12 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 5/13 6/10 0.44 0.46 4.55% 1.50% 51 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 5/26 6/16 0.12 0.125 4.17% 0.63% 10 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6/2 6/30 1.075 1.15 6.98% 2.70% 50 Pool Corporation (POOL) 5/13 5/27 0.8 1 25.00% 1.01% 12 RLI Corp. (RLI) 5/27 6/21 0.25 0.26 4.00% 0.89% 47 The Timken Company (TKR) 5/13 6/2 0.3 0.31 3.33% 2.10% 9 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 5/12 5/27 0.2 0.23 15.00% 0.71% 9 UGI Corporation (UGI) 6/14 7/1 0.345 0.36 4.35% 3.82% 35 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 5/31 6/15 0.26 0.3 15.38% 0.90% 10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 9 (Ex-Div 5/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 6/1 0.205 33.72 2.43% 30 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5/25 0.11 11.96 3.68% 7 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 5/25 0.21 25.14 3.34% 19 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 5/25 0.13 12.97 4.01% 9 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 5/25 0.23 23.95 3.84% 8 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 5/18 0.34 39.11 3.48% 12 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 5/25 0.26 95.15 1.09% 11 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 5/25 0.25 24.82 4.03% 12

Tuesday May 10 (Ex-Div 5/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 5/23 0.7 142.93 1.96% 5 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 5/26 0.2 29.35 2.73% 10 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 5/26 0.22 74.09 1.19% 5 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 6/2 0.3 90.14 1.33% 10 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 5/26 0.79 124.16 2.55% 12 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6/16 0.42 202.05 0.83% 10 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 5/26 0.5 92.68 2.16% 6 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 5/26 0.34 86.2 1.58% 9

Wednesday May 11 (Ex-Div 5/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 5/27 0.13 14.63 3.55% 5 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 5/23 0.2 35.51 2.25% 8 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 5/27 0.88 60.07 5.86% 11 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 5/27 0.44 37.5 4.69% 8 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 5/25 0.15 32.55 1.84% 6 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 6/16 0.985 111.32 3.54% 17 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 6/3 0.125 19.99 2.50% 22 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 6/10 0.515 88.01 2.34% 65 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 6/1 0.86 CAD 45.43 5.83% 26 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 5/27 0.81 147.29 2.20% 13 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 5/31 0.13 51.63 1.01% 8 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 6/10 0.17 30.78 2.21% 49 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/3 0.98 195.43 2.01% 11 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 5/27 0.15 30.26 1.98% 7 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 5/27 0.27 43.56 2.48% 5 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 5/27 0.4 175.79 0.91% 19 The Kroger Co. (KR) 6/1 0.21 53.85 1.56% 16 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 5/27 0.42 296.84 0.57% 13 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 5/27 0.45 59.79 3.01% 13 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 5/23 0.29 25.94 4.47% 7 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 5/31 1.04 405.61 1.03% 8 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 6/1 0.29 88.37 1.31% 49 Neenah, Inc. (NP) 6/2 0.475 37.37 5.08% 11 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 5/27 0.9 158.41 2.27% 10 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 5/27 0.27 24.95 4.33% 19 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 5/27 0.37 92.83 1.59% 9 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 6/10 0.4125 62.32 2.65% 9 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 6/10 0.4 49.04 3.26% 12 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 6/3 1.33 271.54 1.96% 66 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 5/27 0.12 18.37 2.61% 10 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 5/27 0.49 76.52 2.56% 12 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 6/1 0.99 140.84 2.81% 24 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 5/31 0.2 43.28 1.85% 10 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 5/20 0.49 79.52 2.46% 10 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 5/31 0.045 3.98 4.52% 6 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 6/1 0.48 49.06 3.91% 11 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 5/27 0.22 26.2 3.36% 10 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 5/27 0.23 129.56 0.71% 9 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 5/27 0.39 53.2 2.93% 8 Visa Inc. (V) 6/1 0.375 202.82 0.74% 14 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 6/1 0.7275 100.66 2.89% 19 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 6/1 0.2682 44.61 2.40% 29 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 6/10 0.88 91.69 3.84% 39

