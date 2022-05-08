3 Mother's Day REITs For Mom

Sviatlana Barchan/iStock via Getty Images

I’m a big fan of mothers this Mother’s Day considering that I have three of them in my very immediate life now.

Obviously, my own mother is one of those lovely ladies. I’ve written about her before, I know. But considering the occasion we’re celebrating this weekend, I think you’ll excuse me for mentioning her again.

Everyone is supposed to think his or her mom is wonderful, of course. That’s why Hallmark and its competitors have all those cards lined out in so many stores every May… and why a large portion of them sell out.

It’s because we love our moms, recognizing exactly what they’ve contributed to our lives – and acknowledging that they deserve our gratitude.

In my case, my mom raised me and my brother on her own. She worked hard to provide not only the basics but also the occasional splurge here and there. Yet she still somehow managed to let us know we mattered even in the midst of all that busyness.

We weren’t a burden to her, even if we were her responsibility. We were her sons, and she made sure we knew how much that meant to her.

I guess that’s how a mom is supposed to operate – putting her own self aside every day for the love of someone else. But, gosh, mine was good at it.

She still is today.

More Mom Stuff to Talk About

As a kid, I recognized how hard she worked. It was hard not to.

But as an adult with kids of my own, I have a whole new level of respect for her. That’s why, when I look for cards for her this time of year, they tend to be along these Hallmark lines:

You’re a Mom who’s so loved…

… And so deserving of all the respect, admiration, and thanks in the world.

Love you, Mom, for everything.

Because it’s true. That’s the kind of mom I have.

Next up is my wife, who gave me five great kids and so many memories. I remember each and every time she brought a new little Thomas into the world, starting with my oldest (who is now a rock star reporter at CNBC).

But, again, she wouldn’t be in this world without my wife. Her mom. And so my life would be drastically different – and far less vibrant – without her.

That’s why she gets cards like the following one from Greeting Card Universe:

Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my children. Our kids are blessed to have you as their loving mother. If I could do things differently, I’d never choose another.

And last but not least, my second daughter, Lexy, got married last July and is now expecting my first grandchild – a boy – any day now. In fact, she might even have the kiddo on my birthday, which is May 10.

That would be awesome, I’ve got to say. I wouldn’t be upset about that one bit.

REITs Can Say It All This Mother’s Day

My wife says he’s going to be born on May 7, and maybe she’s right. Maybe, by the time you’re reading this, I’ll have already held my grandson and started telling him all about how to invest wisely with real estate investment trusts (REITs).

But I’m rooting for my birthday nonetheless. Even if that puts me at odds with my wife. The mother of my children. Right around Mother’s Day.

Or maybe he’ll be born on Mother’s Day. Who knows?

What I do know after the last 26 years of experience is that children run on their own timelines. Which is one more reason to respect and appreciate and love mothers any time of the year… but especially on their signature holiday.

That’s why I want to honor the three main ones in my life with some sustainable, sustaining picks. I can’t say it’ll make up for all the sleepless nights they’ve gone through. Or the tears and fears and complaints and temper tantrums they’ve endured over the years.

Or, in my daughter’s case, what she will endure.

But the following investments should still be able to make their lives easier in the long run. In fact, they should be able to make their lives easier in the short-term too by giving them peace of mind in the midst of such market volatility.

And while I was only partially joking about telling my grandson all about REITs… those conversations can wait at least until after the weekend is over. This one’s for you, Mom.

And for my wife. And for my daughter.

While I’m buying you all cards, of course, these cash-producing picks should last you a whole lot longer in the long run.

3 Great REIT Picks for Mom

In my weekend blog, I explained that “stocks ended lower Friday, finishing a volatile week as U.S. stock indexes dropped capping a turbulent week… The DJIA fell about 99 points, or 0.3%, ending Friday at 32,899, while recording a 0.2% weekly loss…

The S&P 500 index (SPY) finished the session down nearly 24 points, or 0.6%, to close at 4123…The Nasdaq Composite index dropped 173 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 12,145.”

U.S. REITs, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) fell 3.9%, while mortgage REITs, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), gained 3.4% for the week.”

This sets up a perfect time to capitalize on the selloff to load up on more REITs… for mom of course.

One of the best ways to screen for the best bargains is to utilize our screening tool at areito on Alpha in which we quickly scan the entire equity REIT sector with the click of a button.

In a nanosecond, we can view the screen which includes around 175 dots representing our entire REIT coverage spectrum.

iREIT (iREIT on Alpha)

The close-up of the “Buy Zone” (referenced in the chart above) reveals three REITs that score high based on quality and cheap based on valuation. iREIT on Alpha utilizes a 0-100 scoring and valuation model in which each REIT is identified based on a variety of data points.

iREIT on Alpha

Here are the results for these three REITs:

CareTrust (CTRE): 88 quality and 92 value

(CTRE): 88 quality and 92 value STORE Capital (STOR): 92 quality and 82 value

(STOR): 92 quality and 82 value Simon Property Group (SPG): 92 quality and 90 value

Keep in mind, our scoring model is not fail-proof, but it does provide us (and our members) with an excellent way to analyze REITs (as well as BDCs) and to select the best constituents to own.

