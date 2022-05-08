yuelan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, we'll take a look at the investment bank Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). It's one of the most well-known investment banks in the world, with headquarters in Zürich, Switzerland. Apart from this, the bank also has representation and offices in every major financial center on earth.

It's what is known as one of the "bulge bracket" banks, providing services in investment banking, private banking, asset management and so-called shared services. Like UBS (UBS), it's also one of the most secretive banks on earth, and it's considered a systematically important bank by the financial stability board.

Let's look at the company in detail.

Credit Suisse - The company's basics

Like most of these traditional Swiss banks, CS has a 160+ year history. The bank's purpose in its founding was to finance Switzerland's railroad system and the nation's electrical grid. The shift to more of a retail-banking sort of business began in the early 1900s for the company, following an emerging Swiss middle class and competition from national peers like UBS and Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY). Later on, it partnered with international banks like the First Boston bank before taking over majority stakeholding.

CS went on a buying spree between 1990-2000, buying several banks and finance companies, and becoming one of the world's premier investment banks.

Today, the company has revenues of almost 23 billion Swiss francs, and 50,000 employees across the world. It's an A-rated bank, and it's one of the largest asset managers on earth, with over 1.6T Swiss francs. It's also the second-largest bank in all of Switzerland.

For years historically, CS was a so-called bancassurer, due to the significant M&A of the Winterthur company back in 1997. This business model failed, however, and the company sold Winterthur to AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) at one of the most significant financial losses in Swiss banking history (8.2B in 2008). This forced CS to raise 10 billion francs from insurers in the same year, recovering its earnings into the positive in 2009. Things then turned down again for several years, as the bank suffered a reduction in risk-weighted assets and increased losses on its own credit. Investment banking also came under fire due to increased regulatory pressure.

This led to the eventual immediate replacement of the CEO and former head of investment banking, and a shift to the strategy we have today. There was a few years of large adjustments.

The new strategy led to significant goodwill impairments and restructuring charges which pushed the result to a loss 2.94B CHF for FY2015 followed by a net loss of 2.71B CHF for FY2016. The former two operating segments of Credit Suisse, Private Banking & Wealth Management and Investment Banking were split into six segments at the end of 2015. Private Banking & Wealth Management were split into Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, and Asia Pacific. Investment Banking was split into Global Markets and “Investment Banking and Capital Markets”.

What CS essentially did here was pretty much set up a bank with the purpose of absorbing all of the bad assets on the books, called the Strategic Resolution Unit, with the purpose of overseeing segment-specific wind-down of non-core areas. This "bank" fulfilled its purpose in 2018 and was spun back into the Corporate center as a subdivision in late 2019.

CS did its latest restructuring in mid-2020. Global markets, investment banking, and APAC markets have been integrated into a larger investment-banking segment. The company also made several local changes in its Swiss operations.

Credit Suisse 4Q21 results (CS IR)

The main problem with Credit Suisse is that it's been leaning on low-profitability investment-banking operations, a segment with a disproportionately high risk ratio. While several of CS peers, such as UBS, have completely abandoned their investment banking segments, this is not true for CS. The bank continues to lean on these operations as a supposed profit driver. Most analysts following banks have been representing a stance of banks winding down investment banking segments and instead returning excess capital to shareholders.

CS management does not agree.

Investing in Credit Suisse means believing in management's idea on investment banking, that the segment is a profitable future for the company. The positives for the bank latest strategy includes investing more in the most profitable segment for the bank, Wealth management, as well as leaving non-core and non-profitable markets behind.

On a high level, CS is an operation on two segments. Corporate & Investment Banking, and Wealth management, including private banking. These segments are around 50% each, with private banking and investment banking respectively making up over 18B CHF worth of revenues on an annual basis.

CS Fundamentals (CS IR)

The company still has ongoing issues when it comes to Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital, both of which CS closed in 2021. Last year saw several departures from the company related to these, including the chief risk and compliance officer, and the investment bank head (again). Prior to the AGM in 2021, the head of the board's risk committee also stepped down. These investigations are still ongoing, and we can expect more impacts from them in the coming year/s.

