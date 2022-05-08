Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I give a Strong Buy rating to Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) because I believe they are in the largest patent infringement lawsuit in history. In addition to being in a massive lawsuit, they are a rapidly growing tech company that has grown revenues over 200% Y/Y. Since I have been covering Netlist, I have dubbed it to be in "the lawsuit of the century." Additionally, I also use "potentially largest patent infringement lawsuit in history." These phrases became one step closer to reality when Netlist won a critical court decision versus Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) on May 5th, 2022.

Financials

As of the last SEC filing, Netlist has cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash of $58.3M, and total debt of $5.1 million. Lawsuits are expensive and are a big draw on the company’s finances. Currently, the company loses $5.8 million per quarter resulting in GAAP EPS of -0.03. Netlist continues to perform better and bring in more revenue. When the cost of the lawsuits is done, I would expect their financial numbers to be better.

Summary

I will show Netlist's five-day chart to show you the huge pop in share price from the recent news.

Data by YCharts

I have covered Netlist multiple times on Seeking Alpha (which you can find on my profile). If you want to see my previous works that build to this one, I would recommend checking out some of them. The big thing about Netlist is that they have a seminal (industry-changing) patent for server RAM worth billions. Google has been caught using this technology red-handed all the way back in 2009 at the beginning of the court case. Due to the amount of servers Google is suspected of using the infringed technology, the importance of the technology, and the time it was infringed billions of dollars are at stake. The previous largest patent infringement lawsuit was for $2.5 billion and I expect this case to pass that number. In addition to their main lawsuit against Google, the company is also suing Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Micron (MU) over the illegal use of their technology. These lawsuits on their own could be worth a lot of money. When you consider the trio of lawsuits, Netlist has the potential to make lots of money.

After many delays and a long wait for a decision, the key upcoming catalyst has occurred. Judge Seeborg has ruled on Claim 16 and denied intervening rights to Google, a massive win for Netlist. This makes Google liable for infringement of Netlist technology dating all the way back to February 2004. Billions of extra dollars of value were added to the lawsuit because of this ruling.

Now that the scope of what can be argued over has been ruled out, the rest of the lawsuit against Google can proceed. On a side note, Netlist has two other major lawsuits against Samsung and Micron over this same technology. In what could have potentially been seen as a foreshadowing of Netlist's win against Google on claim 16, a few weeks ago, Netlist brought their star lawyer Jason Sheasby over to their case against Samsung. Jason Sheasby is as good of a lawyer as there is in this field. His most notable accomplishment was successfully reversing the largest patent infringement lawsuit in history. The first line about him in his bio says, "Described in Chambers USA as having “a remarkable ability to come up with creative solutions,” Jason Sheasby focuses on complex litigation, patents, trade secrets, antitrust, regulatory compliance, and internal investigations."

For a long time, I have been a proponent of the global settlement theory, which states that if/when Netlist settles, they will settle with Samsung, Google, and Micron all at the same time. I would describe this kind of settlement as a creative solution, something right up Sheasby's ally. I believe in the theory for one main reason being that everyone will want to pay the same rate. If one company settles before everyone else, they are setting the market and, as a result, may pay a higher rate than the other two companies. Another vital piece of evidence for this theory is that Sheasby is council on more than just the Google case and was only recently added to the Samsung case. It is beginning to look more and more like Netlist has a unified front on all of its lawsuits.

Looking forward, investors in Netlist have to look for two things. The first thing is updates in the Google, Samsung, and Micron cases. The more these cases progress, the more value will be added to Netlist. I would be shocked for one of these cases to end without the others ending. The second is to continue watching the quarterly reports and see if the company continues to grow rapidly. If the underlying business grows, more investors will invest in this stock for more than just lawsuits.

Risks

Netlist has two primary risks.

The first primary risk is if the company fails to win its lawsuits. While currently, all of the lawsuits the company is pursuing look promising, the legal system is never a sure thing, and there always exists an inherent risk. Luckily, if the lawsuits do not go favorably, the company has a strong underlying business to fall back on.

The second primary risk is the underlying business. As mentioned in my last Seeking Alpha article, Netlist has a solid underlying business that is rapidly growing. If the underlying business begins to slow down its growth, or if it begins to shrink, then this will change the company's outlook and make it a stock, almost solely deriving its value from the results of lawsuits.

Conclusion

The market has underestimated the impact of this decision. Billions of dollars of value were added to the lawsuit. In addition to the company being in what may be the largest patent infringement lawsuit in history, the company is also a rapidly growing tech company (the topic of my last Seeking Alpha piece) in a field with insane demand. Look out for Netlist to continue to rise over the next few weeks and have some big wins with its lawsuits.