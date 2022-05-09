dorian2013/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Ascendis Pharma (ASND) have risen by 131% since my initial recommendation in 2017 and have lost 26% since my November 2019 update piece. Shares have lost nearly 40% of their value so far in 2022, suggesting a potentially attractive entry point for this Denmark-based platform technology play and rare disease pioneer.

This long time favorite resurfaced on my radar after some positive commentary in our Chat. I then tuned into the JPMorgan webcast and was reminded that the company’s "Big 3" rare disease lineup is approaching key inflection points (especially interested in PTH program, for which quality of life benefits point to a drug that could sell itself).

In the past couple quarters, high quality late to commercial stage biotech companies have been faring better in this climate of pessimism, and despite recent weakness, I think that Ascendis firmly meets that definition.

Chart

Figure 1: ASND weekly chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares peak above the $170 level a couple times in the last year or so (most recently in Q3 after Skytrofa was approved by the FDA). However, lately shares have fallen below major moving averages and are at the low end of their range. To my eyes this represents a buying opportunity for investors with a multi-year time frame.

Overview

My 2019 update piece touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

While Wall Street seemed to be writing off the company simply as merely a growth hormone deficiency play, I noted that their unique TransCon technology could be applied to several drugs in a variety of settings. Ascendis has the unique ability to take a small molecule like a protein peptide (or small molecule, antibody, etc.) and couple it to a carrier system and tailor-make the release profile for whatever indication they are going after. Being able to use it for localized delivery provides another interesting angle for the company to exploit (without worrying about systemic exposure). Applications here include targeting the back of the eye, knee, bladder, tumor, etc., and it was fascinating how management was confident that they can easily manipulate the release profile (weekly, monthly, quarterly or even up to a half year). The company's strategic roadmap through 2025, dubbed "Vision 3x3" (aimed at getting regulatory approval for all 3 lead endocrinology rare disease programs plus label expansions to 9 indications in total), seemed both logical and realistic.

Their most advanced clinical candidate, TransCon Growth Hormone, is targeting a $3 billion plus opportunity where current treatment options require daily injections and multiple attempts to commercialize a long-acting product have fallen short (a la Versartis). I noted that data from a mid-stage study showed growth, hGH levels and dose proportional IG-F 1 elevation comparable to those of daily hGH and boded well for their chances in the pivotal study. The CEO had pointed out that while at least 12 other companies had failed to deliver a long acting growth hormone, the company had a good shot at success as it is not changing the distribution of the compound, not changing the pharmacokinetic profile compared to daily growth hormone and not changing the mode of action.

TransCon PTH was their next clinical candidate I highlighted, with its objective being to treat hypoparathyroidism. I was excited by the fact that positive phase 1 data would allow the drug candidate to progress directly into a pivotal study, and that a large market of over 75,000 patients in the United States was being targeted. Pharmacokinetic data from a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers showed a 60 hour half-life which supports an infusion-like profile to be administered daily. Additionally, single ascending doses resulted in sustained, dose-dependent elevation of serum calcium with durability of over 72 hours and low variability among subjects. I noted that TransCon PTH could offer significant improvements over current therapies by normalizing blood and urinary calcium levels in addition to serum phosphate and bone turnover. While Shire's (SHPG) once-daily Natpara (approved as an adjunctive treatment in these patients) fails to address all aspects of the disease, I pointed to encouraging sales growth ($39.1 million in Q3 2017, up 68%) as an indication of the potential here. In 2018, Natpara did total sales of $230 million.

TransCon CNP is their third candidate, a once-weekly CNP treatment for achondroplasia (the most common form of human dwarfism). A global patient population of 250,000 is being targeted where there is no FDA-approved therapy and the only treatment option to improve height is surgical limb lengthening. CNP analog vosoritide showed promising height velocity data in a pivotal study but was limited by hypotension observed in 40% of subjects and the short half-life of the drug candidate. Preclinical data in healthy juvenile monkeys showed a 70% growth increase at the highest TransCon CNP dose versus 35% with vosoritide at a higher weekly dose and bodes well for future results in the clinic.

Joint venture Visen Pharmaceuticals has the purpose of commercializing rare disease therapies (received rights for all 3 lead programs) in Greater China (includes mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). The formation was accomplished with an investor syndicate led by Vivo Capital (as well as Sofinnova Ventures), and Ascendis as a part of the agreement received 50% ownership of Visen (investor syndicate owning the other half). The two companies both retain options to participate in future investment rounds to maintain their pro rata ownership of the joint venture (Visen also has right of first negotiation for future Ascendis products within endocrinology disease area in Greater China). I thought this was a very innovative way to gain inroads to this large market, as opposed to simply outlicensing rights as many companies opt to do.

Corporate Slides

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let’s move onto recent news and how it’s affected our thesis here.

