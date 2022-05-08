Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an American multinational company and one of the largest pure play upstream companies in the world with a $140 billion market capitalization. The company had incredibly strong performance in 1Q 2022 and, as we'll see throughout this article, it has the ability to continue driving substantial shareholder returns.

ConocoPhillips 1Q 2022 Results

ConocoPhillips achieved strong 1Q 2022 results, highlighting the company's financial strength.

ConocoPhillips 1Q 2022 Results - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The quarter was a busy one for the company. The company generated strong earnings in a high price market and increased planned return of capital to $10 billion. The company closed several asset sales and acquired an additional 10% APLNG interest. The company is working on reducing costs and is working through $5 billion in debt reductions.

The company is currently trading at a single-digit EPS with a roughly 8% FCF yield. The company is continuing its dividend yield of just over 2% and a share buyback rate of roughly 3%. The company's ending cash is at $7.5 billion at the company is continuing to monetize assets as application. The company generated record production of >1.7 million barrels / day.

We expect the company to continue to generate shareholder rewards while opportunistically chasing growth.

ConocoPhillips Cash Flow

ConocoPhillips has continued to generate substantial cash flow from its impressive asset portfolio.

ConocoPhillips Cash Flow - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips generated a massive $7 billion cash from operation at prices that were significantly below current prices. The company spent $3.2 billion on capital which would imply $3.8 billion in FCF. Counting working capital changes and acquisitions the company ended up with $3.9 billion in FCF. That's a 9% annualized cash flow operation.

At current prices, the company's FCF yield is more than 10%. That's on top of continued investments by the company. We expect that the company will be able to continue generating substantial shareholder rewards from this guidance. The company's outstanding shares went up with several acquisitions last year.

We'd like to see the company pay that down and continue focusing on shareholder returns.

ConocoPhillips Guidance

ConocoPhillips guidance will enable the company to continue its shareholder returns.

ConocoPhillips Guidance - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company expects FY 2022 production at roughly 1.76 million barrels / day in line with the company's 1Q 2022. The company expects a decline in production going into 2Q 2022, however, we're excited that overall production is expected to remain strong. The company is expecting to spend $7.8 billion in capital expenditures for the year.

That's down significantly from 1Q 2022. The company's FCF for the year is expected to be more than $20 billion for 2022, a double-digit yield.

Our View

There's no doubt that ConocoPhillips isn't an expensive stock with the company's share price at all-time highs.

However, the company has continued to invest opportunistically. The company made some of the largest acquisitions of the COVID-19 decline, something that's paying off now, and its production is now expected to be almost 1.8 million barrels / day throughout the year. That's massive production for the company in a high margin environment.

The company is continuing to pay a modest dividend and opportunistically repurchase shares. We expect it to also repurchase debt especially with interest rates going up. The company is rewarding shareholders on all fronts, highlighting its value as an investment. With a great management team, we feel the risk of a high price environment is acceptable.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the thesis is crude prices. The company can generate substantial FCF and continue to grow at current prices. However, historically crude prices have been incredibly volatile and there's no guarantee that they'll remain high. A substantial drop would hurt the company's ability to continue driving shareholder returns.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips is an expensive company no doubt with the company's stock at all-time highs. However, the company has recently made several prudent acquisitions, it's continuing to opportunistically reproduce shares, and it pays a modest dividend. The company has the ability to continue paying high single digit dividend yields.

Going forward, we expect the company's intelligent management to continue focusing on opportunistic shareholder rewards. We'd like to see the company aggressively chase growth and payback debt at the current time. At the same time, the company can save cash to opportunistically buyback shares if the opportunity presents itself.