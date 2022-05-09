Eugene Zvonkov/iStock via Getty Images

Article Purpose

In November, I gave my opinion on why I thought the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) had lost its appeal. In a nutshell, I didn't think it would provide much protection in a downturn and that its yield and dividend growth potential was uncompelling despite an excellent long-term track record. The purpose of the article today is to update my thesis, given how VIG's Index was reconstituted in March. My rating hasn't changed, but I think there's the potential for VIG to lead again should market sentiment reverse.

VIG Overview

VIG tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index after previously tracking the NASDAQ U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index. Key criteria include ten consecutive years of dividend growth, the removal of REITs, and the removal of the top 25% of eligible stocks by indicated yield (15% for current constituents). These criteria and others are summarized in the graphic below.

Morningstar

The Index is reconstituted annually in March based on end-of-year fundamentals, and according to my records, there weren't many notable changes. Additions include Mastercard (MA), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Intuit (INTU), while deletions include 3M (MMM) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB). As a result, sector exposures look broadly similar, with Technology (23.74%), Financials (15.23%), Health Care (15.17%), Industrials (13.55%), and Consumer Staples (12.98%) making up the lion's share of the fund. I've provided this summary below, along with sector exposures for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), which I consider to be reasonable core-holding alternatives.

Morningstar

VIG has the highest exposure to Technology stocks out of the three dividend-focused ETFs, which explains its poor recent relative performance (highlighted later). However, it's also one of the more diversified dividend ETFs. I report on 24 large-cap dividend funds each month, and VIG's concentration in its top 20 industries is the 7th smallest at 66.68%. DGRO is about the same at 67.50%, but SCHD is much more concentrated at 83.56%.

VIG's top ten holdings are listed below. Unfortunately, Vanguard only updates its holdings once per month, but because it's very diversified, I'm not expecting the allocation changes since March 31 will impact my analysis. You can see that Microsoft (MSFT) is the top holding, followed by UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). All are well-known blue-chip stocks and, except for JPMorgan Chase (JPM), are generally less volatile than the overall market. Low volatility has been a favored theme this year, so I'll be looking for an improvement from November when VIG's weighted-average five-year beta was 0.98.

Vanguard

Before we look at performance, I want to use this space to insert some of VIG's key metrics for easy reference later.

Current Price: $152.98

Assets Under Management: $60.34 billion

Expense Ratio: 0.06%

Launch Date: April 21, 2006

Trailing Dividend Yield: 1.86%

Five-Year Dividend CAGR: 9.06%

Five-Year Beta: 0.86

Number of Securities: 281

Portfolio Turnover: 26% (14%, 16%, 14%, 25% From 2018-2021)

Assets in Top Ten: 28.20%

30-Day Median Bid-Ask Spread: 0.01%

Tracked Index: S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index

The 0.06% expense ratio is industry-leading and is likely a key reason VIG is also the largest fund by assets under management. Turnover is also relatively low, so these are all excellent reasons for passive investors to own the fund. On the downside, VIG's trailing dividend yield is only 1.86%, even after a 10.93% drop this year. Also, VIG's 9.06% five-year dividend growth rate is below SCHD and DGRO, so that's another area where I'm hoping to see improvements.

Performance Analysis

Overall Since Inception

VIG's long-term performance is excellent. Ten-year risk-adjusted returns, as measured by the Sharpe Ratio, are second only to SCHD among dividend ETFs, and since its inception in April 2006, VIG has gained an annualized 9.55% compared to 9.77% for SPY. A 9% lower maximum drawdown during the Great Financial Crisis contributed to a stronger 1.02 Sortino Ratio, a measure of downside-risk-adjusted returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

In the medium-term, performance looks less impressive. From DGRO's June 2014 start date, VIG gained an annualized 11.11%, 0.83% less than DGRO and SPY, and 1.41% less than SCHD. The March 2020 drawdown of 17.16% was better, but it failed to capture a lot of the growth, particularly in 2020 when it underperformed SCHD by 6.10%. Still, less growth is probably advantageous right now.