Select Recent Developments

On August 25th lead drug Skytrofa achieved the enviable position of first FDA approved once-weekly treatment for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency. Again, here they are tackling a $3B+ market opportunity and are well in the lead considering January’s setback for Pfizer’s somatrogon (received Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its once-weekly drug). For Skytrofa, EU approval followed on January 13th.

On September 28th, the company released preliminary six month data from the open label extension of the phase 2 PaTH Forward study. Management reminds of the market opportunity in over 150,000 patients in North America and EU alone, noting that phase 2 results showed continued quality of life improvement for patients on TransCon PTH in addition to improvement in 24 hour urine calcium excretion and serum phosphate (inked with long-term complications). IND amendment allows them to initiate US sites of the phase 3 PaTHway trial to move this drug candidate forward as efficiently as possible to their ultimate goal of pivotal results, regulatory approval and launch. Phase 3 study was scheduled to enroll 76 subjects in North America and Europe, with primary composite endpoint at 26 weeks being the proportion of patients with serum calcium in normal range, independence from active vitamin D and taking 600mg/day or less of calcium supplements. Phase 2 six month data on the OLE showed 91% of patients eliminated standard of care and 86% of patients normalized or reduced by 50% 24 hour urine calcium. Additionally, 71% of all subjects achieved a response on the composite endpoint mentioned above. Importantly to my eyes, SF-36 Health Survey scores normalized (despite starting below norms at baseline) including patients who switched from placebo to TransCon PTH group at week 4 (improvements continued from week 4 to month 6). Compliance was great (adherence to daily injections of TransCon PTH was 99.7%) and there were no treatment-related serious or severe adverse events observed.

Corporate Slides

Figure 3: Patient 1 example of quality of life improvement while on TransCon PTH (Source: R&D Slides)

Corporate Slides

Figure 4: Patient 3 example of quality of life improvement while on TransCon PTH (Source: R&D Slides)

Moving on to November 3rd, the company announced Dr. Mark Bach as new SVP of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Endocrinology Rare Diseases (served prior as Head of Asia Pacific Medical Sciences for Janssen and before that as VP Clinical Research Operations Worldwide for Merck).

Oncology efforts not to be forgotten, on December 30th the company announced filing of IND for TransCon TLR7/8 agonist (long-acting prodrug of resiquimod administered as intratumoral injection). The drug candidate is designed to provide sustained activation of intratumoral APCs (antigen presenting cells) in turn driving tumor antigen presentation and induction of immune stimulatory cytokines in the tumor. Sustained release of resiquimod over several weeks from single administration with minimal systemic exposure is the ultimate objective (employing patients’ immune systems to destroy cancer cells). Those familiar with this space might recall that resiquimod itself has shown interesting preclinical data when combined with checkpoint inhibitors (improve response rates).

Lastly, on January 10th the company provided pipeline update on key programs. For this year, we can look forward to continued launch progress for Skytrofa as well as completion of enrollment in the global phase 3 study foresiGHt in adult patients with growth hormone deficiency. Protocol for trial in Turner Syndrome will be submitted to the FDA in Q2 as well. So for regarding initial launch efforts, it’s clear management will wait a couple quarters before issuing any type of guidance. That said, fourth quarter prescriptions of 369, written by 139 targeted prescribers (42% repeat prescribers) is none too shabby at all.

For TransCon PTH, topline results from PaThway phase 3 study are expected this quarter with NDA to be submitted to the FDA in Q3 (if results are positive). EMA submission would follow in Q4, as would initiation of pediatric HP program.

As for TransCon CNP, topline data from the phase 2 ACcomplisH trial are expected in Q4 2022. In Q2, IND will be filed for the study in infants age 0-2.

As for oncology efforts, topline results for monotherapy and combo dose escalation for TransCon TLR7/8 agonist are expected in Q3. Topline data for TransCon-IL-2 β/γ Believe Trial are expected in Q4. Also in Q4, the company will submit iND for phase 2 cohort expansion for both assets.

On March 13th, the company announced solid phase 3 results for TransCon PTH (see slides). Primary endpoint was achieved with 78.7% of patients on study drug vs 4.8% for placebo (p<0.0001). Contrast that to 54.8% for predecessor Natpara. Market opportunity is quite large here 200k+ patients in the US, EU and Japan alone. The hope here with TransCon PTH is that with over ¾ of patients on study achieving control of their hypoparathyroidism, they will avoid long term complications of the disease (chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular complications, bone damage, etc) and experience improved quality of life.

Important for our thesis, patient quality of life improved across a variety of measures (lines up with our prior analysis that TransCon PTH is a drug that could sell itself):

Statistically significant decrease in patient-reported, disease-specific physical and cognitive symptoms compared to control group on HPES Symptom-Physical domain scores (p-value = 0.0038) and HPES Symptom-Cognitive domain scores(p-value = 0.0055).