Now let’s take a closer look at these three REITs…

CareTrust is a Safe Strong Buy

CTRE is a healthcare REIT that focuses on skilled nursing (71%), multi-service campus (16%) and senior housing (13%). The company owns 228 net-leased healthcare properties across 29 states, consisting of 23,834 operating beds/ units.

CTRE completed its spinoff from The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) in June 2014 when the Mission Viejo-based company became a separate publicly traded REIT. At the time CTRE had all of its eggs in one basket – ENSG was the only tenant – and today ENSF represents 33.1% of CTRE’s portfolio. Other operators include:

Priority Management: 14.9%

Cascadia Healthcare: 6.1%

Providence Group: 5.5%

Eduro Healthcare: 4.8%

Noble Senior Services: 4.6%

Covenant Care: 4.4%

The Pennant Group: 3.6%

Bayshire Senior Communities: 3.2%

WLC Healthcare: 3.2%

During Q4-21, CTRE announced plans to sell/re-tenant/re-purpose 32 assets (14% of total) or ~10% of rents. As of Q1-22, 27 of the 32 assets are now being actively marketed, but no indication was provided on valuations and potential dilution. CTRE announced it has an agreement with Landmark Recovery to convert 3 senior housing assets, included in the 32 assets being repositioned/sold/re-tenanted, into behavioral health centers.

Also, in Q1-22, CTRE collected 95% of contractual rents (Jan initially 93%) and April rent collections were 93% excluding security deposit application with CTRE noting staffing challenges and tapering government support.

While CTRE is not investment grade rated (S&P BB, Fitch BB+, and Moody’s Ba2), we have always admired CTRE’s disciplined capital structure. Leverage remains low at 3.9x (+20bp Q/Q) vs. a 4.0-5.0x target and liquidity remains extremely strong with approximately $25 million in cash and $495 million available under the revolver.

CTRE generated normalized FFO of $0.37/share (+2.8% y/y), in line with consensus ($0.36) and FAD was $0.39/share. CTRE did increase the dividend to $.275 (+$.01) with a current FAD payout ratio of 71% in Q1-22, one of the lowest (payout ratios) in the healthcare REIT sector, a reassuring sign for sure. Notably, CTRE has now raised its dividend for 7 years in a row.

FAST Graphs

As you can see (above), analysts are forecasting CTRE to grow AFFO per share by 9% in 2022 and 6% in 2023. That’s triple the growth (forecast) of the pure play SNF peers – Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA) – and as mentioned, CTRE has the lowest payout ratio in the sector.

This is a good sign that the dividend is safe…

Speaking of the dividend, CTRE is yielding 6.4% with a P/AFFO of 11.4x, compared with a normal P/AFFO of 14.4x. We recognize that CTRE (and OHI and SBRA) are not out of the woods yet as it relates to operator stress, however, the very disciplined balance sheet provides comfort.

We believe that over the next 12 to 18 months, CTRE’s worst days will be over and shares will normalize. We are maintaining a Strong Buy with a target 12-month return of 25%.

Fast Graphs

STORE Is Also A Safe Strong Buy

STOR is a net lease REIT that was co-founded in 2011 and since that time has supplied more than $20 billion in real estate mortgage and lease solutions to customers across the U.S.

STOR owns a well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,866 property locations in a wide variety of industries within the service, retail and manufacturing sectors of the U.S. economy, with restaurants, early childhood education, metal fabrication, automotive repair and maintenance facilities, and health clubs representing the top industries in the portfolio. The top 10 customers include:

Spring Education Group: 3.0%

U.S. LBM: 2.9%

Fleet Farm: 2.2%

Cadence: 2.0%

Ashley Homestore: 1.6%

Camping World: 1.4%

Bass Pro Shops: 1.3%

AMC Theaters: 1.2%

Zips: 1.2%

At home: 1.2%

Within its top-10 base, STOR acquired 12 properties in Q1-22, Cadence Education (7 stores) and Ashley furniture (5 stores) while selling 2 Zips Holdings.

STOR’s new CEO, Mary Fedewa, appears to be navigating just fine as she announced on the recent earnings call that STOR “acquired $513 million in profit center real estate, the highest first quarter volume in STORE's history. These acquisitions were at an initial cap rate of 7.1% with weighted average annual lease escalations of 1.8%.”

One of the things that attracts me to the net lease sector is the high fragmentation and Fedewa pointed out that the “total addressable market is estimated to be nearly $4 trillion and over 2 million properties”. Within that total addressable market, STOR is “focused on an estimated 200,000 companies that are in vital, sustainable and growing industries.”

