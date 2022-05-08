Kraft Heinz: Sees Near-Term Challenges; Long-Term Transformation Could Deliver Benefits

Thinglass/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kraft Heinz’s (NASDAQ:KHC) Q1 2022 net revenues declined 5.5% YoY to USD 6.05 billion and gross profits dropped 12.3% YoY to USD 1.93 billion. The decline was largely due to divestitures of the company’s nuts and natural cheese businesses in 2021, offset by a 9% increase in prices to counter rising inflation. The price hike led to a volume decline of just 2%, helping the company notch a healthy organic net sales growth of 6.8% for the quarter.

By geography the U.S. - Kraft Heinz’s biggest market by revenues - saw net sales slide 8.5% YoY to USD 4.2 billion while sales in Canada dropped 1.5% YoY to USD 387 million. International sales was a bright spot with sales rising 3.6% 1.44 billion.

Near-Term Challenges Likely To Persist

Despite raising prices to counter cost inflation, Kraft Heinz saw margin pressure with gross margins contracting to 31.9% during the quarter, down from 34.4% the same quarter last year.

2022 is expected to see further inflationary pressures with management hiking their inflation outlook from mid-teens to low-teens earlier. Kraft Heinz’s strategy to counter a challenging environment is to increase prices as well as cut costs to defend margins; the company is targeting USD 400 million in cost efficiencies for 2022 (part of a cost cutting strategy announced in 2020 which aims to unlock USD 2 billion in cost savings by 2024).

Strategic Transformation Could Deliver Long-Term Benefits

Kraft Heinz management introduced a strategic transformation plan in 2020 which involved realigning its product portfolio, increasing digitization to increase operational efficiency, boosting eCommerce capabilities, and intensifying brand building (through a 30% increase in marketing spend funded through its USD 2 billion cost cutting effort which is targeting savings in areas like procurement, manufacturing, and logistics).

Portfolio realignment trimming products (more than 1,000 products have been eliminated) involved dividing its product portfolio to three main categories - Grow, Energize, and Stabilize - under which products were sub-categorized into the following groups:

Under the plan, the company has lately been realigning its portfolio towards fast-growing categories, notably premium condiments and sauces which enjoyed a pandemic-driven boom as people spent more time cooking at home, and is expected to see robust growth going forward. Kraft Heinz acquired German premium D2C spice blend company Just Spices in January this year. This comes after acquisitions made last year including Turkish condiments and sauces manufacturer Assan Foods in October, and a Brazilian condiments and sauces company Hemmer in September. Along with the acquisitions, Kraft exited its nuts and natural cheese business which freed up cash to pay for the acquisitions as well as pay down debt (Kraft Heinz received about USD 5 billion from divestitures in FY 2021 but allocated less than USD 600 million for acquisitions so far - USD 74 million on Assan Foods, and about USD 250 million on Just Spices. The accounting related to the Hemmer acquisition which was made for a preliminary cash consideration of around USD 250 million, is incomplete as of Q1 2022). Kraft Heinz’s long term debt to equity declined to about 42% in FY 2021, from about 56% the previous year. Like spice giant McCormick (MKC), which has also been moving into the fast-growing sauces and condiments space, Kraft Heinz can leverage their extensive global relationships with retailers and distributors to scale these newly acquired brands worldwide.

Meanwhile, organic expansion efforts in terms product innovation have also received attention with the company’s R&D expenses accelerating over the years.

R&D growth YoY % R&D / Total Revenues % FY 2021 17.65% 0.54% FY 2020 6.25% 0.45% FY 2019 2.75% 0.45% FY 2018 17.20% 0.41% FY 2017 -22.50% 0.36% FY 2016 14.29% 0.46% FY 2015 0.00% 0.57% FY 2014 0.00% - FY 2013 0.00% -

Digital transformation is also part of Kraft Heinz’s transformation strategy. In February this year, Kraft Heinz teamed up with Google to leverage on the tech giant’s data and analytics capabilities to drive product innovation, increase marketing effectiveness, and deliver enhanced customer experience. Continuing on this momentum, last month Kraft Heinz announced a partnership with Microsoft to help strengthen its supply chain. The investments can power Kraft Heinz’s nascent D2C platform - Heinz to Home - which the company launched in 2020. D2C is a major trend in the consumer goods space - not only has this business model given rise to numerous consumer goods startups who went on to become big brands in their own right, but it has also helped well established players better connect with consumers and expand margins by cutting out the middle man; Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and PepsiCo (PEP) for instance in the food space, and Under Armour (UAA) (UA) and Nike (NKE) for instance in the sportswear space are notable giants benefiting from D2C.

Risks

Shifting consumer consumption patterns away from processed foods peddled by big-name brands, towards niche brands from smaller, less-processed brands could make Kraft Heinz’s turnaround an uphill climb. Although Kraft Heinz benefited from a pandemic-driven boom as consumers under lockdown turned to packaged foods (helping the company notch a 5% increase in sales growth in 2020), this was not the case before the pandemic with the company reporting feeble sales growth for several years. It could take considerable marketing spend and effort to shift prevailing consumer perceptions about big-name brands and even so, the company may not succeed.

Financials

Kraft Heinz has demonstrated a pattern of deleveraging over the years, helping bring down debt to equity. Long term debt since 2016 has been falling (except for a brief increase in 2018 before resuming its downward trend in later years). Short term borrowings have also trended downwards. A stronger balance sheet can give the company more flexibility when making acquisitions to drive its transformation.

Kraft Heinz long-term debt-to-equity %

FY 2021 42.52% FY 2020 55.79% FY 2019 54.35% FY 2018 59.57% FY 2017 42.85% FY 2016 51.80% FY 2015 43.60% FY 2014 187.69% FY 2013 183.27%

Meanwhile operating cash flows have shown an upward trend as well.

Summary

Packaged food giant Kraft Heinz’s quarter was affected by cost inflation, a near-term challenge which is likely to continue this year. The company’s ongoing long-term transformation which involves greater ecommerce capabilities, cost savings from increased operational efficiencies, and product portfolio realignment could deliver positive benefits although execution risks remain. There is also the risk that shifting consumption patterns from big-name packaged food companies towards smaller, healthier names may thwart the company’s brand building efforts. Financially, the company has been moving in a positive trajectory with steady deleveraging and rising operating cash flows, both of which could help support the company's ongoing transformation efforts.