Statistically significant reduction in patient-reported disease impact compared to placebo on HPES Impact-Physical Functioning domain scores(p-value = 0.0046) and HPES Impact-Daily Life domain scores (p-value = 0.0061).

Statistically significant improvements in patient-reported physical functioning compared to placebo on the SF-36v2® survey Physical Functioning subscale (p-value = 0.0347)

Safety/tolerability profile was solid overall with no discontinuations related to study drug. Additionally, patients clearly wanted to stay on treatment as all 79 patients completing blinded period opted to continue on treatment in the open label extension portion for up to 3 years.

New Drug Application will be submitted in the US in Q3 and MAA to the European Medicines Agency in Q4. Topline results from Japan PaTHway trial are expected in Q3. Pediatric study will get underway in Q4.

On March 23rd, the company announced a proposed $500M convertible note offering. One clause that caught my interest was Ascendis’ intention to use portion of net proceeds to repurchase up to 1 million ADCs concurrently with pricing offering. On the 25th, pricing was announced of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 with initial conversion rate is 6.0118 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately US$166.34 per ADS. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 42.5% over the last reported sale price of US$116.73 per ADS on March 24th. Additionally, the company intends to use $116.7 million of net proceeds to repurchase 1 million ADSs.

Other Information

The company reported cash of roughly $850 million versus annual net loss of around $425 million (2 years of cash on hand). This figure does not include $575M from March sale of convertible notes. Skytrofa launch appears headed in the right direction- as of February 28, prescriptions were written by 263 prescribers with 44% writing prescriptions for multiple patients. The company did disclose that the ongoing Ukraine Russia conflict could affect clinical trials in that region and affect timelines of the foresiGHt phase 3 trial in adult growth hormone deficiency.

As for the conference call, management reminds us that HP is the last large classical hormone deficiency for which the hormone replacement therapy is not yet available. Current therapy (supplement calcium and activate vitamin D) seeks to maintain serum calcium in the normal range to reduce short term symptoms, but fails to address the underlying disease. TransCon PTH allows release of predictable levels of PTH in physiological range across 24-hour period, eliminating conventional therapies by restoring calcium homeostasis and quality of life. Again, market opportunity here is huge with over 200,000 patients in US, EU and Japan alone. They also highlight quality of life benefits for patients, getting their lives back and again this points to a drug that could “ sell itself”.

Regarding sales guidance for Skytrofa, management states they won’t give it until they are confident in giving numbers (see at least two full quarters first). However, due to complete response letter for Pfizer’s somatrogon, Skytrofa is the only approved weekly formulation of growth hormone on the US market. The task and opportunity for them (and one or two other players who follow later on) is to convert the entire market to long acting.

In Chat, ROTY member DSJ.2018 highlighted a comment from David Karpf, MD., prior VP of clinical development at Ascendis from 2015 to 2020. Today he's a bone endocrinologist who treats patients with HP at Stanford. He expects virtually every patient to be on TransCon PTH. Modeling just half of them at $120K per patient, arrives at $4.2 billion in annual sales. Again, that’s a conservative number.

Moving onto JPMorgan presentation, here were a few nuggets that stood out to me:

Company founded in Copenhagen in 2007, listed on Nasdaq in 2015. They are a platform technology company, all opportunities built on their proprietary TransCon tech. Mission is to develop best in class product opportunities, driven by passion and scientific dedication while putting the patient first. $900 million Euros in cash, strong balance sheet to execute on their vision. In 2021, they saw a lot of results for programs they’d been working on for many years.

Goal is to be a leading biopharma company by 2025. To have sustainable growth, not just one product. 2021 was transformational because they got their first approval.

They are moving into oncology with third therapeutic area to be unveiled next year. 5 independent product candidates in development currently, highly differentiated treatments that no one else can make. Sustainable growth to new therapeutic areas. They believe to be profitable, economies of scale is necessary.

Skytrofa launch in last two months of 2021, first once weekly product on the market. Designed in 2008, got the labeling they wanted. Low incidence of antibodies, really well functioning auto-injector using low volume. Small needle, room temperature stability. Sales focus is on high volume prescribers. Size of their commercial market organization is on par with the current market leader. There are 7,000 prescribers in the US, but it’s highly concentrated as 20% are responsible for 80% of all prescriptions. Essentially, their salesforce is focused on the 1,400 prescribers (20%). This salesforce is being built up not only for Skytrofa, but also for TransCon PTH (which they hope to get on the market in the US next year).

In the first two months of Skytrofa launch, they managed to have 369 prescriptions, 130 target prescribers. 10% of targeted prescribers already managed to write one prescription for Skytrofa ("we’re getting out there"). 42% were repeated prescriptions. Initial payer coverage is 28%. They are looking forward to full quarter results. After two full quarters, management will feel more confident on launch progression and can come out with firm guidance numbers for revenue potential in coming years.