Thursday May 12 (Ex-Div 5/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 5/31 0.46 159.01 1.16% 17 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 6/15 0.24 123.3 0.78% 10 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 5/31 0.34 105.35 1.29% 13 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 6/1 0.65 60.12 4.32% 12 American States Water Company (AWR) 6/1 0.365 75.89 1.92% 67 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 6/1 0.2625 95.73 1.10% 26 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 6/2 0.4 45.52 3.51% 6 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 5/26 0.55 76.22 2.89% 13 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 6/15 0.95 383.94 0.99% 39 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 5/31 0.28 49.76 2.25% 7 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 5/27 0.905 77.28 4.68% 8 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 5/31 0.3 74.72 1.61% 6 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 5/27 0.14 85.21 0.66% 10 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 5/23 0.18 33.65 2.14% 7 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 5/27 0.3 32.09 3.74% 6 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 6/1 1.05 331.35 1.27% 12 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 6/10 0.98 296.9 1.32% 8 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 6/10 0.46 122.31 1.50% 51 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6/1 0.62 85.13 2.91% 9 Pool Corporation (POOL) 5/27 1 394.3 1.01% 12 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 6/10 1.12 214.51 2.09% 12 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 6/1 0.28 81.11 1.38% 8 The Southern Company (SO) 6/6 0.68 74.67 3.64% 22 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 6/1 0.62 87.66 2.83% 16 The Timken Company (TKR) 6/2 0.31 59.01 2.10% 9 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 6/2 1.52 179.92 3.38% 13

Friday May 13 (Ex-Div 5/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 6/8 1.94 236.5 3.28% 12 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 6/17 0.26 26.1 3.98% 19 ConocoPhillips (COP) 6/1 0.46 107.69 1.71% 5 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 6/1 0.54 262.9 0.82% 45 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 5/25 0.25 71.54 1.40% 8 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5/31 0.02458 13.92 2.12% 8 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 5/27 0.6 188.06 1.28% 13 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 5/26 0.63 100.91 1.25% 9 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 6/2 0.125 41.6 1.20% 12 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 5/31 0.33 128.46 1.03% 19 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) 5/31 0.15 38.31 1.57% 5 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 5/31 0.73 118.7 2.46% 13

Money On The Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5/12 0.23 0.6% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 5/16 1.41 3.7% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5/16 0.47 1.7% Accenture plc (ACN) 5/13 0.97 1.3% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 5/13 0.234 4.2% The AES Corporation (AES) 5/13 0.158 3.0% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 5/16 0.3 2.9% Aon plc (AON) 5/13 0.56 0.8% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 5/16 0.28 1.9% Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 5/13 0.27 4.6% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 5/11 0.34 3.1% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 5/13 0.24 3.0% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 5/12 0.23 4.2% Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 5/16 0.35 0.7% Celanese Corporation (CE) 5/12 0.68 1.8% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 5/13 0.47 2.4% The Clorox Company (CLX) 5/13 1.16 3.0% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 5/13 0.9 0.7% Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 5/13 0.775 5.5% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 5/16 0.165 4.5% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 5/16 0.1475 4.2% Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 5/12 0.98 7.8% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 5/12 0.465 6.9% East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 5/16 0.4 2.2% First Republic Bank (FRC) 5/12 0.27 0.7% Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 5/12 1.58 1.1% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 5/13 0.5492 7.1% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 5/16 0.1 2.0% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 5/11 0.57 0.7% Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 5/16 0.26 2.0% Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 5/16 0.22 4.5% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 5/11 0.26 0.6% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 5/13 0.77 3.2% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 5/16 0.2775 5.8% Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 5/16 0.4275 2.9% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 5/13 0.215 6.4% Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 5/13 0.535 1.3% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 5/13 1.0375 8.5% MPLX LP (MPLX) 5/13 0.705 8.7% Morgan Stanley (MS) 5/13 0.7 3.3% NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 5/12 0.7325 4.4% National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 5/16 0.53 4.9% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 5/11 0.5 1.5% Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 5/16 0.2 6.5% Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 5/13 0.4825 3.9% Realty Income Corporation (O) 5/13 0.247 4.5% Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 5/13 0.3 4.6% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 5/16 0.9133 2.3% PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 5/13 0.3475 3.0% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 5/16 0.3108 5.4% 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 5/13 0.31 2.8% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 5/16 0.121667 4.2% Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 5/16 0.57 3.1% Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 5/11 0.25 1.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.