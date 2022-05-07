gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus currently is our largest holding in the Focused SMID Cap strategy. Maximus operates health and human service programs on behalf of governments, primarily for state governments and the federal government in the U.S., but in select other countries too. Maximus functions as a government contractor, administering complete programs or portions of programs for its government customers.

Examples of this work might include running customer service call centers for Medicare, determining a citizen's eligibility for Medicaid and enrolling that citizen in their state's program, assisting a federal agency in modernizing its IT systems, or operating job-seeking programs for unemployed citizens, among many other things.

We originally held a modest position in the portfolio, because we saw Maximus as a solid company with steady growth prospects. Government customers continued to look for ways to improve their own operations and to reduce costs by outsourcing programs and components of programs to partners such as Maximus. Maximus's primary competitor - and this is the same for any of its peers - is the internal operations of their government customers. The Company's abilities to spread its resources across multiple customers and to share best practices across customers makes it an easy choice for government partners.

Our thinking about Maximus evolved rapidly in the early days of the pandemic, and this eventually led us to make the stock our largest holding. From a shorter-term perspective, the company used its capabilities and its entrenched position with government health service agencies to secure a meaningful amount of COVID-related work during 2020-2021, including things like handling contact tracing or vaccine information hotlines. However, the longer-term implications of COVID for the Company's government customers-and, therefore for Maximus-really caught our attention.

As COVID first hit early in 2020, the healthcare system became overwhelmed, and lockdowns led to economic disruption, business closures, and sudden unemployment. It quickly became apparent to us that a significantly greater level of government support was going to be required, both during and after the initial emergency. As Maximus is primarily focused upon healthcare and human services, all of this was a potential growth opportunity for the Company. Rethinking public healthcare preparedness and crisis response was one obvious component of this, along with the administration of various longer-term stimulus-driven assistance programs.

As the industry had to suddenly evolve, Maximus was able to demonstrate its capabilities during a major crisis, and we believe this allowed it to integrate itself further with existing customers and exposed it to new customers, as well, allowing the Company to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise in the post-COVID world. We see clear evidence of this in the Company's high-teens organic revenue growth guidance for this fiscal year, which is well ahead of the roughly mid-single-digit growth rates we expected from the company in the pre-COVID era. In fact, the Company has since won significant levels of new business from government customers to whom it was first exposed during COVID.

We believe the market is not appreciating the positive longer-term changes to Maximus's business model. That has created significant opportunity in the stock. In addition, we believe there have been a variety of crosswinds that perhaps have further distracted investors. We also believe that a group of investors jumped in at some point, for example, toward the end of 2020, when it became apparent that Maximus was just a short-term beneficiary from COVID-related work. These same investors likely exited the stock as shorter-term work, i.e. the entire reason they had bought the stock, began to wind down a few quarters later.

Currently, we think suspect the market is fixated on one data point concerning the Company's fiscal year financial guidance, specifically, the resumption of the Company's work in Medicaid redeterminations. Before COVID, Medicaid redeterminations were an annual process in which the company determined whether citizens on state customers' Medicaid rolls were still eligible for the program. When COVID hit, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE). One effect of this was to freeze Medicaid redeterminations while the PHE was in effect. At the same time, disruptions to the economy and other government emergency measures placed even more citizens into Medicaid programs. So now, states sit with much larger enrollment in Medicaid, and they are unable to remove any residents who normally may no longer be eligible for Medicaid, as long as the federal government's PHE remains in effect.

We estimate that Medicaid redeterminations make up a small but not meaningless portion of annual revenues and earnings. We note that the company's guidance fiscal year 2022 guidance (first provided in November 2020) assumed the PHE would be declared over. Medicaid redeterminations would be allowed to resume, around the middle of their fiscal year - or right about now. It has been apparent for a few months now that this is not going to happen. For one thing, the federal government had promised state governors that they would be provided 90 days of notice before the end of the PHE. This didn't happen in time. Also, with an important midterm election cycle approaching, we suspect there will be no political will to remove millions of voters from government health programs before November.

So, we accept this portion of the Company's expected earnings for this fiscal year will be delayed, but we in no way consider this a change to the Company's business model. We believe, once the timing of this piece of their business is resolved, the market will lose its focus with this short-term data point and will start to notice the actual trajectory of the entire business.

On that front, we would point out that the early evidence seems to confirm that the Company has emerged from the 2020-2021 "COVID years" with a significantly enhanced growth rate. As noted above, when the Company provided initial fiscal year 2022 guidance, management estimated the underlying organic revenue growth rate at +18%, which is well above the Company's pre-COVID levels. Once all the dust settles, we expect the rest of the market will notice the Company's enhanced business model. We expect the stock not only to recover its former valuation levels but also to exceed them over time. We believe even a moderate revaluation alone would be worth around +50% in the stock, with additional upside from the Company's greater growth profile over time.