In Europe they received positive CHMP opinion and just got approval. Japan/Greater China are both in phase 3. To build the market they are executing on label expansion (adult trial finish enrollment in Q2, new indication of Turner syndrome to start trial this year).

As for PTH, this is a very large rare disease population (200k patients alone in the US, EU, Japan + South Korea). It has major complications with quality of life. They’ve generated long term data in phase 2 via 58 week and 84 week data. This is a hormone replacement therapy meant to get mean serum calcium in the normal range and all subjects off of vitamin D. So far, safety is very good and no discontinuations of any kind related to treatment. Most surprising of all for TransCon PTH was its major impact on patients’ quality of life, seen after only 4 weeks (this is a drug that could sell itself). There are 57 subjects in the open label extension study and they are now moving into phase 3 trial (similar design to phase 2). This is a 26 week trial with primary endpoint reflecting hormone replacement (normalization of serum calcium and withdraw all conventional therapy). They aim to normalize these patients’ lives again, a BIG statement. We will also get to see long term effect in the extension study (following for up to 4 years). P3 results in Q1, NDA submission in Q3, MAA submission Q4, file IND for pediatric population/label expansion in Q4 as well.

TransCon CNP update, 230+ patients in natural history study in 14 countries. Two phase 2 studies going on, both placebo-controlled, double-blinded, 1 year duration. High proportion of patients down to the age of 2. The goal is to initiate treatment as fast as possible, thereby addressing comorbidities of the disease. They plan to initiate studies in infants this year (enroll 30 patients). There are a lot of irreversible complications of this disease that you cannot address later on, thus again it benefits patients to treat them early. The AcComplish trial is fully enrolled, with topline data coming in Q4. 57 children blinded for 1 year on 4 different doses.

Regarding efforts in oncology, in 2022 we will get to see benefits of the last 2 to 3 years’ work. These candidates and approach represent a paradigm shift. Intratumoral delivery, long term 4 week delivery of TLR 7/8 inside tumor and provide low systemic exposure, avoiding systemic toxicity. Initial data showed early signs of efficacy, the right target engagement. PK and tech works as always, as expected. The right PK provides long term effect inside the tumor and low systemic toxicity, no dose limiting toxicities. Now they are in phase 1/2 study as monotherapy as well as combination with checkpoint. TLR 7/8 is being developed in combination with their IL-2 beta gamma program.

5 important milestones for oncology this year. Dose first patient in mono and combo therapy with IL-2 this quarter. Present data for mono and combination therapy in Q3. They expect monotherapy data in Q4 and topline results for TransCon beta gamma. Data is coming so fast because the excellent safety profile allows them to start at a dose where they target engagement at the lowest dose level.

As for institutional investors of note, clustering is a good sign (Baker Brothers, Ra Capital, etc)

Regarding competition in achondroplasia for TransCon CNP, it’s worth noting that in November BioMarin’s Voxzogo received FDA approval. However, dosing profile is quite different (1x/week versus daily). It’ll be interesting to see how efficacy stacks up between the two, and success for the former likely points to success for the latter (BioMarin is guiding for $80M to $100M in sales this year out of the gate, with analysts modeling peak sales of $1 billion or more).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this unique platform technology and rare disease play continues to mature, and as clinical progress translates into commercial success, I believe at the current valuation investors still stand to be rewarded handsomely should management continue to execute. If I estimate a conservative $4 billion in peak sales across 3 lead rare disease assets, that contrasts very well to investors buying in at current enterprise value of just $6 billion.

With the usual caveats, since day 1 that I’ve followed this company, leadership has done an admirable job of progressing the pipeline and transparently sharing their gameplan (capped off with recent approval of Skytrofa, especially interesting in light of Pfizer’s Complete Response Letter for somatrogon). I see no reason for that not to continue.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, ASND continues to be a Buy and I suggest accumulating dips in the near term.

Risks include disappointing data for TransCon PTH and CNP, the usual regulatory risk and competition for certain indications as we would not expect big pharmaceutical companies to hang back when seeking to address such attractive market opportunities in the rare disease space. There’s also a lot of competition in the oncology space that they’re trying to move in on, particularly in IL-2 which has seen a lot of consolidation. Interesting slide (courtesy of Brendan on Twitter) highlights more competition in achondroplasia including from the likes of Bridgebio and Pfizer. Looking at BridgeBio presentation, their chosen approach is low dose inhibition of FGFR3, seeking to treat achondroplasia directly at its source (thereby normalize STAT1 and MAPK signaling pathways and reversing key drivers of symptoms). They also note the dose they are using is 100 times lower than that of oncology (solid safety profile, no meaningful changes in phosphate). To be fair, they are way behind in the clinic with proof of concept data expected this year to be followed by phase 3 initiation in 2023.