STOR’s balance sheet is in great shape to seize opportunities as the company has ample access to capital, including $39 million in cash, approximately $370 million available under the ATM program and borrowing capacity available under the revolving credit facility.

In order to help fund acquisitions, STOR issued 5.5M shares ($166.2M/$30.41 per share) on its ATM. Previously announced, STOR issued $600M of floating rate debt ($400M of 5-year and $200M of 7-year), which was swapped to a weighted average interest rate of 3.68%. At 3/31, adjusted debt/EBITDAre was 5.8x (vs. 5.8x at 12/31).

STOR increased its 2022 acquisition volume, net of anticipated sales, to $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, and maintained cap rate guidance of 7.0% to 7.2%.

STOR generated AFFO per share of $0.57 (+21.3% y/y) in Q1-22, that came in above the consensus estimate of $0.54. The beat was primarily driven by higher net investments and lower weighted avg. shares. Portfolio occupancy was flat q/q at 99.5% (13.3-year WALT) and weighted average annual lease escalation remained at 1.8%.

Historically, STOR boosts its dividend in the fall, and we suspect that the company will continue to reward shareholders with another juicy increase. Last year it bumped the divvy by 6.9% and given the Q1-22 results, we suspect to see something with at least a 5% handle (increase). STOR has always maintained a lower payout ratio (sub 80%) which provides a nice margin of safety. Also, the annual dividend increase streak is now 7 years.

Fast Graphs

Speaking of margin of safety, STOR is cheap, based upon the dividend yield of 5.7% and the P/AFFO multiple of 12.9x. Keep in mind, STOR trades at around 17x historically and shares are now trading at the pre-Buffett-bump level.

That’s right, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) bought STOR initially when shares traded at around 13.5x, and you can now buy shares below that multiple. What’s more, analysts are forecasting 7% growth in 2022, which provides nice fuel to our total return expectations.

We’ll certainly miss Chris Volk, a co-founder and former CEO/Chairman, but we have confidence that Fedewa can put points on the board. Our 12-month total return target is 20%.

Fast Graphs

And Simon Is A Safe Strong Buy

SPG is a mall REIT that owns an interest in 199 income-producing properties in the U.S., consisting of 95 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, 6 lifestyle centers, and 15 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico. SPG also owns an 80% noncontrolling interest in The Taubman Realty Group, which has an interest in 24 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia.

Internationally, SPG has ownership interests in 33 Premium Outlets and Designer Outlet properties, primarily located in Asia, Europe and Canada, and also a 22.4% equity stake in Klépierre SA (OTCPK:KLPEF), or Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company. It owns, or has an interest in, shopping centers located in 14 countries in Europe.

SPG’s quality score (92 and highest of the 3 REITs on our list) is validated by the fortress A-rated balance sheet (A-/A3), with liquidity of approximately $8 billion. The company reduced total debt outstanding by over $1.5 billion during 2021.

SPG executed more than 4,100 leases in 2021, totaling over 15 million square feet across the portfolio. This was the highest amount of leasing activity over the past six years. Luxury brands continue to choose SPG’s portfolio:

Gucci

Alexander McQueen

Balenciaga, Bally

Tag Heuer

Breitling

Marc Jacobs

Louis Vuitton

Prada

Amiri

Ferrari Store

GANINI

On Monday, May 9th (at market close) SPG is expected to release Q1-22 earnings and we suspect to see good numbers. The Q1-22 consensus FFO estimate is $2.74 (vs. $2.48 in year-ago quarter) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.24B (flat y/y). In the last quarter, FFO beat estimates by $0.21.

SPG declared $1.65/share quarterly dividend in February 2022 and more dividend increases are expected. The payout ratio (based on AFFO per share) was around 56% in Q4-21.

Fast Graphs

As I explained in a recent article,

“What I find most interesting here, with regard to SPG’s non-real estate investments, is that most analysts are not assigning brand value to these investments. As a stakeholder in SPG, I believe there’s enormous value in the brandy equity of the REIT - the market value of these investments is multiples of cash investments.”

SPG and BAM recently put forward a bid to buy Kohl's Corp. (KSS) in a deal that could value the department store retailer at more than $8.6 billion. According to the New York Post, the bidders have offered to pay $68.00 per share to buy Kohl’s, driving the company’s shares up 5.3% yesterday to $60.39.

If the deal goes through, JCPenney owners would continue running two separate brands while streamlining operations and reducing costs. The two firms intend to reduce Kohl’s costs by $1 billion over the following three years, according to the report.

SPG is now yielding 5.4% with a P/AFFO multiple of 11.2x, while the normal (5-year) multiple is around 15.5x. Our model forecasts SPG to return over 25% in 12 months.

Fast Graphs

Thank you, Moms!

I wish all moms a happy, healthy, and prosperous Mother’s Day. I hope you enjoyed this article that highlights just some of the value behind iREIT on Alpha:

iREIT on Alpha