CS Fund issues (CS IR)

It's fair to say that the issues for CS are far from over at this point. This impacts what sort of price/valuation we're willing to pay for the company.

The fundamental backbone of Credit Suisse is the wildly profitable Private banking segment. Like UBS, Credit Suisse is a bit of a "billionaire's choice." The company's new strategy is focusing on wealth management and slowly scaling back (not leaving) investment banking. It's moving into the right direction, just not quickly enough, to some analyst's mindsets, especially with recent news of moving back to a globally integrated investment banking segment. This mindset is justified by the clear fact that Credit Suisse has lost almost three years compared to some of its peers like UBS, during which the bank could have been profitable if things were somewhat differently handled.

UBS has been profitable since 2015, and results have been stellar.

Credit Suisse is still very much in the midst of ongoing impacts, and for 2021 results included a negative operational pretax result for the Corporate/investment baking segment, with Wealth management being the star of the show, weighing up results yet still coming in negative.

Further restructuring charges, redeployment, and pain should be expected by investors - but I believe I'm speaking fairly when I say that the worst is past. I wouldn't have touched CS 3 years ago - I'm seriously considering going deeper here.

It seems likely to me that management has now finally learned its lesson. The number of changes in 2021 (and even 2022) is not exactly small.

CS changes (CS IR)

CS continues to target a working IB division, but reducing the allocated Capital by around $2B, and building out its IB advisory business targeting existing wealth management clients. To me, the IB segment is at best a small bonus if it does work out.

What you want from Credit Suisse is the company's wealth management/Swiss bank/asset management segments. These are where results shine. After CS exits Africa and the company's segment unification, this segment reflects what's good about UBS - but at a cheaper multiple than UBS.

The company is still needlessly ambitious in its targets for Swiss Bank/IB return ratios, expecting 12% or more in Investment banking (which I don't consider likely, given the current 3-4 year average of 9%), but the thing to focus on here is the 16-18% in Wealth management, and an asset management return ratio of 35% on average, improving to 40-45% in the next few years.

It's fair to give the company some credit for cost management and discipline, and that this performance is heavily masked by massive goodwill impairments and adjustments over the past few years related to the bank's very poor performance. The company's variable comp numbers are also down - but this shouldn't necessarily be considered a positive, given that it reflects a lower performance.

Overall, Credit Suisse isn't at heart a "bad bank". It's just a bank that for the last decade (and more) has been on a bit of a twisty road both in terms of performance as well as management. UBS managed to turn things around in 2015. Credit Suisse did not - they're still working on it.

The bull case is that this latest round of restructuring will finally breathe life back into this storied institution. As the second-largest Swiss bank, a huge asset manager, and with appealing fundamental businesses, there are upsides here, especially when considered at a cheap valuation. The bank's strategy seems workable, and the aforementioned RoTE targets are actually adjusted down to around 10% or so.

The pain is not over. CS recently issued a profit warning, and as expected the bank fell because of this. This is also the reason I've been slow in coming out with this article - I wanted to make sure that my targets are conservatively calculated.

There are clear positives to Credit Suisse. It just takes patience and risk tolerance to bear some of the potential pain here, but if done, you can expect a RoR of between 15-20% in the long term on an annual basis, if the bank turns things around.

Credit Suisse Risk

There's no shortage of risk to this bank. I've discussed them almost as much as the upsides in the previous segments. To boil them down, the 10-year legacy of poor performance due to poor decisions still remains in the bank. This is not yet over.

It's bad enough that I would consider this bank's management to be "poor" - there have been too many bad decisions in the past. 20years, from bancassurance activities to investment banking, that have ensured that shareholders have been extensively punished with poor returns for far too long.

Restructuring attempts are always risky - and Credit Suisse has tried this more than once. A restructuring always gives a company and management an excuse to tell shareholders to wait "until x is done". Some analysts assume that the new structure will actually be more complex, not less. This remains to be seen.

The biggest issue really is investment bank banking. Why the bank insists on trying to make this work when it's very clear from the company's own assumptions that this is the lowest-potential segment out of them all is baffling. This decision does have the effect of pushing valuation down, ensuring that we pay a dirt-cheap multiple for the second-largest bank in Switzerland, but it's still not a "positive" thing.

