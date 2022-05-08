Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

What goes up must come down. Case in point, after rallying some 22% on the back of strong Q4 2021 results, Societe Generale ((OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY)) shares are now down about 25% year-to-date as a result of general market weakness and lackluster performance in the whole European banking space. The Rosbank sale will likely offset some of the tangible book gains achieved in 2021. Nevertheless, should current trading ranges continue, I think the potential buyback will largely offset the 2B EUR loss, and SocGen should end Q2 2022 with a tangible book of about 59-60 EUR/share after the dividend payment, Rosbank sale, buyback, and operating earnings are factored in. With a currently implied ex-dividend price of about 21 EUR/share, I think the Price/Tangible book of circa 0.35 is among the most appealing in the European banking space. While valuations of major subsidiaries such as ALD, BRD, and Komercní banka (OTCPK:KMERF) have taken a hit after the Russian invasion, overall, they are holding up better than SocGen despite a wide valuation discrepancy before the war.

Thus, I reckon a combination of short-term technical factors such as potential dividend reinvestment and a sizable (5%) buyback relative to market capitalization, and long-term factors such as rising rates (10 bps sensitivity is at 80M EUR), finalization of restructuring projects and valuation gap with key subsidiaries, create a great investment opportunity both in the near and long term.

Company overview

Societe Generale reports results in three main divisions, namely French Retail Banking at about 30% of Q1 2022 net banking income, International Retail Banking & Financial Services at 31% of Q1 2022 net banking income, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions at 38% of Q1 2022 net banking income.

Rosbank sale

Certainly, the big event in H1 2022 for Societe Generale will be the sale of Russian subsidiary Rosbank, which should result in a loss of about 2 billion EUR.

Societe Generale ended Q1 2022 with net tangible asset value of about 51.1B EUR, or 61.5 EUR/share.

Thus, the sale should cut net tangible asset value to circa 49.1B EUR, or 59.08 EUR/share.

The 1.65 EUR/share dividend, if approved by the Annual shareholders meeting on May 17th, should further reduce net tangible asset value per share, offset by Q2 2022 earnings and the 915M EUR buyback (subject to approval by shareholders).

At the current implied ex-dividend share price of about 21 EUR/share, the buyback should be enough to retire about 43.5M shares, taking the number of shares used to calculate net tangible asset value per share to about 788M.

All in all, should current trading conditions persist, the net tangible asset value per share should end up around 59.4 EUR/share before the booking of Q2 operating results.

However, even after the Rosbank sale, Societe Generale is not out of the Siberian woods yet. The remaining Russia offshore exposure at default was 2.8B EUR at the end of Q1 2022, with the company estimating the net exposure at risk at below 1B EUR:

Societe Generale Q1 2022 Results Presentation

The company expects the wind-down of the portfolio to be a multi-year process, but at this stage, the risks seem manageable.

Operational overview

In Q1 2022, Societe Generale delivered an underlying RoTE of 11.9%, or 1.57B EUR in absolute terms, which excludes 143M EUR of transformation charges and linearizes the banking levies booked in Q1 (860M EUR) through the whole year:

Q1 2022 Results Overview (Societe Generale Q1 2022 Results Presentation)

A highlight from the conference call is that the company is sticking with its 50% payout policy of underlying net income, which excludes gains and losses on business disposals. In essence, the Rosbank sale in itself should not lead to a suspension or drastic reduction of shareholder distributions.

Contributions to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF) were also discussed on the call, with some optimism expressed that the banking levies could be reduced (perhaps substantially) in 2024 and beyond should the fund reach its target size.

Online bank Boursorama is also growing clients ahead of schedule and should turn from a drag on net income to a positive contributor starting in 2024 as well.

Capital Position

As discussed on the conference call, for the rest of 2022, management expects a further 20-30 bps drag on CET 1 capital from regulatory headwinds. That said, the CET 1 ratio of 12.9% is comfortably above the 9.23% maximum distributable amount (MDA) requirement:

Capital position (Societe Generale Q1 2022 Results Presentation)

Management also confirmed their estimate of a 110 bps impact from the Basel IV implementation in 2025. It is also worth noting that the LeasePlan deal is going ahead and its impact of about 40 bps is yet to be absorbed.

Sum-of-the-parts update

Curiously my previous Societe Generale article was written a week prior to the Russian invasion, hence it provides a good point of comparison as far as the effects of the war are concerned (when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade). Since then, SocGen shares are down some 30%. Looking at the other majority-owned businesses:

Company Societe Generale Interest Worth, EUR Billion Percentage change since 20 February ALD 4.23 -5.4% BRD 1.38 -21.6% Komercní banka 3.44 -24.4% Total 9.05 -16%

While on the one hand, it makes sense for Societe Generale to bear the brunt of the decline since it is holding the Russian exposure, it is worth remembering at the time SocGen shares were trading around 32 EUR/share, or a good 47% discount to tangible book, as opposed to above book valuations of the abovementioned subsidiaries. One may even say that the Russia write-off was priced in.

Adding another interesting detail, I will quickly tell you about Doverie Obedinen Holding, which is traded on the Bulgarian stock exchange under the ticker DUH, and is even a component of the local SOFIX index. Its main asset is Bank of Moldova. The stock is down about 34% year-to-date.

All in all, as you can see, SocGen's stock price performance is about twice as bad as the sum of its subsidiaries (largely thanks to ALD) and slightly better than stocks with Moldova Bank exposure.

The silver lining is that the potential buyback will benefit from the currently depressed share price and could offset up to 80% of the Rosbank loss.

However, the devil is in the details, as a combination of dividend reinvestments and a buyback for about 5% of the market capitalization will, all else equal, push the price up and limit the accretive effect of the buyback.

Investor Takeaway

I think Societe Generale has turned into a classic case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater. While the Russia exit will be painful, the net effect on earnings and tangible book value is very limited, especially when considering the pre-war valuation of the company. The current market turmoil creates an excellent opportunity for the buyback to make up for most of the Russia-related losses. While you still have French parliamentary elections on the horizon (June 19th is the second round), I reckon the shares present an excellent near-term and long-term opportunity and personally will continue to roll my options position.

Thank you for reading.