Portfolio Visualizer

One thing VIG, SCHD, and DGRO have in common is that they are solid market alternatives but with differing dividend growth profiles. I'll leave it up to each reader whether that's what they're looking for from a total returns perspective, but it was evident in the second half of last year that investing in high-growth stocks was risky. Investors choosing to diversify away from these once-top-performing funds were rewarded, and VIG has been a consistent underperformer. The table below summarizes periodic performances for all dividend ETFs with assets under management above $1 billion, sorted by best-to-worst one-year returns.

The Sunday Investor

As shown, high-dividend ETFs like FDL, DHS, and HDV all significant outperformed, and that's because they all share some common features, including:

inflation protection through Energy stocks

low volatility (beta)

low valuation (price-earnings, price-sales, price-cash flow)

solid estimated revenue and earnings growth potential

Recall how VIG's Energy exposure is effectively nil, so this may be a significant source of underperformance in the future. Energy prices are always very volatile, so it's challenging to forecast, but I feel like a 10-15% allocation to the sector is appropriate, and an excellent failsafe should the Fed not control inflation. It's one area where market ETFs lack, so it's worth considering some of the higher-fee, higher-yield options. As for the other three features, let's next look at an industry snapshot of VIG.

Fundamental Analysis

Industry Snapshot

The table below highlights select volatility, valuation, and growth metrics for VIG's top 20 industries. I've included the same metrics at the summary level for SCHD, DGRO, and HDV - an ETF I've written favorably on for one year.

The Sunday Investor

In my view, VIG is a better ETF than it was in November, and a lot of it is due to its five-year beta decreasing from 0.98 to 0.90, putting it more in line with SCHD and DGRO. Estimated EPS growth increased from 13.46% to 15.69%, and importantly, its weighted-average forward price-earnings ratio is now below 20. A value opportunity is now increasingly more likely, but it's worth noting that the 19.88 P/E is far above SCHD and DGRO and nearly seven points below HDV, which is much more undiversified. Apart from a slightly better EPS growth rate, I don't see VIG having the edge over either fund.

For reference, SPY's forward price-earnings ratio is 24.15 on a weighted-average basis, so there's definitely a discount that should spur some modest outperformance if the downturn continues. However, it's small compared to the alternatives. The addition of Mastercard boosted VIG's growth profile since the stock has a forward EPS growth of 25.34% and a forward P/E of 33.71. There are a few others like this, namely Costco (COST), Nike (NKE), and Intuit, all of which are susceptible to poor earnings results. None of these four stocks are in SCHD, which has valuation screens that should serve investors better.

Dividend Analysis

VIG pays dividends quarterly and yields 1.85% as of May 6, 2022. The graph below provides context to how well this compares historically. On a twelve-month basis, it's about average, with yields touching 3% during the Great Financial Crisis before reverting to 1.91% in March 2010. Conversely, yields were near their low point for most of last year, falling to 1.58% in June. As a dividend investor, you can use a fund's yield to gauge when it's a good time to buy since yield is a function of distributions and price. However, this is true for any security, so it's important to consider other factors.

The Sunday Investor

The graph above also highlights VIG's annualized five-year dividend growth rate. Currently, it's 9.06%, which is a pleasant reversal from two years ago. Still, we're not yet close to the glory days of 2015, when its growth rate was 13.07%. From April 2010 to March 2015, VIG shareholders saw their dividends per share increase from $0.928 to $1.715. That's the kind of dividend growth investors should expect if they are to give up a couple of percentage points per year in total returns.

There are several factors I look at to gauge dividend growth potential. Sales and earnings per share growth are crucial, but company management should be willing and able to increase dividends. Thus, dividend growth history and current payout ratios are essential, as is overall profitability, which Seeking Alpha's Profitability Grade neatly summarizes. The following table highlights these metrics for VIG's top 20 holdings. Again, summary metrics are in the bottom rows.