Credit Suisse Valuation

Credit Suisse does have significant upside in several perspectives. While dividend for the bank is definitely one of the poorer ones out there, we also look at P/E multiples, book multiples, NAV calculations, and so forth.

CS has a strong and profitable business in wealth management/private banking. It's a bank that's well-liked by its customers using these services, and this part of the bank deserves a premium - even if the investment banking arm really does not.

The company's peer segment contains Deutsche Bank (DB), UBS, Julius Baer, and arguably, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY). Based on these peers which come to around 10X average for P/E, and 5X for a Mcap/GOP ratio as well as a close to 0.65X book multiple, the company is heavily discounted here even applying a 10% across-the-board discount due to these difficulties. At least 20-30%, and that's being conservative in P/E and other multiples - almost 50% when looking at book values, given the company's current dirt-cheap P/B ratio.

The company currently trades at just north of 7 CHF/share, implying a massive upside here.

Overall, based on every conservative fundamental multiple Credit Suisse is currently trading at far lower than it should be. There are obviously reasons for this - the company's sub-par historical performance seems to convince investors that a dirt-cheap valuation is indeed what is called for here. There is some truth to this - just maybe not as much as we're currently seeing here.

The recent profit warning by CS has driven analyst targets significantly lower here. What was an 11-12 CHF share price target less than 6 months ago is now a target of less than 8.5, at an average of 8.49 CHF per share, with 19 analysts only having 4 analysts at a "BUY" or equivalent rating.

Most analysts justify their lowered targets, both in EPS, NAV, and overall opinion changes with the bank giving the profit warning - the company, therefore, stayed true to its 2021 tradition, where 1Q21 also started with a profit warning.

Credit Suisse Group AG (Group) today announced that its reported earnings for Q1 22 will be negatively impacted by an increase in litigation provisions relating to developments in a number of previously-disclosed legal matters, all of which originated more than a decade ago, by approximately CHF600m, resulting in total litigation provisions for the quarter of approximately CHF700m. (Source: Credit Suisse)

So, simple or predictable? Not really. Credit Suisse is a company that seems to encounter issue after issue related to its management and handling of the company.

In the case of any sort of business improvement, there is tremendous value here. The company has very profitable segments that seem mostly unaffected on an exclusionary basis, but the entire group is still weighed down by both legacy and current mismanagement.

As of writing this article, the bank trades under a native share price of 7 CHF.

My PT comes to an 8.5 CHF for the bank, giving us a decent upside here.

Thesis

Most forecasts aren't yet properly adjusted for the recent profit warning. Initial 2022E expectations were for an EPS of 1-1.5 CHF - this is now in question, and may come in substantially lower. I'm cutting my EPS target for 2022E to around 0.8 CH, which is around 25%.

Credit Suisse has a very liquid NYSE ADR, symbol CS, which is a 1:1 ADR currently trading at a P/E of ~3.5X. The company's share price history for the ADR accurately reflects its extremely volatile 20-year history and issues.

Credit Suisse History (F.A.S.T graphs)

It showcases why you might not want to impulsively invest in this bank above others, despite a BBB+ credit rating and a relatively well-covered dividend in terms of payout ratio. Still, the ADR also very accurately reflects the upside we could see In the company if we only saw some slight normalization and stability here. Even just normalizing to a 9X P/E, you're getting almost 25% annually to a 2024E.

Credit Suisse Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I view this upside as realistic and rather possible in materializing until then, provided the company manages to get control over its issues. It can be argued that the recent profit warning was not related to anything new, but the fact is that it's only the latest in a years-long pattern of systematic warnings related to cleanup issues that the bank could have conceivably handled more effectively.

That's why I'm bullish on CS, and consider it one of the more undervalued Swiss banks currently out there with USB flying higher, but somewhat riskier than other companies out there. Investors should take care before going into CS here - and my position, at this point, is limited.

Still, no investor should consider an undervalued Swiss bank to be "bad", especially trading at one of the lowest valuations in a very long time and at a near-insane earnings multiple of ~3.5X