The Sunday Investor

We've already gone over sales and earnings growth, but this table indicates VIG has a 1.92% gross indicated yield, which, after expenses, nets to 1.86% and is identical to the ETF yield. It doesn't always work out this cleanly, especially after an Index reconstitution, but since March's changes were minimal, shareholders should expect a consistent distribution. Still, VIG's problem is that its yield is far behind its peers, specifically SCHD, which is a closer alternative. Even if you don't like SCHD's concentration, DGRO offers 0.40% more in gross yield and has similar risk and growth attributes.

Although the differences are negligible, VIG also lags SCHD in historical dividend growth. However, VIG is the better option for management's ability to raise dividends since its weighted-average payout ratio is just 36.31%. Profitability is also stellar, with all 20 top holdings receiving an A+ Profitability Grade. HDV, SCHD, VIG, and DGRO rank #1, #3, #6, and #8 on this metric out of the 26 dividend ETFs listed in the table earlier, so if you're looking for good dividend growth potential, I think any of these four are good places to start depending on your yield needs.

Quarterly Revenue Surprises

I want to briefly discuss quarterly revenue surprises, which I prefer over earnings surprises since earnings can be manipulated easier and tend to be too wide-ranging. According to Yardeni Research, from Q1 2009 to Q1 2020, the average S&P 500 quarterly revenue surprise was a mere 0.58%. However, revenue surprises jumped to 2.90%, 3.70%, and 2.80% in the final three quarters of 2020. Revenue surprises peaked at 5.20% in Q2 2021 before falling to 2.50% in Q4 2021 and 2.10% for Q1 2022 (with 275 companies reporting through April 29). Undoubtedly, sentiment is on the decline, and I think it helps explain the market's enormous gains in 2020-2021, followed by a dose of reality in 2022.

VIG's weighted-average revenue surprise figure is only 1.52% for the most recent quarter, lower than all 26 dividend ETFs mentioned earlier except for the FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF). QDF has also struggled in the last year, and the sectors that are surprising most to the upside are Utilities, Energy, Health Care, and Consumer Staples. A quick look at SPDR Sector ETF returns confirms these were good investments over the last six months. I wrote favorably on XLU in March, and think the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) is a great choice in the Consumer Staples sector.

Seeking Alpha

Industry Allocations

Finally, I want to give a snapshot of each fund's industry allocations since many readers will choose the path of owning multiple dividend ETFs to diversify as much as possible. This strategy makes sense so long as it's reasonably efficient; there's little value in selecting ETFs with a lot of overlap, and different combinations might work better than others depending on what you favor. I've included data on the four ETFs discussed today but have it available for all dividend ETFs should you be interested.

The Sunday Investor

In my view, if you already hold VIG and are reluctant to dump it, you can quickly corner the Health Care sector by adding SCHD to your portfolio. VIG has Managed Health Care stocks like UnitedHealth Group, but SCHD will give you Amgen (AMGN), Merck & Co. (MRK), and Pfizer (PFE) to cover you in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals. DGRO will provide you with more exposure to Diversified Bank stocks, which should boost returns as interest rates rise but only if the Fed can achieve a soft landing. However, to get the inflation protection from Energy stocks, you will have to dip into high-dividend ETFs like HDV or buy a low fee sector ETF like the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE). HDV also has a lot of exposure to Health Care and Banks, but the critical downside is that it reconstitutes quarterly. The portfolio may look completely different in late June, so I usually recommend passive investors look elsewhere.

Investment Recommendation

VIG is more attractive than it was in November, primarily because of its lower volatility, improved revenue and earnings per share growth rates, and the simple fact that the market is down. However, I can't find many reasons to recommend it other than because it's very well-diversified. Its valuation, while lower than SPY, is still a concern and potentially limits the downside protection dividend investors expect. Also, its yield and dividend growth rates are too low. VIG's five-year dividend growth rate reached 13.07% five years ago, making it a good reason to own it even as it slightly underperformed the market. Now at 9.06%, it's not nearly as appealing. I think VIG could make a comeback should sentiment improve, but we're at least another quarter before that happens, so it's too early to recommend right now. Therefore, I am maintaining my hold rating on VIG and look forward to discussing further in the comments section below.